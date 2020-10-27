Amazon Great Indian Festival celebrates ‘Happiness Upgrade Days Offers On Premium Smartphones Features oi-Harish Kumar

The Indian festive season is going on with full swing and brands are marking the celebrations by giving offers on their product sales. And off late, online shopping has seen a boom. These platforms become one stop hub for the brands to sell their products. Specifically during the festivals, there is a horde amongst the consumers to grab the best deals.

Amazon is hosting Great Indian Festival sale where you can buy some of the best available premium smartphones under the 'Happiness Upgrade Offer'. Smartphones like the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 7T series, and more can be bought with massive deals. Check out the list here: 4% Off On OnePlus 8 Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs 6.55-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 402 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 16MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh battery 23% Off On Apple iPhone 11 Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs 6.1-inch (1792×828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

iOS 13

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP front camera

Gigabit-class LTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery OnePlus 7T Pro (MRP: Rs. 53,999 , After Discount Price: Rs. 38,999)) Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4080mAh battery 44% Off On Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera

Fingerprint

4100 MAh Battery OnePlus 7T (MRP: Rs. 39,999, After Discount Price: Rs. 32,999)) Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs 6.55 Inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED Display With 402 PPI

2.96GHz Snapdragon 855+ Octa-Core Processor

8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

48MP + 16MP + 12MP Triple Rear Camera With Dual LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/Bluetooth 5.0/Wi-Fi

3800 MAh Battery 11% Off On Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 394ppi

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 (Quad 2.7GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) 10nm processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500mAh battery Mi 10 (MRP: Rs. 54,999, After Discount Price Rs. 36,999) Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 90Hz Display

2.84GHz Snapdragon 865 7nm Processor

8GB RAM With 128GB/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

108MP + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras

20MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5

NFC

USB Type-C

4780 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy S10 (MRP: Rs. 71,000, After Discount Price Rs. 39,999) Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs 6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

3400 MAh Battery Vivo X50 Pro (MRP: Rs. 54,990, After Discount Price: Rs. 49,990) Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs 6.56 Inch FHD+ E3 AMOLED 90Hz Display

2.6GHz Snapdragon 765G Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP+8MP+8MP+13MP Quad Rear Camera

32MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA

Dual 4G VoLTE

Bluetooth 5.1

USB Type-C

4315mAh Battery Vivo X50 (MRP: Rs. 39,990, After Discount Price: Rs. 34,990) Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs 6.56 Inch FHD+ E3 AMOLED 90Hz Display

Snapdragon 730 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP+8MP+13MP+5MP Quad Rear Camera

32MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA

Dual 4G VoLTE

Bluetooth 5.1

USB Type-C

4200 MAh Battery OPPO Reno4 Pro (MRP: Rs. 37,990, After Discount Price: Rs. 34,990) Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 3D 90Hz AMOLED 90Hz curved display

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage

Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP+ 2MP + 2MP mono camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery OPPO Find X2 (MRP: Rs. 69,999, After Discount Price: Rs. 64,999) Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs 6.7 Inch Quad HD+ OLED Display

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 Processor

12GB RAM With 256GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP+12MP+13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

2MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA

Dual 4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth 5.1

USB Type-C

4200mAh Battery

