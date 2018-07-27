How to file income tax returns using Xiaom smartphone

This is those days of the year when salaried and self-employed individuals of India file their income tax return. The last date for filing the income tax for FY 2017-2018 was July 31, but thanks to Indian government now the date is extended to August 31. But still you haven't filed your income tax returns yet, then you can do it with your Xiaomi smartphone.

Smartphone maker Xiaomi has integrated ClearTax into its Mi Calendar app on the smartphones running on the MIUO custom skin. ClearTax is an online portal that helps businesses and individuals to prepare and e-file their tax returns online. With this integration, Xiaomi wants to ease the process of filing the ITR for its users.

How to file income tax returns using Mi Calendar app

First of all, you need to open the Mi Calendar app and tap on August 31. This will show you a link which will tell you that this is the last day to file the ITR. You have to tap on the link which will take you to a page that has the option of filing your income tax by yourself or you can also get a CA to file the return.

Below this option, you will also get to see link suggesting about systemic investment plans, benefits of filing ITR and option to file without form 16.

If you will tap on the very first option then you will be redirected to a payment which will allow you to prepare your own ITR using form 16. You simply need to fill in all the details and file your income tax return.

In case you want a CA assistance, you can go for the second option. The second option will ask you to fill in some basic details and the CA will get in touch with you. Then you need to submit all the scanned copies of the required documents over the mail and the CA will calculate and take care of the ITR.

The charges for the CA option starts at Rs 799 and goes up to Rs 6500 depending on the filing process. This seems to be a very quick and simple way to file the ITR.

But the question arises how safe is to share your personal investment data to someone whom you don't even know. We don't know whether the person who is claiming to be a CA is actually a certified CA or not. Moreover, online data can be breached, we don't know on which website we are going to fill in our details.