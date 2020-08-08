Amazon Freedom Sale 2020: Up to 40% Off On Smartphones Features oi-Harish Kumar

Amazon is back with another smartphone sale. This time, the company is calling it Amazon Freedom Sale, where the brand is offering up to 40 percent off on select smartphones from top-tier brands. The Amazon Freedom Sale will begin from August 8 and will last till August 11th. Under this sale, you can get phones from brands like OnePlus, Vivo, Xiaomi, Oppo, Realme, and Apple at a discounted price.

