Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED Review: Designed For Modern Enterprises

The sleek frame, enhanced privacy options, and unprecedented performance are some of the key highlights. To note, I've used the Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED with the AMD processor here, which starts from Rs. 80,000. I've discussed the pros and cons of the Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED in this detailed review - helping you decide whether to buy this laptop or not.

Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED Design: Balances Pros And Cons

The Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED is a thin & light laptop, weighing just 1.45 Kg. The laptop is also sleek, and can easily fit inside any bag for easy portability. I've used a few Asus laptops, and this time, the brand has embossed the 'VivoBook' branding on the top cover. However, you can't rotate the hinge to make it a tab, which is available in other models.

The new laptop comes with narrow bezels, which offer an immersive experience with a bigger screen real-estate. That said, the Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED has a slightly wider forehead where the camera is placed. Asus has included a privacy shutter for the new laptop, which is a plus point for the user.

Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED Display: Key Highlight

Upfront, the new Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED comes with a 14-inch OLED display, which is its namesake, the display offers a 2.8K (2880 x 1800) resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, 0.2ms response time, a 90Hz refresh rate, 600nits HDR peak brightness, and DCI-P3: 100 percent. The display supports HDR True Black 600, 1.07 billion colors, and is Pantone Validated.

For a better experience, the Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED is certified to emit 70 percent less harmful blue light and comes with SGS Eye Care. The display of the new Asus laptop is very attractive for all tasks. Whether you're watching a movie or attending a video conference, the Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED makes sure you have the best experience.

That said, there's a drawback when it comes to the display. The Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED is not a touchscreen laptop. It would have been great if the laptop supported a touchscreen display - but then the cost would have also jumped significantly. If you're looking for a touchscreen device, you can check out other options from Asus like the VivoBook Flip 14.

Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED Review: Keyboard And Trackpad

The trackpad and keyboard on the Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED are other key highlights. I found the keyboard to be quite comfortable and swift to use without any hindrance. Also, the fingerprint sensor is embedded with the power button, which makes signing in easy.

Asus has also brought in a slightly wider trackpad for the Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED. The trackpad is also smooth to use and gets the job done. However, there's no number/numeric pad with the trackpad, which is another minor drawback of the laptop.

Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED Performance: Benchmark Evaluation

This brings us to the performance of the new Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED. The laptop draws power from the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor with a 3.30 GHz base frequency and 4242 MHz maximum frequency. The processor comes with the AMD Radeon graphics in-built. I ran a couple of benchmarks to determine the overall performance.

Firstly, the Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED on the Geekbench 5 platform scored 1385 and 6152 points in the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. The CPU-Z benchmark revealed 580 and 4253 points in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. Additionally, I ran the Cinebench R23 test where the laptop managed 1365 and 8547 points in the single-core and multi-core tests.

I also had to determine the graphics performance on the Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED. For the same, I ran the 3D Mark benchmark where the laptop scored an overall of 1248 with a 1099 graphics score and 5395 CPU score. Also, the PC Mark 10 benchmark revealed 5626 points with 9305 in essentials, 8752 in productivity, and 5934 in digital content creation.

Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED Review: Real-Life Performance

The benchmarks show that the Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED is a powerful laptop with top-notch performance. Keeping the benchmarks aside, let's take a look at the real-life performance. As I said, I've been using the Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED for a while now, and the overall performance seems to be good. I used it for a wide range of activities for both personal and work-related activities. Streaming movies on the OLED display was absolutely fun, and it was one of the best experiences.

I also attended a couple of video calls on the Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED, and this too was decent. The privacy shutter on the camera is a bonus that can't be overlooked. Apart from these, I used the Asus laptop for routine tasks like creating files, mailing, browsing, and so on.

However, I found the laptop to hang a bit at times. I faced a few glitches even on apps like Microsoft Word and Google Chrome. It would take a little longer for a new Word file to open or for Chrome to respond despite having the latest version of all apps. Apart from these minor glitches, I had no other performance issues with the Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED.

Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED Battery: Fast Charging Makes It Better

Another feature that I liked about the Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED is the battery. Asus has included a 65Wh battery with a 90W fast charging adapter. When I used the laptop for work-related tasks, the laptop would easily run for five-six hours straight. I also figured I could watch Netflix for four hours when fully charged.

What's more, the 90W fast charging adapter further ensures the Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED is refueled fast. For instance, it would take just about one-and-a-half-hour to charge from 20 percent to 100 percent.

What's more, Asus has included dual fans on the Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED. This further optimizes the device ensuring it doesn't get heated up. The dual fans also boost the CPU performance up to 45W. All in all, the battery has been enhanced on the Asus laptop to deliver optimal performance.

Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED Verdict: A Worthy Choice

The Indian laptop market has many options today, which can also be confusing to the buyer. If you're looking for a laptop where you would be watching a lot of content, the Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED makes a good choice. Be it online classes, video conferences, or even web-related activities - the OLED display makes a good choice for you.

But if you want a touchscreen display and even higher performance, make sure you look for other options in the market. For routine and regular usage, the Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED makes a good choice, despite being a tad bit expensive.