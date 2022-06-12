Just In
Amazon Sale: List Of Best-Selling Feature Phones In 2022 Buy In India
Smartphones might be a rage, but feature phones are still immensely popular in India. Feature phones today pack several advanced features including 4G support, GPS, and even includes support for apps like WhatsApp, YouTube, and so on. if you're looking for a new feature phone, the Amazon Sale might be the best place to head to. You can get a whopping discount on feature phones from brands like Lava, Nokia, Samsung, Motorola, and so on.
Nokia seems to top the list of feature phones in India. The Amazon Sale is offering phones like Nokia 150, Nokia 215 4G, and Nokia 110 4G for Rs. 2,498, Rs. 3,099, and Rs. 2,799, respectively. Some of the other interesting phones include the Nokia 105, Nokia 5310 Dual-SIM, and Nokia 110 Dual-SIM.
Additionally, buyers can check phones like Lava FLIP, Lava A5, and Lava Gem for Rs. 1,699, Rs. 1,384, and Rs. 1,680, respectively at the Amazon Sale. Lava and Nokia phones are just the beginning of the list of phones at a discount. The Amazon Sale is also offering the Motorola a10 and Motorola a70 keypad phones at a huge discount.
That's not all. The Amazon Sale is also including the Samsung Guru series as part of the best-selling feature phones at a discount. This includes the Samsung Guru 1215 and Samsung Guru Music for Rs. 1,499 and Rs. 1,999, respectively.
Lava FLIP, Blue
M.R.P.: Rs. 2,099 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,699
Key Specs
- 2.4 inch Display
- Dual Sim
- 56 MB RAM
- 56 MB ROM
- 0.08MP Rear Camera
- 1200 mAh Battery
Nokia 150
Deal Price: Rs. 2,498 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 2,799
Key Specs
- 2.4 Inch QVGA Color Display
- 4MB On-Board Storage
- Expandable Memory Up To 32GB
- Micro-USB Charger Connector
- 3.5 Mm AV Connector
- Nokia Series 30+ Software Platform
- VGA Camera With Flash
- FM Radio
- Bluetooth 3.0
- Torchlight
- 1,020 MAh Battery
Nokia 215 4G Dual SIM 4G Phone
Deal Price: Rs. 3,099 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 3,599
Key Specs
- 2.4 inch Screen
- Series 30+ OS
- 5.0 Bluetooth
- 3.5 mm Headphone jack
- 128 MB Internal Storage
- 32 GB External Memory
- 64 MB RAM
- FM radio
- 1,150 mAh Removable Battery
Lava A5 (Gold)
Deal Price: Rs. 1,384 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 1,719
Key Specs
- 2.4-inch display with 240 x 320 pixels resolution
- 0.3MP primary camera
- Audio Formats : MP3
- 24MB RAM
- expandable memory up to 32GB
- Dual SIM
- 1,000 mAH lithium-ion battery
Nokia 110 4G
M.R.P.: Rs. 3,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 2,799
Key Specs
- 1.8 inch Display
- 128 MB RAM
- 48 MB ROM
- 0.8MP Rear Camera
- 1,020 mAh Battery
Lava Gem(Blue Gold)
Deal Price: Rs. 1,680 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 1,799
Key Specs
- 2.8 inch QVGA Display
- Expandable Upto 32 GB
- Dual Sim
- 1.3MP Rear Camera
- 1,750 mAh Battery
Nokia 105
Deal Price: Rs. 11,349 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 1,599
Key Specs
- 1.8 Inch LCD Transmissive Display
- 8MB On-Board Storage
- Stores Up To 500 SMS And 2000 Contacts
- Series 30+ OS
- Up To 30 Days Standby Time
- Flashlight
- 800 MAh Battery
Motorola a10 Dual Sim
Deal Price: Rs. 1,299 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 1,630
Key Specs
- 1.8inches TFT display
- Large battery backup
- Bright torchlight
- Bluetooth enabled
- Multiple language support
- Automated call recording
- Video Player for 3GP videos
- MP3 player
- Wireless FM
- 1,500 mAh Li-ion battery
Nokia 5310 Dual SIM Keypad Phone
M.R.P.: Rs. 3,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 3,349
Key Specs
- 2.4 Inch QVGA TFT Display
- MediaTek 6260A Processor
- 8MB RAM16MB ROM
- Stores Up To 500 SMS And 2000 Contacts
- Series 30+ OS
- Up To 20 Days Standby Time
- Native Games
- 3.5mm Audio Jack
- Wireslss FM Radio
- Dual Front Facing Speakers
- 1,200 mAh Battery
Samsung Guru Music 2 315
M.R.P.: Rs. 2,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,999
Key Specs
- 2 inch QVGA Display
- Expandable Upto 16 GB
- Music Player, FM Radio and Torch.
- 800 mAh Battery
