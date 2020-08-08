Just In
- 1 hr ago Redmi K30 Ultra Confirmed To Launch On August 11: What To Expect?
-
- 1 hr ago Jio Meet For PC: How To Download And Install Jio Meet On PC, Laptops
- 2 hrs ago iQOO 5 Specifications Tipped Via Benchmark Website; Likely To Pack Snapdragon 865 SoC
- 2 hrs ago Reliance Jio Might Launch Jio Glass In 2021
Don't Miss
- Movies Abhishek Bachchan Tests Negative For COVID-19, Says 'So Happy To Be Able To Go Home'
- Automobiles Kia Sonet Spotted For The First Time Post It's World Premiere: Pics & Details
- News Kerala plane crash: State govt announces Rs 10 lakh compensation to kin of crash victims
- Sports Imphal boy Annaroy Soibam joins Odisha FC youth team
- Finance Special Trains May Be Launched In Konkan Region For Ganesh Chaturthi
- Lifestyle COVID-19 And Pulmonary Fibrosis: Causes, Symptoms, Risk Factors And Treatments
- Travel 10 Incredible Places To Visit In Odisha In August 2020
- Education Kargil Vijay Diwas Quotes In English For Students
Amazon Freedom Sale 2020: Up to 40% Off On Smartphones
Amazon is back with another smartphone sale. This time, the company is calling it Amazon Freedom Sale, where the brand is offering up to 40 percent off on select smartphones from top-tier brands. The Amazon Freedom Sale will begin from August 8 and will last till August 11th. Under this sale, you can get phones from brands like OnePlus, Vivo, Xiaomi, Oppo, Realme, and Apple at a discounted price.
Here are some of the best deals available on phones like the OnePlus 7T Pro, Apple iPhone 11, and other trending smartphones that are available in India.
9% Off On OPPO Reno3 Pro
Offers Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P95 12nm processor (Dual 2.2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 7 based on Android 10
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 44MP front-facing camera + 2MP camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4025mAh battery
5% Off On OnePlus 7T
Offers Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 16MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
3800mAh battery
8% Off On iPhone 11
Offers Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1792×828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 13
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP front camera
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
21% Off On vivo V17
Offers Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 E3 Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9.2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP primary camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery
12% Off On Redmi 8A
Offers Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
10% Off On Oppo A52
Offers Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10
- 12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
19% Off On vivo V19
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 E3 Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.1 storage
- expandable with microSD
- Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Rear: 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- Front: 32MP (f/2.0 primary) + 8MP (105° wide-angle f/2.2)
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy A51
Offers Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Redmi Note 8 Pro
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.38 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Helio G90T Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 20MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 4500 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A31
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
vivo S1 Pro
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED display; 90% screen-to-body ratio
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery
10% Off On Vivo Y50
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.53 Inch Full HD+ IView Display
- 2GHz Snapdragon 665 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- 5000 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A21s
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-O display
- Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage, Micro SD slot (Up to 512GB)
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- 48MP (f/2.0 primary) + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP (f/2.2) front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh (typical) battery
15% Off On Honor 9X
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.59-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710F 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
11% Off On OnePlus 7T Pro
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4080mAh battery
8% Off On Mi 10
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.0 storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.0 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 11 based on Android 10
- 108MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4780mAh (Typical) / 4680mAh (Minimum) battery
37% Off On Samsung Galaxy S10
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- 3400 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 4100 MAh Battery
49% Off On Apple iPhone 8 Plus
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- 3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
- 2691mAh Battery
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
47,900
-
92,999
-
54,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
27,990
-
17,499
-
23,999
-
7,999
-
77,800
-
8,980
-
10,497
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
62,900
-
34,975
-
45,999
-
8,850
-
74,790
-
21,500
-
30,150
-
7,500
-
42,900
-
40,630
-
20,200
-
19,200
-
37,320