Amazon Oppo Fantastic Day 2020: Discount Offers On Oppo Smartphones

Amazon has announced its ‘Oppo Fantastic Day 2020' sale where buyers will get discount on new Oppo smartphones. A whole bunch of smartphones will be available with discount offers during this sale. For instance, the Oppo A5 2020 will be selling with a discount of 25 percent, while the Oppo A9 2020 will be available with 18 percent discount.

Not just the Oppo A series but the Oppo Reno and the Oppo F series will also be selling with a discounted price during this sale. Here is the list of smartphones which you can buy with price cut during the sale.

25% Off On OPPO A5 2020

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM, 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture

4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery

35% Off On OPPO A5S

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB/3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 8.1

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4230mAh battery

4% Off On OPPO A12

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB/4GB RAM

32GB/64GB expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1

Rear - 13MP with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP secondary camera

5MP with f/2.4 aperture

Dual SIM

4G VoLTE

4230mAh Battery

3% Off On OPPO A31

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.1.2 on Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera with LED flash, EIS, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4230mAh battery

17% Off On Oppo F15

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery (typical) / 3935mAh (minimum) with 30W VOOC 3.0 fast charging

24% Off On OPPO Reno2 F

Key Specs

6.53 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Touchscreen

2.1GHz Octa Core MediaTek P70 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Selfie Camera

Face Unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

4000 MAh Battery

18% Off On Oppo A9 2020

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GBGB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.0.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typcial) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

15% Off On OPPO Reno3 Pro

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P95 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU

8GB LPPDDR4x RAM

128GB / 256GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 7 based on Android 10

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

44MP front-facing camera + 2MP camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4025mAh battery (typical) / 3935mAh

7% Off On OPPO Find X2

Key Specs

6.7 Inch Quad HD+ OLED Display

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 Processor

12GB RAM With 256GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP+12MP+13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA

Dual 4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth 5.1

USB Type-C

4200mAh Battery

25% Off On OPPO Reno 10x Zoom

Key Specs