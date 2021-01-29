Amazon vivo Days Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Vivo Smartphones

Starting with some of the latest Vivo smartphones - the V20 series. The Vivo V20 Pro 5G gets 14 percent off at the Amazon Vivo Days 2021. Plus, the Vivo V20 2021 has an 11 percent discount at the Amazon sale. And the Vivo V20 SE model gets a 16 percent price cut.

Other devices like the Vivo X50 Pro has a 9 percent discount at the Amazon Vivo Days 2021 sale. The Vivo Y series also has a major price cut at the ongoing sale. Here, the Vivo Y51 gets an 18 percent discount. Joining the list is the Vivo Y20A, which gets a 26 percent price cut.

Additionally, the Vivo Y31 also gets a 20 percent price cut and the Vivo Y30 gets a 21 percent price cut. Adding to the list of Vivo Y series is the Vivo Y91i, which has a 20 percent discount at the Amazon Vivo Days 2021. Lastly, the Vivo S1 Pro has a 10 percent discount at the sale.

14% Off On Vivo V20 Pro 5G

Key Specs

6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED display with 408ppi

Octa-Core (1 x 2.4GHz + 1 x 2.2GHz + 6 x 1.8GHz Kryo 475 CPUs) Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM

128GB (UFS 2.1) Internal Memory

Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

44MP (primary with f/2.0 aperture) + 8MP (ultra-wide with f/2.28 aperture)

In-display fingerprint sensor

5G SA (n1 / n3 / n41 / n77 / n78), 5G NSA (n41 / n78), Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh with 33W fast charging Battery

11% Off On Vivo V20 2021

Key Specs

6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

44MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) battery

16% Off On Vivo V20 SE

Key Specs

6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4100mAh (typical) battery

9% Off On Vivo X50 Pro

Key Specs

6.56 Inch FHD+ E3 AMOLED 90Hz Display

2.6GHz Snapdragon 765G Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP+8MP+8MP+13MP Quad Rear Camera

32MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA

Dual 4G VoLTE

Bluetooth 5.1

USB Type-C

4315mAh Battery

18% Off On Vivo Y51

Key Specs

6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP primary camera + 8MP+ 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typical) battery

26% Off On Vivo Y20A

Key Specs

6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11

13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

20% Off On Vivo Y31

Key Specs

6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP primary camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typical) battery

21% Off On Vivo Y30

Key Specs

6.47-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ View Display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 10 based on FunTouch OS 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery

20% Off On Vivo Y91i

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM, 16GB/32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4030mAh battery

10% Off On Vivo S1 Pro

Key Specs