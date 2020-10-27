Just In
Amazon Great Indian Festival celebrates ‘Happiness Upgrade Days Offers On Premium Smartphones
The Indian festive season is going on with full swing and brands are marking the celebrations by giving offers on their product sales. And off late, online shopping has seen a boom. These platforms become one stop hub for the brands to sell their products. Specifically during the festivals, there is a horde amongst the consumers to grab the best deals.
Amazon is hosting Great Indian Festival sale where you can buy some of the best available premium smartphones under the 'Happiness Upgrade Offer'. Smartphones like the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 7T series, and more can be bought with massive deals. Check out the list here:
4% Off On OnePlus 8
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 402 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 16MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4300mAh battery
23% Off On Apple iPhone 11
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1792×828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 13
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP front camera
- Gigabit-class LTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
OnePlus 7T Pro (MRP: Rs. 53,999 , After Discount Price: Rs. 38,999))
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4080mAh battery
44% Off On Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- 4100 MAh Battery
OnePlus 7T (MRP: Rs. 39,999, After Discount Price: Rs. 32,999))
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.55 Inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED Display With 402 PPI
- 2.96GHz Snapdragon 855+ Octa-Core Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 48MP + 16MP + 12MP Triple Rear Camera With Dual LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/Bluetooth 5.0/Wi-Fi
- 3800 MAh Battery
11% Off On Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 394ppi
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 (Quad 2.7GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) 10nm processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500mAh battery
Mi 10 (MRP: Rs. 54,999, After Discount Price Rs. 36,999)
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 90Hz Display
- 2.84GHz Snapdragon 865 7nm Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128GB/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 108MP + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras
- 20MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 6
- Bluetooth 5
- NFC
- USB Type-C
- 4780 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S10 (MRP: Rs. 71,000, After Discount Price Rs. 39,999)
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- 3400 MAh Battery
Vivo X50 Pro (MRP: Rs. 54,990, After Discount Price: Rs. 49,990)
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.56 Inch FHD+ E3 AMOLED 90Hz Display
- 2.6GHz Snapdragon 765G Processor
- 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP+8MP+8MP+13MP Quad Rear Camera
- 32MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/NSA
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Bluetooth 5.1
- USB Type-C
- 4315mAh Battery
Vivo X50 (MRP: Rs. 39,990, After Discount Price: Rs. 34,990)
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.56 Inch FHD+ E3 AMOLED 90Hz Display
- Snapdragon 730 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP+8MP+13MP+5MP Quad Rear Camera
- 32MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/NSA
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Bluetooth 5.1
- USB Type-C
- 4200 MAh Battery
OPPO Reno4 Pro (MRP: Rs. 37,990, After Discount Price: Rs. 34,990)
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 3D 90Hz AMOLED 90Hz curved display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage
- Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP+ 2MP + 2MP mono camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
OPPO Find X2 (MRP: Rs. 69,999, After Discount Price: Rs. 64,999)
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.7 Inch Quad HD+ OLED Display
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 Processor
- 12GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP+12MP+13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 2MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/NSA
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth 5.1
- USB Type-C
- 4200mAh Battery
