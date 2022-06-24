Just In
Apple Surpasses Samsung, Xiaomi: Top 10 Bestselling Smartphones
Apple launched the iPhone 13 series comprising four models in September last year. Now, it has led the list of the bestselling smartphones on a global basis surpassing other brands such as Samsung and Xiaomi. Notably, five models from the company have found their place in the top 10 models and have managed to capture 21% of the overall smartphone market.
These details were revealed by Counterpoint's Global Monthly Handset Sales Tracker for April 2022. What's more, these bestselling iPhone models have accounted for a whopping 89% of its total sales in the specific month. On the other hand, the Samsung models in the top 10 list have contributed to 22% of the total sales but this is acceptable as Apple has a slim portfolio of models. When it comes to Xiaomi, only the Redmi Note 11 LTE has found its way into this list.
Having said that, let's take a look at the bestselling smartphones from Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi here.
Apple iPhone 13
Price: Rs. 79,900
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (2532×1170 pixels) OLED 460ppi Super Retina XDR display
- Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 4‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
- 128GB, 256GB, 512GB storage options
- iOS 15
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera
- 5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
Price: Rs. 1,29,900
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display
- Six-Core A15 Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
- 128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options
- iOS 15
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.5) camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera
- 5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Apple iPhone 13 Pro
Price: Rs. 1,19,900
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (2532×1170 pixels) OLED 460ppi Super Retina XDR display
- Six-Core A15 Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
- 128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options
- iOS 15
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.5) camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera
- 5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Apple iPhone 12
Price: Rs. 79,900
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G
Price: Rs. 1,09,999
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor
- 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage
- Android 12 with One UI 4.1
- 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A13
Price: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 Infinity-V LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with OneUI 3.1
- 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Apple iPhone SE 2022
Price: Rs. 41,990
Key Specs
- 4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 625 cd/m2 max brightness
- Six-Core A15 (2 performance and 4 efficiency cores) Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 4‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 15
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP Rear Camera
- 7MP front camera
- 5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Samsung Galaxy A03 Core
Price: Rs. 7,499
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- Octa-Core Unisoc T606 (2x A75 1.6GHz + 6x A55 1.6GHz) 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 650MHz GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB Storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with One UI Core 3.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
Price: Rs. 34,499
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1280 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Redmi Note 11
Price: Rs. 12,999
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
