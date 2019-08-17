These Lucrative Amazon Offers On Vivo Smartphones Will Make You Want To Buy One Features oi-Harish Kumar

Amazon's is offering discounts on Vivo smartphones on its platform. The latest offering covers exchange offers, EMI plans, and more letting users purchase some Vivo smartphones without any hassle. From the giant shopping platform, you can even buy a new Vivo S1 whose highlights include AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging support.

Amazon provides up to Rs. 1,500 instant discount on ICICI credit and debit cards, 5% cashback on Rs 2000 on using HDFC bank debit cards, 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card, and extra Rs 500/1000 off on exchange on buying Vivo phones from the seller Appario Retail. You will get GST invoice on buying Vivo smartphones and eventually can save up to 28% on further business purchases.

You will also get 100% purchase protection plan on these phones, along with a 1-year warranty period. For instances, you can get Vivo V15 Pro at reduced price options starting at Rs. 23, 990 and Rs. 26,990 for 6GB RAM/128GB ROM and 8GB RAM/128GB ROM storage variants, respectively. AndWhile the Vivo Y91i will be selling at Rs. 7,990.

27% Off On Vivo V15 Pro Offers: Exchange Offer: Up to ₹ 8,000.00 off on Exchange

No Cost EMI: No Cost EMI available on major credit cards, select debit cards and Bajaj Finserv EMI card.



Bank Offer (3): Get 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC Bank Debit CardsGet 1500 Instant Discount on ICICI bank Credit and Debit EMI transactions Here's how

5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP + 5MP + 8MP AI 120-degree Super wide angle camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery 26% Off On Vivo V15 Offers: Exchange Offer: Up to ₹ 8,000.00 off on Exchange

No Cost EMI: No Cost EMI available on major credit cards, select debit cards and Bajaj Finserv EMI card. Here's how

Bank Offer (3): Get 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC Bank Debit Cards Here's how

Get 1500 Instant Discount on ICICI bank Credit and Debit EMI transactions Here's how

5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP (Dual Pixel) rear camera + 5MP + 8MP camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery 10% Off On Vivo S1 Offers: Exchange Offer: Up to ₹ 8,000.00 off on Exchange

No Cost EMI (2): No cost EMI available on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card on orders above Rs.3000

No cost EMI available on select cards. Please check 'EMI options' above for more details.

Bank Offer (3): Get 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC Bank Debit Cards

Get 1500 Instant Discount on ICICI bank Credit and Debit EMI transactions

5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs 6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 (MT6768) (4x Cortex-A75 @ 2.0 GHz

4x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0 GHz) 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable up to 256GB with micoSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM

16MP + 8MP + 2MP camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery with fast charging 13% Off On Vivo Y15 Offers: Exchange Offer: Up to ₹ 7,500.00 off on Exchange

No Cost EMI (2): No Cost EMI available on major credit cards, select debit cards and Bajaj Finserv EMI card.

No cost EMI available on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card on orders above Rs.3000

Bank Offer (3): Get 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC Bank Debit Cards

Get 1500 Instant Discount on ICICI bank Credit and Debit EMI transactions

5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+ 19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery 16% Off On Vivo Y17 Offers: Exchange Offer: Up to ₹ 7,500.00 off on Exchange

No Cost EMI: No Cost EMI available on major credit cards, select debit cards and Bajaj Finserv EMI card.

Bank Offer (3): Get 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC Bank Debit Cards

Get 1500 Instant Discount on ICICI bank Credit and Debit EMI transactions

5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera + 8MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery 17% Off On Vivo Y12 Offers: Exchange Offer: Up to ₹ 8,500.00 off on Exchange

No Cost EMI (2): No Cost EMI available on major credit cards, select debit cards and Bajaj Finserv EMI card.

No cost EMI available on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card on orders above Rs.3000

Bank Offer (3): Get 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC Bank Debit Cards

Get 1500 Instant Discount on ICICI bank Credit and Debit EMI transactions

5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM with 64GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera + 8MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery 13% Off On Vivo Y90 Offers: Exchange Offer: Up to Rs 6,000.00 off on Exchange

No Cost EMI (3): No Cost EMI available on major credit cards, select debit cards and Bajaj Finserv EMI card.

No cost EMI available on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card on orders above Rs. 3,000

No cost EMI available on select cards. Please check 'EMI options' above for more details.

Bank Offer (3): Get 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC Bank Debit Cards

Get Rs 1500 Instant Discount on ICICI bank Credit and Debit EMI transactions

5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio A22 (MT6761) 16nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE83200 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

8MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera, f/1.8 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4030mAh battery 20% Off On Vivo Y91i Offers: Exchange Offer: Up to ₹ 7,191.00 off on Exchange

No Cost EMI: No Cost EMI available on major credit cards, select debit cards and Bajaj Finserv EMI card.

Bank Offer (3): Get 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC Bank Debit Cards

Get 1500 Instant Discount on ICICI bank Credit and Debit EMI transactions

5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB/32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4030mAh battery 9% Off On Vivo Y91 Offers: Exchange Offer: Up to ₹ 7,500.00 off on Exchange

No Cost EMI: No Cost EMI available on major credit cards, select debit cards and Bajaj Finserv EMI card.

Bank Offer (3): Get 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC Bank Debit Cards

Get 1500 Instant Discount on ICICI bank Credit and Debit EMI transactions

5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS

4030mAh battery Vivo V9 Pro Offers: Exchange Offer: Up to Rs 7,000.00 off on Exchange

No Cost EMI: No cost EMI available on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card on orders above Rs. 3000

Bank Offer (3): Get 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC Bank Debit Cards

Get Rs 1500 Instant Discount on ICICI bank Credit and Debit EMI transactions

5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery 32% Off On Vivo V11 Pro Offers: Exchange Offer: Up to ₹ 8,000.00 off on Exchange

No Cost EMI: No Cost EMI available on major credit cards, select debit cards and Bajaj Finserv EMI card.

Bank Offer (3): Get 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC Bank Debit Cards

Get 1500 Instant Discount on ICICI bank Credit and Debit EMI transactions

5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs 6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP Dual PD rear camera + secondary 5MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,400mAh battery with fast charging 35% Off On Vivo V9 Youth Offers: Exchange Offer: Up to Rs 7,000.00 off on Exchange

No Cost EMI: No cost EMI available on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card on orders above Rs.3000

Bank Offer (3): Get 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC Bank Debit Cards

Get Rs 1500 Instant Discount on ICICI bank Credit and Debit EMI transactions

5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery

