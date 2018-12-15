Best high-end smartphones launched in 2018

The year 2018, is remembered for many things. Getting only confined to the talks related to technology, you have seen innumerable devices irrespective of their different price category. Among these categories, high-end smartphones have literally stolen the show with beyond the brim level of goodness in the form of highly innovative features. So, without wasting any further time take a look at these smartphones below that we have discussed in the form of a list.

The list opens with a sensational Google Pixel 3XL that has Group Selfie feature which captures 184 percent more area of the scene than that of iPhone XS. It has a Photobooth feature which will also take shots of smiling subjects.

The phone also has a Titan M Security module, which is a custom-made, built-in security chip that protects sensitive on-device data by securing your lock screen and strengthened disk encryption. OnePlus 6T is another masterpiece which runs the latest software with Pie version that is OxygenOS-based, housing some of the latest features.

It has fast working Face Unlock feature which unlocks the phone in 0.4 seconds, and is the first OnePlus series to possess in-display fingerprint sensor. Its front camera works amazingly. It produces brighter images in low-light, with reduced noise, using a new HDR algorithm across a 2-second exposure, and splicing together the resultant up to 10 multi-frame shots together.

There are few other premium handsets which also have lots and lots to offer. Like- use of S pen which is capable of performing Bluetooth-connected magic tricks from up to 30 feet away, capable of recording 4K HDR footage, innovative bezel-less design, incredible audio experience, supercharge technology for fast charging of battery, and many many more.