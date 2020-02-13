ENGLISH

    Budget Smartphones With 5000mAh Battery Available Under Rs. 10,000

    We have seen quite many smartphones under Rs. 10,000 that support up to 5,000 mAh battery backup. Such a massive battery capacity of these handsets has always stunned the consumers. And, as they heavily stream movies and browse excess internet on their phones, these 5,000 mAh-based smartphones will greatly serve the requirements. Even on operating the handsets on an extreme level, the batteries won't get drained out.

    Best 5,000mAh Battery Backup Smartphones
     

    These budget phones do not house premium features, along with several multi-colored themes and apps. That's why the users will get enough battery, which will let the devices to last for at least two days on a single charge.

    Even though you haven't carried adapters, these 5,000mAh battery phones will provide you with sufficient time, under which you can make all important calls, and emails.

    A few devices in the list feature AI Power Saving mode that smartly saves the battery when your phones are about to discharge. While other phones in the list feature fast charging technology that refills the battery in quicker time. For satisfactory results, you just need to try these enlisted smartphones.

    Realme 5s

    Realme 5s

    MRP: Rs. 9,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 6.0 realme edition based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Vivo U20

    Vivo U20

    MRP: Rs. 8,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB RAM
    • 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable up to 256GB with micoSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 16MP + 8MP + 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) battery
    Vivo Y12
     

    Vivo Y12

    MRP: Rs. 9,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 64GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera + 8MP ultra-wide angle lens
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
    Vivo Y11 2019

    Vivo Y11 2019

    MRP: Rs. 8,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+ display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage; expandable with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
    Realme 5

    Realme 5

    MRP: Rs. 8,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 6.0 realme edition based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Vivo U10

    Vivo U10

    MRP: Rs. 8,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
    Realme C3

    Realme C3

    MRP: Rs. 6,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 1.7GHz 6x Cortex-A55 CPUs) with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • realme UI based on Android 10
    • 12MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, PDAF, 1080p 30fps video recording, 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery with 10W charging
    Xiaomi Redmi 8A

    Xiaomi Redmi 8A

    MRP: Rs. 6,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with 70.8% NTSC color gamut, 15001 contrast ratio, 270 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa-Core (Quad 1.95GHz Cortex A53 + Quad 1.45GHz Cortex A53) Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 2GB / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 11
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) battery with 18W fast charging
    Xiaomi Redmi 8 64GB

    Xiaomi Redmi 8 64GB

    MRP: Rs. 7,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa-Core (Quad 1.95GHz Cortex A53 + Quad 1.45GHz Cortex A53) Snapdragon 439 12nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera with LED flash, Sony IMX363 sensor, 1.4μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, 6P lens, Dual PD auto focus, secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) battery
    Tecno Spark Power

    Tecno Spark Power

    MRP: Rs. 8,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.35-inch (720 x 1548 pixels) HD+ AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor (MT6762) with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with HiOS 5.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP(primary lens with f/2.0 aperture)+8MP (wide-angle lens)+2MP (macro lens), quad-LED flash
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS
    • 6000mAh battery

    Story first published: Friday, February 14, 2020, 11:00 [IST]
