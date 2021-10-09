Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Powerful Processor Phones

On account of the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, there are some interesting discounts on many offerings. Besides this, there is no-cost EMI payment option and an additional 10 percent discount from HDFC Bank on making the purchase using the bank's debit or credit card.

If you want to purchase a smartphone that has a powerful performance to meet all your requirements, then you can check out the offerings listed on Amazon India right now from here.

OnePlus 9R

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 39,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 36,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (8%)

OnePlus 9R is available at 8% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 36,999 onwards during the sale.

Mi 11X 5G

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 34,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 31,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (9%)

Mi 11X 5G is available at 9% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 31,999 onwards during the sale.

OnePlus 9 Pro

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 69,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 65,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (6%)

OnePlus 9 Pro is available at 6% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 65,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 1,16,000 ; Deal Price: Rs. 69,999 ; You Save: Rs. 46,001 (40%)

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is available at 40% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 69,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 86,000 ; Deal Price: Rs. 44,990 ; You Save: Rs. 41,010 (48%)

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is available at 48% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 44,990 onwards during the sale.

iQOO 7 5G

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 34,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 29,990 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (14%)

iQOO 7 5G is available at 14% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.

Mi 11X Pro 5G

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 47,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 39,999 ; You Save: Rs. 8,000 (17%)

Mi 11X Pro 5G is available at 17% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 1,71,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,49,999 ; You Save: Rs. 22,000 (13%)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is available at 13% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,49,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 83,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 59,999 ; You Save: Rs. 24,000 (29%)

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is available at 29% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 59,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 1,28,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,09,990 ; You Save: Rs. 19,009 (15%)

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is available at 15% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,09,990 onwards during the sale.