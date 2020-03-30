ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy Chromebook With 13.3-inch 4K Display Releasing On April 6

    Samsung has finally given us an official release date for the Galaxy Chromebook. The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook will begin shipping and sale from April 6, starting from $999, approximately Rs. 75,500. The Galaxy Chromebook is the first to feature a 13.3-inch 4K OLED display and is available in Mercury Gray and a Fiesta Red shades.

    Samsung Galaxy Chromebook To Be Available From April 6

     

    Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Launch

    The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook comes with LPDDR3 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. Back in January when the device was launched, the South Korean company noted that it would be available with a few upgraded configurations like 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. However, The Verge notes that Samsung hasn't unveiled these models and the base variant is the only one available.

    The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook packs a couple of unique specifications like a camera built into the keyboard deck to capture photos when folded into a tablet mode. Also, there's a stylus placed on the side of the Chromebook. It comes with one of the tough build qualities for the hardware.

    Chromebook: How Popular Is It

    A lot of smartphone makers have launched tablets, including a couple of Chinese firms like Huawei, Xiaomi, and more. However, not many have attempted to sell Chromebook devices, especially priced at $999. Google is probably the only other company to have launched with Chrome OS device for a similar price tag with the Pixelbook in 2017 and the Pixel Slate in 2018.

    However, Google cut back on the price with the launch of the Pixelbook Go, launched last year for $649. Comparatively, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is much more expensive than its competitors like Asus' Chromebook Flip C434 for $549.

    Looking back, the price and affordability have been one of the base arguments for buying a Chromebook. This also means that the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook will need to further justify its pricing with its high-end hardware and other capabilities.

    Read More About: news samsung chromebook
    Story first published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 13:56 [IST]
