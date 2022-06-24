Apple Surpasses Samsung, Xiaomi: Top 10 Bestselling Smartphones Features oi-Harish Kumar

Apple launched the iPhone 13 series comprising four models in September last year. Now, it has led the list of the bestselling smartphones on a global basis surpassing other brands such as Samsung and Xiaomi. Notably, five models from the company have found their place in the top 10 models and have managed to capture 21% of the overall smartphone market.

These details were revealed by Counterpoint's Global Monthly Handset Sales Tracker for April 2022. What's more, these bestselling iPhone models have accounted for a whopping 89% of its total sales in the specific month. On the other hand, the Samsung models in the top 10 list have contributed to 22% of the total sales but this is acceptable as Apple has a slim portfolio of models. When it comes to Xiaomi, only the Redmi Note 11 LTE has found its way into this list.

Having said that, let's take a look at the bestselling smartphones from Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi here.

Apple iPhone 13 Price: Rs. 79,900

Key Specs

6.1-inch (2532×1170 pixels) OLED 460ppi Super Retina XDR display

Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 4‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine

128GB, 256GB, 512GB storage options

iOS 15

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP TrueDepth front camera

5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Price: Rs. 1,29,900

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display

Six-Core A15 Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine

128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options

iOS 15

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.5) camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP TrueDepth front camera

5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery Apple iPhone 13 Pro Price: Rs. 1,19,900

Key Specs

6.1-inch (2532×1170 pixels) OLED 460ppi Super Retina XDR display

Six-Core A15 Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine

128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options

iOS 15

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.5) camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP TrueDepth front camera

5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery Apple iPhone 12 Price: Rs. 79,900

Key Specs

6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Price: Rs. 1,09,999

Key Specs

6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor

8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage

Android 12 with One UI 4.1

108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A13 Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 Infinity-V LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with OneUI 3.1

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Apple iPhone SE 2022 Price: Rs. 41,990

Key Specs

4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 625 cd/m2 max brightness

Six-Core A15 (2 performance and 4 efficiency cores) Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 4‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 15

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP Rear Camera

7MP front camera

5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery Samsung Galaxy A03 Core Price: Rs. 7,499

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display

Octa-Core Unisoc T606 (2x A75 1.6GHz + 6x A55 1.6GHz) 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 650MHz GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB Storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with One UI Core 3.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Price: Rs. 34,499

Key Specs

6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1280 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Redmi Note 11 Price: Rs. 12,999

Key Specs

6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery

