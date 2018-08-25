Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 2 launched, features 8th gen Intel CPUs and more

Xiaomi has introduced the Mi Notebook Pro GTX Edition earlier this month. The Mi Notebook Pro GTX Edition features NVIDIA GPUs and latest Intel processors. Now, the Chinese tech giant has unveiled a new laptop which is an addition to its already existing Pro series. The new laptop is Mi Notebook 2. With the introduction of Mi Notebook Pro 2, the company is aiming towards the average consumers.

In terms of display, the Mi Notebook Pro 2 features a 15.6-inch display which is similar to the GTX Edition laptop. However, the bezels on the Notebook Pro 2 are not as narrow as the GTX Edition laptops. To take care of the graphics the Notebook Pro 2 has an NVIDIA Geforce MX110 with 2GB of memory. The Notebook Pro 2 features a dual-fan system in order to keep the device cool.

The Xiaomi Notebook Pro 2 is powered by the latest 8th gen Intel Core CPUs and the user can choose processors up to Core i7. The CPU is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM which is further expandable up to 32GB. For storage, the Mi Notebook Pro 2 is packed with 128GB of SSD which is paired with a 1TB hard disk. The hybrid storage is apt for a fast boot load and will also fire up the applications quite fast.

For connectivity, the Mi Notebook Pro 2 features basic ports such as two USB 3.0 ports and one USB 2.0 port. The laptop also has dedicated ports for HDMI, SD card, headphone jack, and an Ethernet port. However, the laptop misses on Type-C USB port. There is also a full-form keyboard present in the laptop which also includes a numpad and dedicated keys for calculations. The presence of calculator-specific keys suggests that the laptop could be designed keeping the needs of students in mind. For audio output, the Notebook Pro 2 has a 3W dual speaker with Dolby Surround sound.

As far as the pricing and availability of the Notebook Pro 2 are concerned the laptop comes with a starting price of 3,999 yuan (Rs 40,997 approx) for the base variant which has Core i5 CPU and 4GB of RAM. Whereas, the Core i7 + 8GB RAM variant is priced at 4,999 yuan (Rs 51,248 approx). The sale of the laptop will commence on August 28.