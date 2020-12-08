Just In
Amazon Oppo Year End Sale 2020: Discount Offer On Smartphones
As we are nearing the end of this year, we are coming across offers and discounts from the e-commerce retailers. One such offer is the ongoing Amazon Oppo Year End Sale 2020. This sale is ongoing for five days from December 7 to December 11. During this sale, the online retailer is offering attractive discounts and offers on Oppo smartphones.
Until December 11, 2020, the online retailer Amazon India provides exchange offers, prepaid offer, and no-cost EMI. It has teamed up with select banks such as SBI Card, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank to provide 10% instant discount, provided some terms and conditions.
Check out the Amazon Oppo Year End Sale 2020 offers and discounts you can avail until December 11 from here.
23% Off On OPPO A15
This Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2
- 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth sensor, 2MP macro camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual SIM
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh battery
18% Off On OPPO A12
This Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB/4GB RAM
- 32GB/64GB Internal Memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1
- 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh Battery
23% Off On OPPO A11K
This Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning
- Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual SIM
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh battery
19% Off On Oppo F17
This Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 800 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10
- 16MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4015mAh (typical) battery
19% Off On OPPO A53
This Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm 11nm Mobile Platform with 600MHz Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
17% Off On OPPO F17 Pro
This Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P95 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP + 2MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4010mAh (typical) / 3920mAh (minimum) battery
