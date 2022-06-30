Amazon Sale: Up To 50% Off On High-End Smartphones Features oi-Harish Kumar

High-end smartphones are always on the expensive side of the price spectrum. But you can always get high-end smartphones that are a generation or two older. The Amazon Sale is offering up to 50 percent discount on high-end smartphones that are a big old. Nevertheless, these new phones come with upgrades and even promises of software upgrades, which are a worthy investment for you.

The Amazon Sale is offering a huge discount on some Samsung, Apple, and Google phones. For instance, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G for just Rs. 36,999 instead of Rs. 74,999 at the Amazon Sale. Similarly, one can get the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 for just Rs. 35,999. Plus, the iPhone 5s Gold variant is available for just Rs. 11,999 at the Amazon Sale.

The Amazon Sale is also offering a whopping discount on high-end smartphones from Google. The list includes the Google Pixel 2 and the Google Pixel 3XL for just Rs. 23,070 and Rs. 16,859, respectively. Buyers can also check out the Google Pixel 4XL, Google Pixel 5 5G, and the Pixel 6 at the Amazon sale with a discount.

