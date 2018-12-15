Best high-end smartphones launched in 2018

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
The year 2018, is remembered for many things. Getting only confined to the talks related to technology, you have seen innumerable devices irrespective of their different price category. Among these categories, high-end smartphones have literally stolen the show with beyond the brim level of goodness in the form of highly innovative features. So, without wasting any further time take a look at these smartphones below that we have discussed in the form of a list.
The list opens with a sensational Google Pixel 3XL that has Group Selfie feature which captures 184 percent more area of the scene than that of iPhone XS. It has a Photobooth feature which will also take shots of smiling subjects.
The phone also has a Titan M Security module, which is a custom-made, built-in security chip that protects sensitive on-device data by securing your lock screen and strengthened disk encryption. OnePlus 6T is another masterpiece which runs the latest software with Pie version that is OxygenOS-based, housing some of the latest features.
It has fast working Face Unlock feature which unlocks the phone in 0.4 seconds, and is the first OnePlus series to possess in-display fingerprint sensor. Its front camera works amazingly. It produces brighter images in low-light, with reduced noise, using a new HDR algorithm across a 2-second exposure, and splicing together the resultant up to 10 multi-frame shots together.
There are few other premium handsets which also have lots and lots to offer. Like- use of S pen which is capable of performing Bluetooth-connected magic tricks from up to 30 feet away, capable of recording 4K HDR footage, innovative bezel-less design, incredible audio experience, supercharge technology for fast charging of battery, and many many more.
Google Pixel 3 XL
Best Price of Google Pixel 3 XL
Key Specs
- 6.3inch QHD+ OLED Display
- 2.5GHz Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
- 12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash
- Dual 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
- 3430mAh Battery
Google Pixel 3
Best Price of Google Pixel 3
Key Specs
- 5.5 inch FHD+ display capacitive touchscreen with 1440 x 2960 pixels resolution
- 12.2MP rear camera | 8MP+8MP dual front camera
- Memory, Storage and SIM: 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable up to 64GB | Single SIM
- Android v9 Pie operating system
- 2.5GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 64-bit octa core processor
- 2915mAH lithium-ion battery
OnePlus 6T
Best Price of OnePlus 6T
Key Specs
- 6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
LG G7 ThinQ
Best Price of LG G7 ThinQ
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- LG G7 ThinQ - 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / LG G7+ ThinQ - 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 16MP camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging
Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 516ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP primary rear camera and 12MP secondary rear camera
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging both on wired and wireless (WPC and PMA) charging
Sony Xperia XZ2
Best Price of Sony Xperia XZ2
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 Triluminos HDR Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 400GB via microSD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 19MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3180mAh Battery
Asus Zenfone 5Z
Best Price of Asus Zenfone 5Z
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 8MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Vivo NEX
Best Price of Vivo NEX
Key Specs
- 6.59-inch (2316×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.3:9 aspect ratio display, DCI-P3 color gamut
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging
OnePlus 6
Best Price of OnePlus 6
Key Specs
- 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A)
Huawei P20 Pro
Best Price of Huawei P20 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Single / Dual SIM
- 40 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP Rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
Key Specs
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3500 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S9
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S9
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3000 MAh Battery
HTC U11 Plus
Best Price of HTC U11 Plus
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Super LCD 6 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 Oreo with HTC Sense U.I
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP UltraPixel 3 rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3930mAh built-in battery
Apple iPhone 8 Plus
Best Price of Apple iPhone 8 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- 3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
- 2691mAh Battery
Huawei Mate 20 Pro
Best Price of Huawei Mate 20 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED 19.5:9 DCI-P3 HDR Display with 820 nits brightness
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 with processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage/ 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- 40MP rear camera and 20MP and 8MP camera
- 24MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200 mAh (typical) battery with 40W SuperCharge, 15W Wireless Quick Charge
Huawei Mate 20
Best Price of Huawei Mate 20
Key Specs
- 6.53-Inch FHD+ OLED Display
- 2.6GHz Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 980 Processor
- 4GB/6GB RAM 128GB ROM
- 12MP + 8MP + 16MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 24MP Front Facing Camera
- Dual SIM
- 4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 5
- USB Type-C
- 4000 MAh Battery
Apple iPhone XS Max
Best Price of iPhone XS Max
Key Specs
- 6.5 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
- Hex-Core Apple A12 Bionic
- 4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3174 mAh battery
Apple iPhone XS
Best Price of iPhone XS
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
- Hex-Core Apple A12 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Non-removable Li-Ion 2658 mAh battery
Apple iPhone XR
Best Price of iPhone XR
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch Liquid Retina HD LCD Display
- Hex-Core Apple A12 Bionic
- 3GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP67 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
- 2716mAH lithium-ion battery