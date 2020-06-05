Xiaomi Mi Notebook Horizon Edition To Be Powered By 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi is all set to launch its first laptop in India and it will be an international launch. The company recently confirmed that the product will be called the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Horizon Edition. And now, additional specifications of the laptop have been revealed.

According to the latest Tweet from Mi India, the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Horizon Edition will be based on a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and the company claims that there are only a few laptops in the country with this process.

When it comes to the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, there are a total of six products, one based on Y series (i7-10510Y) with TDP as low as 4.5W, and two based on U series (10510U and 10710U) with a minimal TDP of 15W.

The Y series (i7-10510Y) processor is mainly used on ultrabooks, where the regular laptops mostly opt for the 4-core Core i7-10510U processor or the 6-core Core i7-10710U CPU with a peak CPU clock speed of 4.9GHz.

Then comes the H series Core i7 processors, where the Intel Core i7-10750H, i7-10850H, and the i7-10875H are the high-performance gaming-class CPU with a minimal TDP of 45W and these processors offer up to 5.1GHz CPU clock speed.

Considering the official teasers, the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Horizon Edition laptop is expected to be a mid-range laptop and there is no way that the company will choose the (i7-10510Y). Similarly, the laptop is also not expected to be a gaming device and it might use the H series processors as well.

Considering these possibilities, the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Horizon Edition is likely to be based on the 4-core Core i7-10510U or the 6-core Core i7-10710U CPU. As this single-core performance between these two CPUs is very minimal, the brand might go with the Core i7-10510U and it will definitely drive up the cost of the product.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Horizon Edition Will Be An Expensive Affair

With this confirmation, we can assume that the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Horizon Edition will be an expensive laptop and is likely to be priced over Rs. 50,000. However, the laptop will be competitively priced when compared to a similarly specced model from other OEMs. As of now, there is no confirmation if Xiaomi India will launch a laptop with Core i3 or the Core i5 CPU at a lower price tag.

