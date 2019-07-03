Just In
Amazon Vivo Carnival Offers On Vivo V15, Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo Y15, Vivo Y17, Vivo Y95 And More
Amazon's Vivo Carnival sale comes with some amazing offers, that will make the purchasing of some Vivo phones a convenient approach. The list mentioned below comes with some of the best Vivo devices that you can look for. Theses phones also have features which will offer the best user-experience.
During the Vivo Carnival sale, you will get 10% instant discount on Yes Bank Credit card EMI. Other offers which you will also get on these Vivo devices are up to Rs. 8,500.00 off on exchange, no cost EMI option, Rs. 1,500 instant discount with ICICI debit/credit EMI and Citi credit EMI transactions, Rs. 15 cashback on placing an order to a pick up point, and get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases.
You also get up to 70% Guaranteed Exchange price on these Vivo devices as a partner offer, avail Jio benefits of worth Rs. 9,300. There are some more amazing offers that you can find on Amazon.
26% off on Vivo V11 Pro
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key specs
- 6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP Dual PD rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,400mAh battery with fast charging
13% off on Vivo Y15
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key specs
- 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+ 19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
26% off on Vivo V15
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP AI 120-degree Super wide angle camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with Dual-Engine fast charging
18% off on Vivo V15 Pro
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP + 5MP + 8MP AI 120-degree Super wide angle camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
16% off on Vivo Y17
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key specs
- 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera + 8MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery with 18W Dual-Engine fast charging
16% off on Vivo V9 Pro
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
26% off on Vivo Y95
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key specs
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh battery
27% off on Vivo Y93
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage expandable memory with microSD
- Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh (typical) built-in battery
20% off on Vivo Y91i
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key specs
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB/32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh battery
9% off on Vivo Y91
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key specs
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh battery
