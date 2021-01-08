Amazon Oppo Fantastic Days Sale January 2021: Offers On Oppo F11, Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo A53, And More

Among the top smartphones at the Amazon Oppo Fantastic Days Sale for January discount include several Oppo F series. Smartphones like the Oppo F11 and the premium flagship Oppo F17 Pro are available at a discount at Amazon. Plus, the Oppo Reno4 Pro that comes as a predecessor to the Reno5 series is also at a discount on Amazon.

Additionally, the Oppo A series smartphones that are in a diverse price range are also on a discount at the Amazon Oppo Fantastic Days Sale. Devices like the Oppo A53 is now available at a discount. Plus, smartphones like the Oppo A15 and the Oppo A15s also have a price drop alert, followed by smartphones like Oppo A12, Oppo A11K, and the Oppo A1K.

Adding to the list is the Oppo A5s, which features a waterdrop notch that houses the selfie camera. More importantly, the Amazon Oppo Fantastic Days Sale is offering the premium Oppo Find X2 at a dropped price, which makes it one of the most attractive buys.

7% Off On Oppo F17

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10

16MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4015mAh (typical) battery

20% Off On Oppo F17 Pro

Key Specs

6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P95 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU

8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP + 2MP Rear Camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4010mAh (typical) / 3920mAh (minimum) battery

19% Off On Oppo A53

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm 11nm Mobile Platform with 600MHz Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2

13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

7% Off On Oppo Find X2

Key Specs

6.7 Inch Quad HD+ OLED Display

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 Processor

12GB RAM With 256GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP+12MP+13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA

Dual 4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth 5.1

USB Type-C

4200mAh Battery

18% Off On Oppo A12

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB/4GB RAM

32GB/64GB expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1

13MP with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP secondary camera

5MP with f/2.4 aperture

Dual SIM

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4230mAh Battery

23% Off On Oppo A15

Key Specs

6.55-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2

13MP rear camera + 2MP depth sensor, 2MP macro camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual SIM

4G VoLTE

4230mAh battery

23% Off On Oppo A11K

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning

Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM, 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4230mAh battery

18% Off On Oppo A15s

Key Specs

13MP Main Camera + 2MP Depth Camera + 2 MP Macro Lens AI Triple Camera| 8MP AI Beautification Front Camera

6.52-inch HD+ display with 1520 x 720 pixel resolution|Rear Fingerprint Sensor + AI Face Unlock | Eye Comfort - Filters blue light to reduce damage to the eyes.

Battery: 4230mAH lithium-polymer battery providing talk-time of 29 hours and standby time of 323 hours.

Memory, Storage & SIM: 4GB RAM | 64GB storage | Dual nano SIM with dual standby (4G+4G)

Color OS 7.2 based on android version 10 operating system with 2.3GHz Mediatek Helio P35 octa core processor, GPU IMG GE8320

11% Off On Oppo A5s

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning

Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.2

13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual SIM

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4230mAh battery

8% Off On Oppo Reno4 Pro

Key Specs