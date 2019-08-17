ENGLISH

    These Lucrative Amazon Offers On Vivo Smartphones Will Make You Want To Buy One

    By
    |

    Amazon's is offering discounts on Vivo smartphones on its platform. The latest offering covers exchange offers, EMI plans, and more letting users purchase some Vivo smartphones without any hassle. From the giant shopping platform, you can even buy a new Vivo S1 whose highlights include AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging support.

    These Lucrative Amazon Offers On Vivo Smartphones Will Make You Want

     

    Amazon provides up to Rs. 1,500 instant discount on ICICI credit and debit cards, 5% cashback on Rs 2000 on using HDFC bank debit cards, 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card, and extra Rs 500/1000 off on exchange on buying Vivo phones from the seller Appario Retail. You will get GST invoice on buying Vivo smartphones and eventually can save up to 28% on further business purchases.

    You will also get 100% purchase protection plan on these phones, along with a 1-year warranty period. For instances, you can get Vivo V15 Pro at reduced price options starting at Rs. 23, 990 and Rs. 26,990 for 6GB RAM/128GB ROM and 8GB RAM/128GB ROM storage variants, respectively. AndWhile the Vivo Y91i will be selling at Rs. 7,990.

    27% Off On Vivo V15 Pro

    27% Off On Vivo V15 Pro

    Offers:

    • Exchange Offer: Up to ₹ 8,000.00 off on Exchange
    • No Cost EMI: No Cost EMI available on major credit cards, select debit cards and Bajaj Finserv EMI card.
    • Bank Offer (3): Get 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC Bank Debit CardsGet 1500 Instant Discount on ICICI bank Credit and Debit EMI transactions Here's how
    • 5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card

    Buy This Offer On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP + 5MP + 8MP AI 120-degree Super wide angle camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3700mAh battery
    26% Off On Vivo V15
     

    26% Off On Vivo V15

    Offers:

    • Exchange Offer: Up to ₹ 8,000.00 off on Exchange
    • No Cost EMI: No Cost EMI available on major credit cards, select debit cards and Bajaj Finserv EMI card. Here's how
    • Bank Offer (3): Get 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC Bank Debit Cards Here's how
    • Get 1500 Instant Discount on ICICI bank Credit and Debit EMI transactions Here's how
    • 5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card

    Buy This Offer On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 12MP (Dual Pixel) rear camera + 5MP + 8MP camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    10% Off On Vivo S1

    10% Off On Vivo S1

    Offers:

    • Exchange Offer: Up to ₹ 8,000.00 off on Exchange
    • No Cost EMI (2): No cost EMI available on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card on orders above Rs.3000
    • No cost EMI available on select cards. Please check 'EMI options' above for more details.
    • Bank Offer (3): Get 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC Bank Debit Cards
    • Get 1500 Instant Discount on ICICI bank Credit and Debit EMI transactions
    • 5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card

    Buy This Offer On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 (MT6768) (4x Cortex-A75 @ 2.0 GHz
    • 4x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0 GHz) 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 128GB storage
    • expandable up to 256GB with micoSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP + 8MP + 2MP camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
    13% Off On Vivo Y15

    13% Off On Vivo Y15

    Offers:

    • Exchange Offer: Up to ₹ 7,500.00 off on Exchange
    • No Cost EMI (2): No Cost EMI available on major credit cards, select debit cards and Bajaj Finserv EMI card.
    • No cost EMI available on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card on orders above Rs.3000
    • Bank Offer (3): Get 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC Bank Debit Cards
    • Get 1500 Instant Discount on ICICI bank Credit and Debit EMI transactions
    • 5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card

    Buy This Offer On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+ 19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP secondary camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
    16% Off On Vivo Y17

    16% Off On Vivo Y17

    Offers:

    • Exchange Offer: Up to ₹ 7,500.00 off on Exchange
    • No Cost EMI: No Cost EMI available on major credit cards, select debit cards and Bajaj Finserv EMI card.
    • Bank Offer (3): Get 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC Bank Debit Cards
    • Get 1500 Instant Discount on ICICI bank Credit and Debit EMI transactions
    • 5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card

    Buy This Offer On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 128GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera + 8MP camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
    17% Off On Vivo Y12

    17% Off On Vivo Y12

    Offers:

    • Exchange Offer: Up to ₹ 8,500.00 off on Exchange
    • No Cost EMI (2): No Cost EMI available on major credit cards, select debit cards and Bajaj Finserv EMI card.
    • No cost EMI available on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card on orders above Rs.3000
    • Bank Offer (3): Get 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC Bank Debit Cards
    • Get 1500 Instant Discount on ICICI bank Credit and Debit EMI transactions
    • 5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card

    Buy This Offer On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 64GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera + 8MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
    13% Off On Vivo Y90

    13% Off On Vivo Y90

    Offers:

    • Exchange Offer: Up to Rs 6,000.00 off on Exchange
    • No Cost EMI (3): No Cost EMI available on major credit cards, select debit cards and Bajaj Finserv EMI card.
    • No cost EMI available on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card on orders above Rs. 3,000
    • No cost EMI available on select cards. Please check 'EMI options' above for more details.
    • Bank Offer (3): Get 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC Bank Debit Cards
    • Get Rs 1500 Instant Discount on ICICI bank Credit and Debit EMI transactions
    • 5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card

    Buy This Offer On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio A22 (MT6761) 16nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE83200 GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 16GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 8MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera, f/1.8 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4030mAh battery
    20% Off On Vivo Y91i

    20% Off On Vivo Y91i

    Offers:

    • Exchange Offer: Up to ₹ 7,191.00 off on Exchange
    • No Cost EMI: No Cost EMI available on major credit cards, select debit cards and Bajaj Finserv EMI card.
    • Bank Offer (3): Get 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC Bank Debit Cards
    • Get 1500 Instant Discount on ICICI bank Credit and Debit EMI transactions
    • 5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card

    Buy This Offer On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 16GB/32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4030mAh battery
    9% Off On Vivo Y91

    9% Off On Vivo Y91

    Offers:

    • Exchange Offer: Up to ₹ 7,500.00 off on Exchange
    • No Cost EMI: No Cost EMI available on major credit cards, select debit cards and Bajaj Finserv EMI card.
    • Bank Offer (3): Get 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC Bank Debit Cards
    • Get 1500 Instant Discount on ICICI bank Credit and Debit EMI transactions
    • 5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card

    Buy This Offer On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS
    • 4030mAh battery
    Vivo V9 Pro

    Vivo V9 Pro

    Offers:

    • Exchange Offer: Up to Rs 7,000.00 off on Exchange
    • No Cost EMI: No cost EMI available on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card on orders above Rs. 3000
    • Bank Offer (3): Get 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC Bank Debit Cards
    • Get Rs 1500 Instant Discount on ICICI bank Credit and Debit EMI transactions
    • 5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card

    Buy This Offer On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery
    32% Off On Vivo V11 Pro

    32% Off On Vivo V11 Pro

    Offers:

    • Exchange Offer: Up to ₹ 8,000.00 off on Exchange
    • No Cost EMI: No Cost EMI available on major credit cards, select debit cards and Bajaj Finserv EMI card.
    • Bank Offer (3): Get 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC Bank Debit Cards
    • Get 1500 Instant Discount on ICICI bank Credit and Debit EMI transactions
    • 5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card

    Buy This Offer On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 12MP Dual PD rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3,400mAh battery with fast charging
    35% Off On Vivo V9 Youth

    35% Off On Vivo V9 Youth

    Offers:

    • Exchange Offer: Up to Rs 7,000.00 off on Exchange
    • No Cost EMI: No cost EMI available on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card on orders above Rs.3000
    • Bank Offer (3): Get 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC Bank Debit Cards
    • Get Rs 1500 Instant Discount on ICICI bank Credit and Debit EMI transactions
    • 5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card

    Buy This Offer On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery

    Story first published: Monday, August 19, 2019, 9:00 [IST]
