    RedmiBook AMD Ryzen Edition Details Unveiled Ahead Of Launch

    By
    |

    Redmi and AMD have signed a new agreement, under which Redmi will be launching an AMD-powered laptop. Named as the RedmiBook Ryzen Edition, few details about the laptop have surfaced ahead of its launch in China next week. It's been confirmed that the laptop will be powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 3500U chipset.

    New RedmiBook Details Unveiled

     

    RedmiBook AMD Ryzen Edition Features

    The RedmiBook AMD Ryzen Edition is believed to have a high-end version, which will likely pack an AMD Ryzen 7 3700U processor. The upcoming AMD Ryzen packed laptop will also be value for money for the end-user, says Lu Weibing, Xiaomi's vice-president. However, other details about the laptop weren't given by Weibing.

    As mentioned, the RedmiBook AMD Ryzen Edition will pack the AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor, which is a quad-core CPU that has a total of eight threads. The processor has a base clock speed of 2.1 GHz which can boost up to 3.7 GHz, the company claims. It also has a TDP (Thermal Dissipation Power) of 35W.

    New RedmiBook Details Unveiled

    The top-end version of the RedmiBook AMD Ryzen Edition is believed to pack the Ryzen 7 3700U processor. It features a quad-core APU with AMD Zen+ core. The processor has a maximum clock speed of 4GHz and Radeon RX Vega 10 graphics card. However, the Ryzen 7 3700U processor uses a 3000-series model.

    RedmiBook AMD Ryzen Edition Comparison

    One of the most obvious comparisons between the new RedmiBook AMD Ryzen Edition and the older models of RedmiBook and RedmiBook Pro is the processor. While the older models packed Intel, the upcoming laptop will feature AMD according to the new agreement. Redmi says, "AMD's Ryzen processors offer a much higher value for money in comparison to Intel's core i-series CPUs."

     

    Xiaomi's VP says the notebook computers are a critical part for the adoption of IoT, the next big thing in technology. Xiaomi expects the upcoming RedmiBook will disrupt the current market with its high-cost performance ratio. Xiaomi will launch the RedmiBook AMD Ryzen Edition on October 21 in China, where more details will surface.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 16:09 [IST]
