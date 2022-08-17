Dell XPS 13 9315 With Intel Core i7 Launched In India; Is It Worth Buying At Rs. 99,000? News oi-Akshay Kumar

Dell has expanded its range of XPS series of laptops in India by launching the Dell XPS 13 9315. The laptop has arrived as a high-end offering with up to the Intel Core i7-1250U processors. The notebook was originally unveiled in June alongside the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 convertible. The Dell XPS 13 9315 is one of the lightest and slimmest in the series from the brand.

Dell XPS 13 9315 Specifications, Features

The Dell XPS 13 9315 offers highly narrow bezels all around the screen. The compact and lightweight laptop provides a machined aluminum design that tips the scale at 1.17 kg. The device has a 13.4-inch non-touch InfinityEdge display with full HD+ resolution, a coating of anti-glare glass, and a maximum brightness of 500 nits. The company has provided the notebook with Windows 11 version and a free one-year subscription to McAfee LiveSafe.

The Dell XPS 13 9315 can be configured with either the 12th-gen Intel Core i5-1230U or the Core i7-1250U processor. There's also an option for 8GB or 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 256GB of 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. The device comes with a Sky Backlit Keyboard with a fingerprint sensor for security. There also are dual speakers with Realtek audio support for an immersive media experience.

The Dell XPS 13 9315 also comes with an HD RGB camera and dual array microphones for quality video conferencing functionality. The laptop comes with a Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C port), a DisplayPort, the Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 modem, and Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity. Lastly, there's a three-cell 51Wh battery onboard the latest Dell XPS notebook.

Dell XPS 13 9315 Price In India, Availability

The base variant of the Dell XPS 13 9315 has been priced at Rs. 99,989, which comes with the Core-i5 processor. The most expensive model of the notebook will be setting the buyers by Rs. 1,29,989, which offers the Core-i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. The notebook is available to buy on the company's website, apart from the Dell stores across the country.

Is Dell XPS 13 9315 Worth Buying At Rs. 99,000?

The Dell XPS 13 9315 seems a decent notebook at its price point at the first glance. It has a nearly bezel-less display, an ultra-lightweight design, a metallic premium finish, 12th-gen Intel processors, up to 16GB of RAM, and SSD storage. However, the lack of a gaming and intense graphics-centric GPU at a cost of nearly one lakh will disappoint many laptop buyers in the country.

