Amazon Christmas Sale: Get up to 40% off on bestselling smartphones

Its Christmas time and Amazon India is here add more fun to this season. If you are looking out for Christmas gifts for your loved ones, then you shouldn't probably miss the ongoing Christmas Carnival sale that offers up to 40% discount on your favorite smartphones. The Amazon Christmas sale will definitely leave you awestruck with the attractive discounts and offers.

While the offer is applicable on a wide range of products, there are numerous smartphones that are available as a part of this sale. Smartphones from brands such as Redmi, Moto, OnePlus, etc. are available with up to 40% discount. Notably, these offers are available both on the website and app. If you are looking out for accessories for your smartphone, then you will get up to 25% discount on the same.

In addition to the offers that are available, you can pay for the purchases using Amazon Pay but the minimum purchase value should be Rs. 750. The cashback can be availed from December 22 to December 25.

What are you waiting for? Take a look at the smartphones under offer during the Amazon Christmas sale from below.

16% off on Honor 8X (Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm (4 x 2.2GHz Cortex-A73 +4 x 1.7GHz Cortex-A53) with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

20MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera, 480 fps slow-mo recording

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery 13% off on Honor 8C (Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

Key Specs

6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery 10% off on Vivo V11 Pro

Key Specs

6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,400mAh battery with fast charging 7% off on Redmi Note 6 Pro (Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) (Black)

Key Specs

6.26-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display, 500 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

6GB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0 16% off on Apple iPhone 6S (Space Grey, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)

Key Specs

Camera: 12 MP Rear camera with Auto focus, 4K Video recording and flash | 5 MP front camera

Display: 4.7-inch HD 3D-touch capacitive touchscreen display with 1334x750 pixels

Memory, Storage & SIM: 2GB RAM | 32GB storage | Single nano SIM

Operating System and Processor: iOS v10 operating system with 1.84GHz A9 chip 64-bit architecture dual core processor

Battery: 1715 mAH lithium ion battery 23% off on Motorola Moto E5 Plus (Indigo Black, 5000 mAh battery)

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery 25% off on Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus (Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) with Offers

Key Specs

6-inch (1080 x 2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and5MP secondary rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery 27% off on Honor Play (Navy Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera andsecondary 2MP rear camera with f/2.4 aperture

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) battery with fast charging 21% off on Apple iPhone X

Key Specs

14.73 cm (5.8 inch) Super Retina HD Display

64 GB ROM

12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

7MP Front Camera

A11 Bionic Chip with 64-bit Architecture, Neural Engine, Embedded M11 Motion Coprocessor Processor

Battery: 2716 mAH lithium ion battery providing talk-time of 21 hours 27% off on Motorola Moto G6

Key Specs

5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging 14% off on Samsung Galaxy A7 (Blue, 4GB RAM and 64GB Storage) with Offer

Key Specs

6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

24MP rear camera and 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera and 5MP f/2.2 depth camera

24MP front camera e

Dual 4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery 25% off on Motorola Moto G6 Plus (Indigo Black, 6+64 GB)

Key Specs

5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera and5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3200mAh battery with Turbo charging 12% off Huawei Nova 3i (Iris Purple, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3340mAh (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery