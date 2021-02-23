Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2021: Discount Offers On Oppo Smartphones Features oi-Harish Kumar

Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale is live on the platform which will continue till February 25, 2021. You will get attractive discounts on mobiles of different brands. Besides, there is a ten percent discount on Kotak Bank Credit Card, and also exchange offers, no-cost EMI options. So, if you are planning to buy an Oppo phone, then you can check the hot deals.

You can now get the latest mid-range and budget devices such as the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G, Oppo A15 at a discount price. Here we are listing the Oppo smartphones which all are available with discount offers. 8% Off On OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 3D 90Hz OLED HDR 10+ display

Octa-Core (4×A77 2.6GHz + 4×A55 2.0GHz) Dimensity 1000+ 7nm processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1

Dual SIM

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4350mAh battery 19% Off On Oppo A53 Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm 11nm Mobile Platform with 600MHz Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2

13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery 19% Off On Oppo F17 Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10

16MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4015mAh (typical) battery 17% Off On OPPO F17 Pro Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P95 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU

8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP + 2MP Rear Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4010mAh (typical) / 3920mAh (minimum) battery 25% Off On Oppo A52 Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs 6.5-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ display

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10

12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery 23% Off On OPPO A11K Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning

Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM, 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4230mAh battery 23% Off On OPPO A15 Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs 6.55-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2

13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual SIM

4G VoLTE

4230mAh battery

Best Mobiles in India