Amazon Sale: List Of Best-Selling Feature Phones In 2022 Buy In India

Smartphones might be a rage, but feature phones are still immensely popular in India. Feature phones today pack several advanced features including 4G support, GPS, and even includes support for apps like WhatsApp, YouTube, and so on. if you're looking for a new feature phone, the Amazon Sale might be the best place to head to. You can get a whopping discount on feature phones from brands like Lava, Nokia, Samsung, Motorola, and so on.

Nokia seems to top the list of feature phones in India. The Amazon Sale is offering phones like Nokia 150, Nokia 215 4G, and Nokia 110 4G for Rs. 2,498, Rs. 3,099, and Rs. 2,799, respectively. Some of the other interesting phones include the Nokia 105, Nokia 5310 Dual-SIM, and Nokia 110 Dual-SIM.

Additionally, buyers can check phones like Lava FLIP, Lava A5, and Lava Gem for Rs. 1,699, Rs. 1,384, and Rs. 1,680, respectively at the Amazon Sale. Lava and Nokia phones are just the beginning of the list of phones at a discount. The Amazon Sale is also offering the Motorola a10 and Motorola a70 keypad phones at a huge discount.

That's not all. The Amazon Sale is also including the Samsung Guru series as part of the best-selling feature phones at a discount. This includes the Samsung Guru 1215 and Samsung Guru Music for Rs. 1,499 and Rs. 1,999, respectively.

Lava FLIP, Blue M.R.P.: Rs. 2,099 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,699

Key Specs 2.4 inch Display

Dual Sim

56 MB RAM

56 MB ROM

0.08MP Rear Camera

1200 mAh Battery Nokia 150 Deal Price: Rs. 2,498 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 2,799

Key Specs 2.4 Inch QVGA Color Display

4MB On-Board Storage

Expandable Memory Up To 32GB

Micro-USB Charger Connector

3.5 Mm AV Connector

Nokia Series 30+ Software Platform

VGA Camera With Flash

FM Radio

Bluetooth 3.0

Torchlight

1,020 MAh Battery Nokia 215 4G Dual SIM 4G Phone Deal Price: Rs. 3,099 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 3,599

Key Specs 2.4 inch Screen

Series 30+ OS

5.0 Bluetooth

3.5 mm Headphone jack

128 MB Internal Storage

32 GB External Memory

64 MB RAM

FM radio

1,150 mAh Removable Battery Lava A5 (Gold) Deal Price: Rs. 1,384 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 1,719

Key Specs 2.4-inch display with 240 x 320 pixels resolution

0.3MP primary camera

Audio Formats : MP3

24MB RAM

expandable memory up to 32GB

Dual SIM

1,000 mAH lithium-ion battery Nokia 110 4G M.R.P.: Rs. 3,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 2,799

Key Specs 1.8 inch Display

128 MB RAM

48 MB ROM

0.8MP Rear Camera

1,020 mAh Battery Lava Gem(Blue Gold) Deal Price: Rs. 1,680 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 1,799

Key Specs 2.8 inch QVGA Display

Expandable Upto 32 GB

Dual Sim

1.3MP Rear Camera

1,750 mAh Battery Nokia 105 Deal Price: Rs. 11,349 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 1,599

Key Specs 1.8 Inch LCD Transmissive Display

8MB On-Board Storage

Stores Up To 500 SMS And 2000 Contacts

Series 30+ OS

Up To 30 Days Standby Time

Flashlight

800 MAh Battery Motorola a10 Dual Sim Deal Price: Rs. 1,299 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 1,630

Key Specs 1.8inches TFT display

Large battery backup

Bright torchlight

Bluetooth enabled

Multiple language support

Automated call recording

Video Player for 3GP videos

MP3 player

Wireless FM

1,500 mAh Li-ion battery Nokia 5310 Dual SIM Keypad Phone M.R.P.: Rs. 3,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 3,349

Key Specs 2.4 Inch QVGA TFT Display

MediaTek 6260A Processor

8MB RAM16MB ROM

Stores Up To 500 SMS And 2000 Contacts

Series 30+ OS

Up To 20 Days Standby Time

Native Games

3.5mm Audio Jack

Wireslss FM Radio

Dual Front Facing Speakers

1,200 mAh Battery Samsung Guru Music 2 315 M.R.P.: Rs. 2,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,999

Key Specs 2 inch QVGA Display

Expandable Upto 16 GB

Music Player, FM Radio and Torch.

800 mAh Battery

