Flipkart Superr Sale: Grab the Acer Predator Helios 300 laptop for Rs. 78,990

Flipkart's Superr Sale has gone live and during the ongoing sale the e-commerce giant will be offering discounts and exchange offers on a number of products. As a part of the Superr sale, Flipkart is offering the Acer Predator Helios 300 at a discounted price.

The Acer Predator Helios 300 comes with an original price tag of Rs 89,990. However, as a part of the ongoing sale users can get the laptop at a discounted price of Rs 78,990. This means users will get a huge discount of Rs 11,000 on the purchase of Acer Predator Helios 300 laptop. So, the users planning to get their hands on a brand new gaming laptop they can visit Flipkart and avail this offer.

The gaming laptop by Acer packs some impressive set of specs and features. Let's quickly have a look at the specs which the device offers.

In terms of display, the Acer Predator Helios 300 features a 15.6-inch Full HD LED Backlit IPS display. For audio output, the laptop uses premium Dolby Audio-optimized speakers which are paired with Acer's proprietary TrueHarmony Plus Technology.

At its core, the Acer Predator Helios 300 packs an 8th-gen Intel Core i5 processor which is clocked at 2.3GHz with a Turbo Boost speed of up to 4GHz. The laptop comes with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 128GB of SSD which is paired with 1TB of HDD storage.

The laptop also packs an overclockable NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti GPU with 4GBof graphics memory that is combined with the Intel Core i5 processor (7300HQ) for a power packed performance.

With the above-mentioned specs, it is clear that the device can easily handle AAA titles without any lags. Users can easily play some graphic-rich heavy games including League of Legends, Fortnite, and CS:GO among others. While the Fortnite can be played at the highest settings, the other games can be played without lag in medium settings.

The device comes with a number of ports including two USB 2.0 ports, one USB 3.0 port, one USB 3.1 Type-C port, a card reader and an HDMI port.