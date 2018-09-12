Google Pixelbook 2 teased online ahead of October 9 event

Google's upcoming Pixel devices have already been surrounded with leaks and rumors, and with Google sending out invites for an event on October 9, more and more rumors are appearing online. The recent being a bunch of Facebook ads showcasing the products, however, later on, it was revealed that it was a simple case of poor Photoshop. Now, some more reports are surfacing over the web suggesting Google's another product which could be launched during the event.

The device which is now making the rounds over the web is the Pixelbook 2. As per some reports, the upcoming Pixelbook was spotted at two different instances. The Pixelbook 2 was spotted on an Assistant ad which showcases a Chromebook that is different than the last year's Pixelbook and features thin bezels around the display.

The second image of the Pixelbook 2 comes from the same series of ads and it showcases the upgraded Pixelbook, which resembles the last year's Google laptop and features a boxy design. With the images showcased in the series of ads, it is quite evident that Google has kept minimal bezels for designing the Pixelbook.

Also, a Google AdSense advertisement had illustrated a device which is called a Chromebook. This graphics represents the Chromebook with a design similar to the first-gen Pixelbook. The laptop can further be seen sporting a Pixel Pen. Google had first introduced the Pixel Pen last year with the Pixelbook laptop.

In addition to this, the aforementioned advertisement also points to "Yo Chromebook", which appears to be a typo. However, considering that it is Google who is advertising it could be assumed that this could be some kind of marketing plans.

With the number of leaks and rumors surrounding the Pixel devices, it would be hard to depict the availability as well as the configuration of the device. It could also be a possibility that Google could be pulling off a practical joke like that of the alleged "Ultra Pixel" which made rounds over the web last year. It was only later on when the users came to know that it was majorly a teaser and not an actual product.

As of now, this is the only information we have related to the Pixelbook. There is no specific indication whether this product will be launched at the event which will take place on October 9. However, we will keep posted you on the same, so stay tuned with us for more updates.

