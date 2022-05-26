RedmiBook Pro 14, 15 2022 Ryzen Processor Variants Go Official; Price & Features News oi-Akshay Kumar

RedmiBook Pro 2022's Ryzen processor-powered variants have been officially introduced in China. The company initially announced the RedmiBook Pro 2022 in March with Intel processors and now it's time for the AMD chipsets-powered models. The two new notebooks called the RedmiBook Pro 14 and the Pro 15 2022 with the Ryzen processors and premium designs.

RedmiBook Pro 14 2022 Ryzen Features, Specifications

The RedmiBook Pro 14 2022 Ryzen model flaunts an aviation-grade aluminum-alloy body to provide a sturdy build. The notebook offers a fingerprint sensor for security and a large touchpad. The laptop is equipped with a compact 14-inch 2K display with features like 300 nits brightness, 100 percent sRGB, DC dimming, and a high 120Hz screen refresh rate. Software-wise, the RedmiBook Pro 14 boots Windows 11 out-of-the-box.

The RedmiBook Pro 14 2022 is available with processor choices including the AMD Ryzen 7 6800 and Ryzen 5 6600H. The notebook can be equipped with either the AMD Radeon 680M or Radeon 660M graphics processors. The laptop comes with 16GB of LPDDR5 dual-channel RAM and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD. The connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-A Gen 1 & Gen 2 ports, USB-C port, and an HDMI port.

The premium laptop also comes with a 3.5mm headphone / microphone socket, two 2W speakers, and DTS Audio. A 56Wh battery with 100W fast charging support and an HD webcam complete the list of the specifications of the device.

RedmiBook Pro 15 2022 Ryzen Features, Specifications

Coming to RedmiBook Pro 15 2022, the notebook has a bigger 15.6-inch display with a higher 3.2K resolution. The notebook provides 100 percent sRGB, 400 nits brightness, an ambient light sensor, DC dimming, and a 90Hz screen refresh rate. This one is also made from aerospace-grade aluminum alloy to provide a premium appeal. The device has a fingerprint sensor below the power button and Windows 11 for software operations.

The RedmiBook Pro 15 2022 is backed by a larger 72Wh battery, which supports a massive 130W fast charging. The notebook can be purchased with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 4GB GDDR6 GPU as well. The rest of the features of the Pro 15 including the choice of processors, AMD GPU options, and connectivity options are similar to the RedmiBook Pro 14 2022.

RedmiBook Pro 14, 15 2022 Pricing, Availability

The RedmiBook Pro 14 2022 Ryzen's price starts at approx. Rs. 61,500 for the base variant. The RedmiBook Pro 15's price in China is set at around Rs. 63,900 for the starting model. The new notebooks are available to pre-order in China and will be going on sale from May 31. There's no word regarding the global launch at the moment.

RedmiBook Series Laptops Available In India From Rs. 34k

Xiaomi is currently offering four laptops in India. The most affordable one is the RedmiBook 15 that's available at the starting price tag of Rs. 34,999. The most high-end model is the Xiaomi Mi NoteBook Ultra, which is being offered starting from Rs. 55,999. Both the Mi and RedmiBook series Windows laptops are available to buy from the brand's website, major e-commerce portals, and via brick and mortar stores across the country.

