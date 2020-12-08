Amazon Oppo Year End Sale 2020: Discount Offer On Smartphones

Until December 11, 2020, the online retailer Amazon India provides exchange offers, prepaid offer, and no-cost EMI. It has teamed up with select banks such as SBI Card, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank to provide 10% instant discount, provided some terms and conditions.

Check out the Amazon Oppo Year End Sale 2020 offers and discounts you can avail until December 11 from here.

23% Off On OPPO A15

6.55-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2

13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth sensor, 2MP macro camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual SIM

4G VoLTE

4230mAh battery

18% Off On OPPO A12

6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB/4GB RAM

32GB/64GB Internal Memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1

13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

4230mAh Battery

23% Off On OPPO A11K

6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning

Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual SIM

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4230mAh battery

19% Off On Oppo F17

6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 800 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10

16MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4015mAh (typical) battery

19% Off On OPPO A53

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm 11nm Mobile Platform with 600MHz Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2

13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

17% Off On OPPO F17 Pro

