Dell Precision 14 5470 Review: Capable Work Machine With Neat Aesthetics

Specifications

CPU: 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H

GPU: Nvidia RTX A1000 with integrated Intel Iris XE graphics

Display: 14-inch QHD+ touchscreen display

RAM: 32GB DDR5

Memory: 1TB PCIe NVMe

OS: Windows 11 Pro

Battery: 72Wh

Dell Precision 14 Design Review: Ultra-Sleek and Lightweight

One of the first aspects that catch the eye while using the Dell Precision 14 5470 is its design and form factor. This Dell machine is ultra-lightweight, weighing just 1.48 Kg. The sleek form factor makes it extra portable, tucking in neatly in your tote or sling bag.

The Dell Precision 14 5470 packs an ergonomic design that's comfortable for all working environments. I also liked that Dell has placed front-facing speakers next to the keyboard which enhances the overall experience. Overall, this Dell laptop is designed for executives in modern workplaces.

But apart from the lightweight design, the Dell Precision 14 5470 has a few drawbacks. For one, Dell has provided only USB-C ports and skipped all traditional ports. While most modern gadgets are compatible with USB Type-C ports, it would be great to have a traditional Type-A port as well.

Dell Precision 14 5470 Display Review: Smooth Touchscreen Makes Everything Better

Up front, the Dell Precision 14 5470 flaunts a 14-inch QHD+ four-sided InfinityEdge display. Dell has featured its signature PremierColor and ComfortView Plus, offering approximately 91 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Moreover, the narrow bezels on the Dell Precision 14 5470 further offer a larger screen real estate. It also enhances the overall viewing experience, which is vital for a modern laptop user.

More importantly, the Dell Precision 14 5470 display supports touch, easing multitasking on the device. The display also supports Active Pen, which has to be purchased separately. The touchscreen and pen further make this Dell laptop ideal for all kinds of tasks for your business.

I used the Dell Precision 14 5470 for both personal and work-related tasks. This included working on doc files, attending meetings, and watching a few movies. The display is built for all these tasks, and can even be used for editing and designing thanks to its color precision technology.

Dell Precision 14 5470 Camera Review: Ideal for Modern Meetings

Speaking of meetings, I have to mention the camera on the Dell Precision 14 5470. The IR camera is placed on the sleek bezel on top. One of the best features is that the camera supports Windows Hello face recognition, easing the process of signing in to the laptop without compromising on the security.

The camera, along with dual mics and quad speakers make the Dell Precision 14 5470 ideal for conference calls. With remote and hybrid work styles today, this Dell laptop can be used in all environments. Professional tasks aside, the camera and speakers come in handy for personal errands be it a video call with your family or just to unwind with Netflix.

Dell Precision 14 5470 Keyboard, Trackpad Review

The Dell Precision 14 5470 packs a backlit keyboard and a traditional trackpad. The keys are smooth, allowing you to work on them without any hindrances. Dell has also integrated a fingerprint sensor on the power button, which also supports Windows Hello to sign in.

I found that the keyboard and trackpad are good for routine use, especially if your work involves typing away for most of the day. Despite the smooth trackpad, you might still want an additional mouse to make things easy while working.

Dell Precision 14 5470 Performance Review: Benchmark Evaluation

Under the hood, the new Dell Precision 14 5470 is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor, which is one of the most powerful chipsets on a laptop. The chip is paired with integrated Intel Iris XE graphics along with the Nvidia RTX A1000 GPU.

The CPU and GPU make the Dell laptop one of the most powerful ones. I ran a few benchmarks to determine its performance and how well it performs under stress. Firstly, I put the device through the Geekbench benchmark where it scored 9710 and 1517 points in multi-core and single-core tests, respectively.

Next, I ran the CPU-Z benchmark test where the Dell laptop scored 2603.6 and 221.5 points in the multi-core and single-core tests, respectively. I also ran the Cinebench R23 benchmark where the laptop scored 11768 points in the multi-core test and 1496 points in the single-core test.

CPU aside, I also wanted to determine the Dell Precision 14 5470's GPU performance. For this, I ran the 3D Mark and PC Mark 10 benchmarks. The 3D Mark's Time Spy test revealed 3968 overall points with 3800 graphics score and 5299 CPU score. On the other hand, the PC Mark 10 benchmark test revealed 5534 points overall.

The above-mentioned benchmark scores reveal that the Dell Precision 14 5470 is one of the most powerful laptops, which can even handle gaming titles. But this doesn't mean that there aren't even more powerful laptops. For instance, the Asus ZenBook Pro 14 Duo OLED has scored significantly higher than the Dell laptop in all these benchmark tests.

Dell Precision 14 5470 Real-Life Performance: A Modern Work Machine

Benchmarks aside, the Dell Precision 14 5470 is a powerful machine for the asking price. I've been using the laptop for a while now and hardly had any hiccups during my usage. The powerful Intel processor paired with the Nvidia graphics makes this Dell laptop a work-centric machine.

As mentioned above, I used the Dell Precision 14 5470 for many activities, and never faced any trouble or glitches with it. This is despite using the laptop for long hours or even running programs on it without a break.

The Dell Precision 14 5470 with its compact design, powerful performance, and upgraded security were the key pro-points for me. This also brings us to the battery performance of the laptop, which is another critical factor.

Dell Precision 14 5470 Battery: Powerful But Heats Up

Despite the ultra-sleek design, Dell has managed to place a 72Wh battery on this laptop. Simply put, the Dell Precision 14 5470 has a powerful battery backup, which prolongs and enhances the overall experience.

I found that the Dell Precision 14 5470 can last more than six hours on a single charge if you're just working on doc files, browsing on Chrome, and so on. But if you run power-hungry apps like Netflix or some games, the battery time drops to roughly three hours - which is still remarkable.

Dell has also included a 90W fast charging adapter, which I found can fully charge the laptop in less than two hours. This is also quite good despite the massive battery size. That said, the powerful battery and fast charging support still have a downside to it.

I found the Dell Precision 14 5470 to have some heating issues. This is more noticeable if you're running graphics-heavy apps or running the machine for a really long time. Heating issues are one of the most noticeable factors when it comes to thin & light laptops. But if well managed, the heating issue can be handled on this Dell laptop.

Dell Precision 14 5470 Verdict: Powerful But Expensive

The thin & light laptop segment has undergone a major paradigm shift in recent times. OEMs are now delivering powerful, glitch-free performance packed in an ultra-sleek form factor. The Dell Precision 14 5470 is a classic example of a thin & light laptop.

I would recommend the Dell Precision 14 5470 for all these factors. However, this is an expensive laptop, and the unit reviewed here costs around Rs. 2,79,000. If you have a budget for this range, go ahead with this Dell laptop. At the same time, if you want to check for competitors, you would find a few from Asus, including dual-display laptops.

