Amazon Vivo Carnival offers: Get price cut and discounts on Vivo V9 Pro, V11 Pro, NEX, Y81i and more

Smartphones coming from different brand names with a varying price range is no more a concern for users to purchase. However, a section of them still prefers on having budget phones. This uncommon interests triggered the minds of several E-commerce platforms to generate some valuable sale ideas, and out of the generosity these portals have been coming with splendid sale offers to involve more and more users for purchasing.

Amazon too is racing in the lead with its prolific sale scheme of "Vivo Carnival Offers". The special thing about this sale is you can obtain some budget-friendly devices along with some high-end devices, at whooping discounts. Such price cut and concessions are the factors, making your sale a convenient thing to do.

Some of the postulating highlights of Carnival sale are- you can get up to Rs. 9,000 off on exchange, you can save up to Rs. 2,400 on no-cost EMI, you can get 5% off on HDFC credit and 10% off on HDFC debit cards.

You also get 100% purchase protection plan and instant cashback worth Rs.5400 & up to 3 TB Jio 4G data, amazing cashback offers, much better EMI rates, and many more. In addition to all these, you can see some new arrivals from Vivo which come along with some enticing deals as well.

16% off on Vivo NEX Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.59-inch (2316×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.3:9 aspect ratio display, DCI-P3 color gamut

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU (NEX S) / Octa-Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.2GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU (NEX A)

8GB with 256GB / 128GB storage (NEX S)

6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage (NEX A)

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging 22% off on Vivo Y81i Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.22 inch HD+ Display

2 GB RAM

16 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 256 GB

13MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

MediaTek Helio A22 Processor

3260 Li-ion Battery 12% off on Vivo Y93 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.22 inch HD+ Display

4 GB RAM

32 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 256 GB

13MP + 2MP rear camera

8MP Front Camera

MediaTek Helio P22 Processor

4030 Li-ion Battery 17% off on Vivo Y83 Pro Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs Camera: 13+2 MP Dual rear camera with Take photo, HDR, Pro mode, Portrait bokeh mode, AI Face beauty, Slow motion, Time lapse, Panorama, Doc mode, PDAF, Filters, Palm capture, Voice control | 8 MP front camera

Display: 6.22-inch HD+ Full view capacitive touchscreen with 1520x720 pixels and 16M color support

Memory, Storage & SIM: 4GB RAM | 64GB storage expandable up to 256GB | Dual micro SIM with dual-standby (4G+4G)

Operating System and Processor: Android v8.1 Nougat Funtouch OS 4.0 operating system with 2GHz Helio P22 MediaTek octa core processor

Battery: 3260 mAH lithium ion battery 10% off on Vivo Y95 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 6.22-inch HD+ capacitive touchscreen with 1520 x 720 pixels resolution

13MP+2MP dual rear camera

20MP front facing camera

Memory, Storage & SIM: 4GB RAM

64GB storage expandable up to 256GB | Dual nano SIM with dual standby (4G+4G)

Android v8.1 Oreo based on Funtouch 4.5 operating system

1.95GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa core processor

4030mAH lithium-ion battery 21% off on Vivo Y81 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs Camera: 13 MP rear camera with Take photo, HDR, Pro mode, Portrait bokeh mode, AI Face beauty, Slow motion, Time lapse, Panorama, Doc mode, PDAF, Filters, Palm capture, Voice control | 5 MP front camera

Display: 6.22-inch HD+ full view capacitive touchscreen with 1520x720 pixels and 16M color support

Memory, Storage & SIM: 3GB RAM | 32GB storage expandable up to 256GB | Dual SIM with dual-standby (4G+4G)

Operating System and Processor: Android v8.1 Oreo based on Funtouch OS 4.0 operating system

2GHz Helio P22 MediaTek octa core processor

Battery: 3260 mAH lithium ion battery 20% off on Vivo Y71i Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

15.24 cm (6 inch) HD+ Display

2 GB RAM | 16 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 256 GB

8MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Processor

3360 Li-ion Battery 10% off on Vivo V9 Pro Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

Camera: 13+2 MP Dual rear camera with Ultra HD, Live Mode, AI Bokeh, HDR, Face Beauty, AR Stickers and many more | 16 MP AI Selfie camera with Face Beauty, AI HDR, Bokeh effect, Group selfie, Live photo, AR stickers

Display: 15.51 centimetres (6.3-inch) FHD+ Fullview display 2.0 and 19:9 aspect ratio, 90 percent screen to body ratio

Memory, Storage & SIM: 6GB RAM | 64GB storage expandable up to 256GB | Dual SIM with dual-standby (4G+4G)

Operating System and Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660AIE octa-core processor

Battery: 3260 mAH lithium ion battery 10% off on Vivo V11 Pro Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.41 inch FHD+ Display

6 GB RAM

64 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 256 GB

2x12MP (Dual Pixel Sensor) + 5MP | 25MP Front Camera

2.0 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE Processor

In-display Fingerprint Scanning

Dual-engine Fast Charging

3400 Li-ion Battery 16% off on Vivo V11 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.3-inch) FHD+ capacitive touchscreen with 2280 x 1080 pixels resolution, 403 ppi pixel density

16MP+5MP primary dual camera

25MP front facing camera

Android v8.1 Oreo based on Funtouch 4.5 operating system with MediaTek P60 octa core processor

6GB RAM, 64GB internal memory

expandable up to 256GB and dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)

3315mAH lithium-ion battery