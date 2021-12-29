Just In
Amazon Year End Sale: Grab The With Best Discount Offers On Samsung, Apple, OnePlus Smartphones, And More
Amazon has come up with one last smartphone sale of 2021. The e-commerce giant is now offering discounts and price cuts on the latest smartphones from Apple, OnePlus, and Samsung during the Amazon Year End Sale.
During this sale, you can get products like the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G for just Rs. 39,990. Similarly, phones like the Apple iPhone 12 is now available for Rs. 61,699. Check out all the best offers from the Amazon Year End Sale here.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 74,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 39,990 ; You Save: Rs. 5,009 (47%)
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available at 47% discount during Amazon Year End Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 5,499 onwards during the sale
iQOO Z5 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 29,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 23,990 ; You Save: Rs. 6,000 (20%)
iQOO Z5 5G is available at 20% discount during Amazon Year End Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 23,990 onwards during the sale
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 31,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (16%)
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is available at 16% discount during Amazon Year End Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 34,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 31,999 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (14%)
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is available at 14% discount during Amazon Year End Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 31,999 onwards during the sale.
Mi 11X 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 33,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; You Save: Rs. 6,000 (18%)
Mi 11X 5G is available at 18% discount during Amazon Year End Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.
Apple iPhone XR (128GB) - Black
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 52,900 ; Deal Price: Rs. 40,999 ; You Save: Rs. 11,901 (22%)
Apple iPhone XR (128GB) is available at 22% discount during Amazon Year End Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 40,999 onwards during the sale.
iQOO Z5 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 32,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 26,990 ; You Save: Rs. 6,000 (18%)
iQOO Z5 5G is available at 18% discount during Amazon Year End Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,990 onwards during the sale.
iQOO 7 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 37,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 31,990 ; You Save: Rs. 6,009 (16%)
iQOO 7 5G is available at 16% discount during Amazon Year End Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 31,990 onwards during the sale
Mi 11X Pro 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 47,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 36,999 ; You Save: Rs. 11,000 (23% Off)
Mi 11X Pro 5G is available at 23% discount during Amazon Year End Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 36,999 onwards during the sale.
New Apple iPhone 12 Pro (256GB)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 1,29,900 ; Deal Price: Rs. 99,900 ; You Save: Rs. 30,000 (23% Off)
New Apple iPhone 12 Pro (256GB) is available at 23% discount during Amazon Year End Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 99,900 onwards during the sale.
Vivo V21 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 32,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 29,990 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (9%)
Vivo V21 5G is available at 9% discount during Amazon Year End Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 83,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 57,999 ; You Save: Rs. 26,000 (31%)
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is available at 31% discount during Amazon Year End Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.
OnePlus 8T 5G (Lunar Silver, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 42,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 38,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (9% Off)
OnePlus 8T 5G is available at 9% discount during Amazon Year End Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 38,999 onwards during the sale.
Vivo X60 (Midnight Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 42,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 34,990 ; You Save: Rs. 8,000 (19%)
Vivo X60 is available at 19% discount during Amazon Year End Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,990 onwards during the sale.
