Amazon Oppo Fantastic Day 2020: Discount Offers On Oppo Smartphones
We are still a month away from the festive season to begin in India and the e-commerce platforms have already started hosting various sales online to grab the audience. Flaipkart, Amazon and other online shopping platforms are offering lucrative discount offers on consumer electronics and other products. And it goes without saying smartphones and its accessories have seen a spike in their sales during such sale and discount offers.
Amazon has announced its ‘Oppo Fantastic Day 2020' sale where buyers will get discount on new Oppo smartphones. A whole bunch of smartphones will be available with discount offers during this sale. For instance, the Oppo A5 2020 will be selling with a discount of 25 percent, while the Oppo A9 2020 will be available with 18 percent discount.
Not just the Oppo A series but the Oppo Reno and the Oppo F series will also be selling with a discounted price during this sale. Here is the list of smartphones which you can buy with price cut during the sale.
25% Off On OPPO A5 2020
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery
35% Off On OPPO A5S
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 8.1
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh battery
4% Off On OPPO A12
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB/4GB RAM
- 32GB/64GB expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1
- Rear - 13MP with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP secondary camera
- 5MP with f/2.4 aperture
- Dual SIM
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh Battery
3% Off On OPPO A31
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.1.2 on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera with LED flash, EIS, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh battery
17% Off On Oppo F15
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery (typical) / 3935mAh (minimum) with 30W VOOC 3.0 fast charging
24% Off On OPPO Reno2 F
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.53 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Touchscreen
- 2.1GHz Octa Core MediaTek P70 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Selfie Camera
- Face Unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- 4000 MAh Battery
18% Off On Oppo A9 2020
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GBGB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.0.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typcial) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
15% Off On OPPO Reno3 Pro
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P95 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB / 256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 7 based on Android 10
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 44MP front-facing camera + 2MP camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4025mAh battery (typical) / 3935mAh
7% Off On OPPO Find X2
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.7 Inch Quad HD+ OLED Display
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 Processor
- 12GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP+12MP+13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/NSA
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth 5.1
- USB Type-C
- 4200mAh Battery
25% Off On OPPO Reno 10x Zoom
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 13MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4065mAh (typical) battery
