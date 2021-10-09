Just In
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Powerful Processor Phones
Of late, smartphones are being used for various purposes such as streaming high-resolution videos, intense gaming, social media use and more. Eventually, these smartphones have to be power-packed to deliver impressive performance. If you are looking forward to buy a new smartphone, then you can plan to buy such powerful smartphones that use efficient processors via Amazon during the same.
On account of the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, there are some interesting discounts on many offerings. Besides this, there is no-cost EMI payment option and an additional 10 percent discount from HDFC Bank on making the purchase using the bank's debit or credit card.
If you want to purchase a smartphone that has a powerful performance to meet all your requirements, then you can check out the offerings listed on Amazon India right now from here.
OnePlus 9R
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 39,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 36,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (8%)
OnePlus 9R is available at 8% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 36,999 onwards during the sale.
Mi 11X 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 34,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 31,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (9%)
Mi 11X 5G is available at 9% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 31,999 onwards during the sale.
OnePlus 9 Pro
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 69,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 65,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (6%)
OnePlus 9 Pro is available at 6% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 65,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 1,16,000 ; Deal Price: Rs. 69,999 ; You Save: Rs. 46,001 (40%)
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is available at 40% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 69,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 86,000 ; Deal Price: Rs. 44,990 ; You Save: Rs. 41,010 (48%)
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is available at 48% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 44,990 onwards during the sale.
iQOO 7 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 34,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 29,990 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (14%)
iQOO 7 5G is available at 14% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.
Mi 11X Pro 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 47,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 39,999 ; You Save: Rs. 8,000 (17%)
Mi 11X Pro 5G is available at 17% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 1,71,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,49,999 ; You Save: Rs. 22,000 (13%)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is available at 13% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,49,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 83,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 59,999 ; You Save: Rs. 24,000 (29%)
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is available at 29% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 59,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 1,28,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,09,990 ; You Save: Rs. 19,009 (15%)
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is available at 15% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,09,990 onwards during the sale.
