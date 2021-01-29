Amazon vivo Days Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Vivo Smartphones

ENGLISH

    Amazon Republic Day sale has just ended and the popular e-commerce site is back with another discount offer. The Amazon Vivo Days 2021 sale, as the name suggests, has a variety of discount and sale offers on Vivo smartphones. The list includes devices like the new Vivo V20 Pro 5G, Vivo 20 2021, and several other smartphones. If you're looking to buy a new Vivo smartphone, the Amazon Vivo Days 2021 sale is the right place to head to!

    Starting with some of the latest Vivo smartphones - the V20 series. The Vivo V20 Pro 5G gets 14 percent off at the Amazon Vivo Days 2021. Plus, the Vivo V20 2021 has an 11 percent discount at the Amazon sale. And the Vivo V20 SE model gets a 16 percent price cut.

    Other devices like the Vivo X50 Pro has a 9 percent discount at the Amazon Vivo Days 2021 sale. The Vivo Y series also has a major price cut at the ongoing sale. Here, the Vivo Y51 gets an 18 percent discount. Joining the list is the Vivo Y20A, which gets a 26 percent price cut.

    Additionally, the Vivo Y31 also gets a 20 percent price cut and the Vivo Y30 gets a 21 percent price cut. Adding to the list of Vivo Y series is the Vivo Y91i, which has a 20 percent discount at the Amazon Vivo Days 2021. Lastly, the Vivo S1 Pro has a 10 percent discount at the sale.

    14% Off On Vivo V20 Pro 5G

    • 6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED display with 408ppi
    • Octa-Core (1 x 2.4GHz + 1 x 2.2GHz + 6 x 1.8GHz Kryo 475 CPUs) Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM
    • 128GB (UFS 2.1) Internal Memory
    • Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 44MP (primary with f/2.0 aperture) + 8MP (ultra-wide with f/2.28 aperture)
    • In-display fingerprint sensor
    • 5G SA (n1 / n3 / n41 / n77 / n78), 5G NSA (n41 / n78), Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh with 33W fast charging Battery
    11% Off On Vivo V20 2021
     

    • 6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display
    • Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 44MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) battery
    16% Off On Vivo V20 SE

    • 6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4100mAh (typical) battery
    9% Off On Vivo X50 Pro

    • 6.56 Inch FHD+ E3 AMOLED 90Hz Display
    • 2.6GHz Snapdragon 765G Processor
    • 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP+8MP+8MP+13MP Quad Rear Camera
    • 32MP Front Camera
    • 5G SA/NSA
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • Bluetooth 5.1
    • USB Type-C
    • 4315mAh Battery
    18% Off On Vivo Y51

    • 6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 48MP primary camera + 8MP+ 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (Typical) battery
    26% Off On Vivo Y20A

    • 6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
    • Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    20% Off On Vivo Y31

    • 6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 48MP primary camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (Typical) battery
    21% Off On Vivo Y30

    • 6.47-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ View Display
    • Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 128GB, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 10 based on FunTouch OS 10
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery
    20% Off On Vivo Y91i

    • 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB RAM, 16GB/32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4030mAh battery
    10% Off On Vivo S1 Pro

    • 6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED display; 90% screen-to-body ratio
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (typical) battery

