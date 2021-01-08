Just In
Amazon Oppo Fantastic Days Sale January 2021: Offers On Oppo F11, Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo A53, And More
Popular e-commerce retailers like Flipkart and Amazon are bringing in several offers on smartphones. The latest attractive deal comes from Amazon, which is offering a massive discount on Oppo smartphones. The Amazon Oppo Fantastic Days Sale 2021 January brings down the price of several Oppo smartphones, including premium devices like the Oppo F17 Pro and others. Some of the smartphones also on discount include the Oppo Find X2, Oppo Reno4 Pro, and others.
Among the top smartphones at the Amazon Oppo Fantastic Days Sale for January discount include several Oppo F series. Smartphones like the Oppo F11 and the premium flagship Oppo F17 Pro are available at a discount at Amazon. Plus, the Oppo Reno4 Pro that comes as a predecessor to the Reno5 series is also at a discount on Amazon.
Additionally, the Oppo A series smartphones that are in a diverse price range are also on a discount at the Amazon Oppo Fantastic Days Sale. Devices like the Oppo A53 is now available at a discount. Plus, smartphones like the Oppo A15 and the Oppo A15s also have a price drop alert, followed by smartphones like Oppo A12, Oppo A11K, and the Oppo A1K.
Adding to the list is the Oppo A5s, which features a waterdrop notch that houses the selfie camera. More importantly, the Amazon Oppo Fantastic Days Sale is offering the premium Oppo Find X2 at a dropped price, which makes it one of the most attractive buys.
7% Off On Oppo F17
This Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10
- 16MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4015mAh (typical) battery
20% Off On Oppo F17 Pro
This Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P95 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4010mAh (typical) / 3920mAh (minimum) battery
19% Off On Oppo A53
This Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm 11nm Mobile Platform with 600MHz Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
7% Off On Oppo Find X2
This Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.7 Inch Quad HD+ OLED Display
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 Processor
- 12GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP+12MP+13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/NSA
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth 5.1
- USB Type-C
- 4200mAh Battery
18% Off On Oppo A12
This Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB/4GB RAM
- 32GB/64GB expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1
- 13MP with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP secondary camera
- 5MP with f/2.4 aperture
- Dual SIM
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh Battery
23% Off On Oppo A15
This Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP depth sensor, 2MP macro camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual SIM
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh battery
23% Off On Oppo A11K
This Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning
- Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh battery
18% Off On Oppo A15s
This Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 13MP Main Camera + 2MP Depth Camera + 2 MP Macro Lens AI Triple Camera| 8MP AI Beautification Front Camera
- 6.52-inch HD+ display with 1520 x 720 pixel resolution|Rear Fingerprint Sensor + AI Face Unlock | Eye Comfort - Filters blue light to reduce damage to the eyes.
- Battery: 4230mAH lithium-polymer battery providing talk-time of 29 hours and standby time of 323 hours.
- Memory, Storage & SIM: 4GB RAM | 64GB storage | Dual nano SIM with dual standby (4G+4G)
- Color OS 7.2 based on android version 10 operating system with 2.3GHz Mediatek Helio P35 octa core processor, GPU IMG GE8320
11% Off On Oppo A5s
This Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning
- Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.2
- 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual SIM
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh battery
8% Off On Oppo Reno4 Pro
This Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 3D 90Hz AMOLED 90Hz curved display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage
- Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
