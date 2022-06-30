Just In
Amazon Sale: Up To 50% Off On High-End Smartphones
High-end smartphones are always on the expensive side of the price spectrum. But you can always get high-end smartphones that are a generation or two older. The Amazon Sale is offering up to 50 percent discount on high-end smartphones that are a big old. Nevertheless, these new phones come with upgrades and even promises of software upgrades, which are a worthy investment for you.
The Amazon Sale is offering a huge discount on some Samsung, Apple, and Google phones. For instance, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G for just Rs. 36,999 instead of Rs. 74,999 at the Amazon Sale. Similarly, one can get the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 for just Rs. 35,999. Plus, the iPhone 5s Gold variant is available for just Rs. 11,999 at the Amazon Sale.
The Amazon Sale is also offering a whopping discount on high-end smartphones from Google. The list includes the Google Pixel 2 and the Google Pixel 3XL for just Rs. 23,070 and Rs. 16,859, respectively. Buyers can also check out the Google Pixel 4XL, Google Pixel 5 5G, and the Pixel 6 at the Amazon sale with a discount.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 36,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 74,999 (51% Off)
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available at 51% discount during Amazon Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 36,990 onwards during the sale.
Google Pixel 3 XL (Not Pink, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,859 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 39,999 (58% Off)
Google Pixel 3 XL is available at 58% discount during Amazon Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,859 onwards during the sale.
Google Pixel 2 (18:9 Display, 128 GB) Just Black
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 23,070 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 29,999 (23% Off)
Google Pixel 2 is available at 23% discount during Amazon Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 23,070 onwards during the sale.
Apple iPhone 5s Gold 16GB
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 24,999 (52% Off)
Apple iPhone 5s is available at 52% discount during Amazon Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.
Google Pixel 4 XL - Clearly White - 64GB
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 35,090 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 49,999 (30% Off)
Google Pixel 4 XL is available at 30% discount during Amazon Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 35,090 onwards during the sale.
Google Pixel 6
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 44,490 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 89,999 (51% Off)
Google Pixel 6 is available at 51% discount during Amazon Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 44,490 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (Orchid Grey, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 35,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 73,600 (51% Off)
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is available at 51% discount during Amazon Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 35,999 onwards during the sale.
OnePlus 9 5G (Astral Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 49,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 37,999 ; You Save: Rs. 12,000 (24% Off)
OnePlus 9 5G is available at 24% discount during Amazon Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 37,999 onwards during the sale.
Mi 11X Pro 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 34,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 47,999 (27% Off)
Mi 11X Pro 5G is available at 27% discount during Amazon Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,999 onwards during the sale.
