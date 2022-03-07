Asus 8z Stress Test: Can It Offer Sustained Gaming Performance? Features oi-Vivek

Asus 8z is the latest compact flagship smartphone, powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC. This is one such phone that can compete against the likes of the iPhone 12/13 mini which also pack top-tier chip in a premium miniature package.

The device weighs 169grams, which makes it light, and is definitely the Android phone for those, who prefer compactness over all the other things. With Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood, the device offers competitive numbers on benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench 5. However, can the Asus 8z sustain those numbers?

Asus 8z Stress Test

We ran the CPU Throttling test benchmark on the Asus 8z, and here are the results. We ran the benchmark four times, which gave us an idea regarding the peak sustained performance of the Asus 8z and how it could perform in the real world, especially if it is used by a heavy gamer, who might play games like COD: Mobile for hours.

When the ran the CPU stress test for 15 minutes, where the performance throttled to 77 percent. During the second stress test, which lasted for 30 minutes, we got an identical result and the performance again got throttled to 77 percent. However, in the first test, the core temperature was at 62 degrees while the temperature went up to 66 degrees in the second test.

Although the phone throttled down to 77 percent of its peak performance in just 15 minutes, the device was able to maintain the same level of performance for the next 15 minutes, which is a good thing. However, in the third stress test, where we ran it for 45 minutes, the peak performance came down to 56 percent, and the core temperature went up to 70 degrees.

During the fourth round of stress test, which lasted for 60 minutes, the peak performance came down to 54 percent, and the core temperature was at 70 degrees centigrade. Do note that, we gave a gap between each test, and waited till the phone came down to the room temperature. Each time, before starting the test, the core temperature was at 50 degrees.

If we look at the stress test graphs, the performance does not slow down linearly, instead, it suddenly falls, especially after the 30 minutes mark. Even while playing games like COD: Mobile the phone did get petty hot, especially the top half portion, which almost made it impossible to hold the phone in the hands.

Asus 8z Is Not For Gamers

Although the Asus 8z offers a good amount of performance, it comes down drastically in just a matter of minutes. These results also prove that one should not buy a phone just by looking at the processor, as a phone should also have a capable cooling solution to offer sustained peak performance, which is important for gaming.

What About Normal Day-To-Day Usage?

I have been using the Asus 8z as my daily driver for the last few days, and the phone shows no signs of heating whatsoever while watching videos or browsing social media platforms. However, the phone seems to have an issue with gaming, especially on demanding titles like COD: Mobile and PUBG.

If you are considering the Asus 8z for normal day-to-day usage, then this could be a good device. However, if you are a smartphone gamer, then it is best to look at the other options available in the market, as this phone cannot sustain peak performance for more than 30 minutes.

Best Mobiles in India