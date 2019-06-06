ENGLISH

    Huawei Week (6th to 10th June) On Amazon – Get Up To Rs 20,000 off on smartphones

    Who would like to miss out on a deal? Well, Amazon India is offering Huawei Week sale from June 6th to June 10th for those interested in Huawei smartphones. If you are in need of upgrading your smartphone to a new one from the Chinese company, then you can get your hands on one of them from Amazon during this sale.

    Huawei Week On Amazon – Get Up To Rs 20,000 off on smartphones

     

    Amazon India will offer up to 75% discount on select smartphones from the company during the sale. Also, buyers can get attractive cashback and other lucrative offers during the five-day sale. There are multiple payment modes including cash on deliver. Notably, this is the best chance to get your hands on a Huawei or Honor smartphone at the lowest possible pricing.

    Besides smartphones such as the newly launched Huawei P30 Pro, Huawei P30 Lite and others, the online retailer is also providing discounts and offers on wearables such as Huawei Watch GT, Band 3 and Band 3e for the interested buyers. So, why are you waiting? Head on Amazon and get the device you want at the lowest pricing.

    13% off on Huawei P30 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut
    • HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
    • 40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP rear camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4200mAh (typical) battery
    9% off on Huawei P30 Lite
     

    9% off on Huawei P30 Lite

    Key Specs

    • 6.15-inch (2312 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC color gamut
    • Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB RAM
    • 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 24MP rear camera + secondary 2MP rear camera + 8MP 120° ultra-wide camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3340mAh (typical) battery with fast charging

    25% off on Huawei Mate 20 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED 19.5:9 DCI-P3 HDR Display with 820 nits brightness
    • HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM
    • 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
    • 40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP rear camera
    • 24MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4200 mAh (typical) battery with 40W SuperCharge, 15W Wireless Quick Charge

    32% off on Huawei Y9 2019

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash,2MP secondary camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging

    50% off on Huawei Nova 3

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 3D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut
    • Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo
    • 6GB RAM
    • 128GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 16MP rear camera + secondary 24MP rear camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera + secondary 2-megapixel camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging

    30% off on Huawei Watch GT

    Key Specs

    • 1.39-inch ( 454 x 454 pixels) AMOLED touch display, 326 PPI
    • ARM M4 SoC with 16MB RAM and 128MB storage
    • Bluetooth 4.2 that connects to Android 4.4 and above iOS 9.0 devices
    • 5ATM Water-resistant up to 50 meters
    • GPS, GLONASS, and GALILEO
    • 3D distance, Altitude barometer and compass, features for climbing and trail running
    • IR-based heart rate monitor
    • 420mAh battery with up to 14 days battery life

    30% off on Huawei Band 3e

    Key Specs

    • 0.5-inch (88 x 48 pixels) POLED display
    • Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 4.4 (or later) or iOS 9.0 (or later)
    • Pedometer, Sleep tracker, Exercise tracker, Sedentary reminder
    • Call and Message notification, Call rejection and mute
    • 6-Axis motion sensor, Running Monitoring Algorithm
    • Water and dust resistant (50 meter / 5 ATM)
    • 77mAh battery with up to 21 days of standby, 14 days usage

    28% off on Huawei Band 3 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 0.95 inch (120 x 240 pixels) AMOLED touch display
    • Applo 3 microprocessor, 384KB RAM, 1MB ROM, 16MB Flash memory
    • Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 4.4 (or later) or iOS 9.0 (or later), Built-in GPS
    • Pedometer, Sleep tracker, Exercise tracker, Sedentary reminder
    • 6-axis sensors; infrared wearing detection sensor
    • Detached PPG cardiotachometer
    • Call and Message notification, Incoming call mute function
    • Water and dust resistant (50 meter / 5 ATM)
    • 100mAh battery

    Story first published: Thursday, June 6, 2019, 12:42 [IST]
