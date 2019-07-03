Amazon Vivo Carnival Offers On Vivo V15, Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo Y15, Vivo Y17, Vivo Y95 And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Amazon's Vivo Carnival sale comes with some amazing offers, that will make the purchasing of some Vivo phones a convenient approach. The list mentioned below comes with some of the best Vivo devices that you can look for. Theses phones also have features which will offer the best user-experience.

During the Vivo Carnival sale, you will get 10% instant discount on Yes Bank Credit card EMI. Other offers which you will also get on these Vivo devices are up to Rs. 8,500.00 off on exchange, no cost EMI option, Rs. 1,500 instant discount with ICICI debit/credit EMI and Citi credit EMI transactions, Rs. 15 cashback on placing an order to a pick up point, and get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases.

You also get up to 70% Guaranteed Exchange price on these Vivo devices as a partner offer, avail Jio benefits of worth Rs. 9,300. There are some more amazing offers that you can find on Amazon.

26% off on Vivo V11 Pro

Key specs

Key specs 6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP Dual PD rear camera + secondary 5MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,400mAh battery with fast charging

13% off on Vivo Y15

Key specs

Key specs 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+ 19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

26% off on Vivo V15

Key specs

Key specs 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP AI 120-degree Super wide angle camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with Dual-Engine fast charging

18% off on Vivo V15 Pro

Key specs

Key specs 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP + 5MP + 8MP AI 120-degree Super wide angle camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery

16% off on Vivo Y17

Key specs

Key specs 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera + 8MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery with 18W Dual-Engine fast charging

16% off on Vivo V9 Pro

Key specs

Key specs 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM, 64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery

26% off on Vivo Y95

Key specs

Key specs 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

20MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4030mAh battery

27% off on Vivo Y93

Key specs

Key specs 6.22-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal storage expandable memory with microSD

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4030mAh (typical) built-in battery

20% off on Vivo Y91i

Key specs

Key specs 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB/32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4030mAh battery

9% off on Vivo Y91

Key specs

Key specs 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4030mAh battery

