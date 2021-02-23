ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2021: Discount Offers On Oppo Smartphones

    By
    |

    Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale is live on the platform which will continue till February 25, 2021. You will get attractive discounts on mobiles of different brands. Besides, there is a ten percent discount on Kotak Bank Credit Card, and also exchange offers, no-cost EMI options. So, if you are planning to buy an Oppo phone, then you can check the hot deals.

    Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2021: Discount Offers On Oppo Smartphones
     

    You can now get the latest mid-range and budget devices such as the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G, Oppo A15 at a discount price. Here we are listing the Oppo smartphones which all are available with discount offers.

    8% Off On OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G

    8% Off On OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G

    Buy This Offer On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 3D 90Hz OLED HDR 10+ display
    • Octa-Core (4×A77 2.6GHz + 4×A55 2.0GHz) Dimensity 1000+ 7nm processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4350mAh battery
    19% Off On Oppo A53
     

    19% Off On Oppo A53

    Buy This Offer On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm 11nm Mobile Platform with 600MHz Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    19% Off On Oppo F17

    19% Off On Oppo F17

    Buy This Offer On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10
    • 16MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4015mAh (typical) battery
    17% Off On OPPO F17 Pro

    17% Off On OPPO F17 Pro

    Buy This Offer On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P95 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU
    • 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4010mAh (typical) / 3920mAh (minimum) battery
    25% Off On Oppo A52

    25% Off On Oppo A52

    Buy This Offer On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10
    • 12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    23% Off On OPPO A11K

    23% Off On OPPO A11K

    Buy This Offer On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning
    • Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh battery
    23% Off On OPPO A15

    23% Off On OPPO A15

    Buy This Offer On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.55-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual SIM
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh battery

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X