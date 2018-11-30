Amazon EMI Fest (Now 30th to Dec 5th): Get enticing offers on new smartphones

Amazon, India's new sale scheme of EMI Fest brings lot of amazing offers. You can purchase some new smartphones and other gadgets based on such enticing deals. This sale project has already commenced and will end on 4th December.

These deals include better EMI option, amazing discounts and more. For details, you need to take a look on some of these devices which we have mentioned as of a list below.

Offers rendered by Amazon are no cost EMI available on all major credit cards, no cost EMI available on Bajaj Finserv EMI card, free case and screen protector, additional 10% cashback upto Rs. 150, and instant cashback worth Rs. 5400 & upto 3 TB Jio 4G data.

Some other offers are instant cashback worth Rs. 5400 & upto 3 TB Jio 4G data, pay only 6% for any Kindle eBook and get a discount upto Rs. 500, get accidental and liquid damage protection insurance worth Rs. 2000 free on opening a Kotak 811 account, and many more.

OnePlus 6T EMI Starts At Rs 1,977 per month

Key Specs

6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display

2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A) Google Pixel 3 XL EMI Starts At Rs 3,813 per month

Key Specs 12.2MP rear camera | 8MP+8MP dual front camera

16.0 centimeters (6.3 inch) QHD+ display capacitive touchscreen with 1440 x 2960 pixels resolution

Memory, Storage and SIM: 4GB RAM | 64GB internal memory expandable up to 64GB | Single SIM

Android v9 Pie operating system with 2.5GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 64-bit octa core processor

3430mAH lithium-ion battery Redmi 6A EMI Starts At Rs 311 per month

Key Specs 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 Contrast ratio

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

2GB RAM, 16GB / 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery RealMe 1 EMI Starts At Rs 611 per month

Key Specs 6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ IPS display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3410mAh battery Honor 7C EMI Starts At Rs 471 per month

Key Specs 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery Mi A2 EMI Starts At Rs 753 per month

Key Specs 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3010mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery Moto E5 Plus EMI Starts At Rs 474 per month

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging, up to 18 hours of video playback Honor Play EMI Starts At Rs 941 per month

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) battery with fast charging Oppo F9 Pro EMI Starts At Rs 1,223 per month

Key Specs 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM, 64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC Flash charge Motorola Moto G6 EMI Starts At Rs 753 per month

Key Specs 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging Apple iPhone X EMI Starts At Rs 3,765 per month

Key Specs 5.8 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch

Hex-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji Apple iPhone 6S (Gold, 32GB) EMI Starts At Rs 1,332 per month

Key Specs 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor

Force Touch Technology

12MP ISight Camera

5MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

1715 MAh Battery Huawei Nova 3i EMI Starts At Rs 941 per month

Key Specs 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3340mAh (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery Motorola Moto X4 (Super Black, 64GB) EMI Starts At Rs 630 per month

Key Specs 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

6GB / 4GB RAM with 64GB

3GB RAM with 32GB storge

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP primary camera and 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera

16MP Front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging Redmi Note 5 Pro 4GB RAM 64GB ROM Black EMI Starts At Rs 612 per month

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Huawei P20 Lite (Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) EMI Starts At Rs 800 per month

Key Specs 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19: 9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass protection

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Single / Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery with fast charging Motorola Moto G6 Plus (Indigo Black, 6+64 GB) EMI Starts At Rs 1,059 per month

Key Specs 5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3200mAh battery with Turbo charging Samsung Galaxy Note 8 EMI Starts At Rs 2,494 per month

Key Specs 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and secondary 12MP camera

8MP auto focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Samsung Galaxy Note 9 EMI Starts At Rs 3,196 per month

Key Specs Camera: 12 MP + Dual Rear Camera (F1.5/F2.4) + 12 MP (F2.4) | 8 MP (F1.7) front camera

Display: 16.2 centimeters (6.4-inch) QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity capacitive touchscreen display with 2960x1440 pixels and 18.5:9 aspect ratio

Memory, Storage & SIM: 6GB RAM | 128GB storage expandable up to 512GB | Dual SIM with dual standby (4G+4G)

Operating System and Processor: Android v8.0 Oreo operating system with Exynos Octa core processor

Battery: 4000 mAH lithium ion battery Apple iPhone Xs EMI Starts At Rs 5,409 per month

Key Specs

12MP primary camera and 7MP front facing camera

14.73 centimeters (5.8-inch) capacitive touchscreen with 2436 x 1125 pixels resolution

iOs v12 operating system with 2.39GHz Apple A12 Bionic hexa core processor, 4GB RAM, 256GB internal memory expandable and and dual SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)

2658mAH lithium-ion battery