Amazon Vivo Carnival offers: Get price cut and discounts on Vivo V9 Pro, V11 Pro, NEX, Y81i and more

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Rafale Judgment: Shourie, Sinha And Prashant Bhushan File Review Petition
- Best Prepaid Plans Under Rs 100 From Airtel, Reliance Jio & Vodafone
- India Vs Australia: Probable India XI For Sydney Test
- Jawa Motorcycle Deliveries To Begin Soon — Waiting Period Still Nine Months
- Check Out This New Poster Of Ranveer- Alia's Gully Boy!
- Buy these stocks for long term gains
- Experience The Best Of Lucknow
- Kajol's Sunshine Yellow Dress Is So Breezy And So On Our Bucket List
Smartphones coming from different brand names with a varying price range is no more a concern for users to purchase. However, a section of them still prefers on having budget phones. This uncommon interests triggered the minds of several E-commerce platforms to generate some valuable sale ideas, and out of the generosity these portals have been coming with splendid sale offers to involve more and more users for purchasing.
Amazon too is racing in the lead with its prolific sale scheme of "Vivo Carnival Offers". The special thing about this sale is you can obtain some budget-friendly devices along with some high-end devices, at whooping discounts. Such price cut and concessions are the factors, making your sale a convenient thing to do.
Some of the postulating highlights of Carnival sale are- you can get up to Rs. 9,000 off on exchange, you can save up to Rs. 2,400 on no-cost EMI, you can get 5% off on HDFC credit and 10% off on HDFC debit cards.
You also get 100% purchase protection plan and instant cashback worth Rs.5400 & up to 3 TB Jio 4G data, amazing cashback offers, much better EMI rates, and many more. In addition to all these, you can see some new arrivals from Vivo which come along with some enticing deals as well.
16% off on Vivo NEX
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.59-inch (2316×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.3:9 aspect ratio display, DCI-P3 color gamut
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU (NEX S) / Octa-Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.2GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU (NEX A)
- 8GB with 256GB / 128GB storage (NEX S)
- 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage (NEX A)
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging
22% off on Vivo Y81i
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.22 inch HD+ Display
- 2 GB RAM
- 16 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 256 GB
- 13MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- MediaTek Helio A22 Processor
- 3260 Li-ion Battery
12% off on Vivo Y93
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.22 inch HD+ Display
- 4 GB RAM
- 32 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 256 GB
- 13MP + 2MP rear camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- MediaTek Helio P22 Processor
- 4030 Li-ion Battery
17% off on Vivo Y83 Pro
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- Camera: 13+2 MP Dual rear camera with Take photo, HDR, Pro mode, Portrait bokeh mode, AI Face beauty, Slow motion, Time lapse, Panorama, Doc mode, PDAF, Filters, Palm capture, Voice control | 8 MP front camera
- Display: 6.22-inch HD+ Full view capacitive touchscreen with 1520x720 pixels and 16M color support
- Memory, Storage & SIM: 4GB RAM | 64GB storage expandable up to 256GB | Dual micro SIM with dual-standby (4G+4G)
- Operating System and Processor: Android v8.1 Nougat Funtouch OS 4.0 operating system with 2GHz Helio P22 MediaTek octa core processor
- Battery: 3260 mAH lithium ion battery
10% off on Vivo Y95
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch HD+ capacitive touchscreen with 1520 x 720 pixels resolution
- 13MP+2MP dual rear camera
- 20MP front facing camera
- Memory, Storage & SIM: 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage expandable up to 256GB | Dual nano SIM with dual standby (4G+4G)
- Android v8.1 Oreo based on Funtouch 4.5 operating system
- 1.95GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa core processor
- 4030mAH lithium-ion battery
21% off on Vivo Y81
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- Camera: 13 MP rear camera with Take photo, HDR, Pro mode, Portrait bokeh mode, AI Face beauty, Slow motion, Time lapse, Panorama, Doc mode, PDAF, Filters, Palm capture, Voice control | 5 MP front camera
- Display: 6.22-inch HD+ full view capacitive touchscreen with 1520x720 pixels and 16M color support
- Memory, Storage & SIM: 3GB RAM | 32GB storage expandable up to 256GB | Dual SIM with dual-standby (4G+4G)
- Operating System and Processor: Android v8.1 Oreo based on Funtouch OS 4.0 operating system
- 2GHz Helio P22 MediaTek octa core processor
- Battery: 3260 mAH lithium ion battery
20% off on Vivo Y71i
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 15.24 cm (6 inch) HD+ Display
- 2 GB RAM | 16 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 256 GB
- 8MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Processor
- 3360 Li-ion Battery
10% off on Vivo V9 Pro
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- Camera: 13+2 MP Dual rear camera with Ultra HD, Live Mode, AI Bokeh, HDR, Face Beauty, AR Stickers and many more | 16 MP AI Selfie camera with Face Beauty, AI HDR, Bokeh effect, Group selfie, Live photo, AR stickers
- Display: 15.51 centimetres (6.3-inch) FHD+ Fullview display 2.0 and 19:9 aspect ratio, 90 percent screen to body ratio
- Memory, Storage & SIM: 6GB RAM | 64GB storage expandable up to 256GB | Dual SIM with dual-standby (4G+4G)
- Operating System and Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660AIE octa-core processor
- Battery: 3260 mAH lithium ion battery
10% off on Vivo V11 Pro
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.41 inch FHD+ Display
- 6 GB RAM
- 64 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 256 GB
- 2x12MP (Dual Pixel Sensor) + 5MP | 25MP Front Camera
- 2.0 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE Processor
- In-display Fingerprint Scanning
- Dual-engine Fast Charging
- 3400 Li-ion Battery
16% off on Vivo V11
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch) FHD+ capacitive touchscreen with 2280 x 1080 pixels resolution, 403 ppi pixel density
- 16MP+5MP primary dual camera
- 25MP front facing camera
- 16.00
- Android v8.1 Oreo based on Funtouch 4.5 operating system with MediaTek P60 octa core processor
- 6GB RAM, 64GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB and dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)
- 3315mAH lithium-ion battery