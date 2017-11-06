Best budget smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy this November in India

In the last couple of months, many companies launched high-end smartphones including flagships. We saw the release of Google Pixel 2/Pixel 2XL, Apple's iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X, and Huawei's Mate 10 duo.

However, not all of us can afford to buy those phones thanks to their ridiculously high price tag. I mean, the starting price of iPhone X is twice the price of an average person's salary in India.

As painful it is to not have the enough money to buy the premium phones, there are a quite a few feature-rich smartphones available in the country that fall into the budget segment.

Starting from Xiaomi to home-grown brands like iVoomi and Karbonn Mobiles, the options are far too many. This is why we have made a list containing the best budget smartphones that you can buy in November. Scroll down to check.

Motorola Moto E4 Plus

Motorola Moto E4 Plus

Buy At Price of Rs 9,999
Key Features

  • 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
  • 1.3 GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with 650MHz Mali T720 MP1 GPU
  • 2GB / 3GBRAM
  • 16GB /32GB internal memory
  • expandable memory with microSD
  • Dual SIM
  • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
  • 13MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
  • 5MP fixed focus front-facing camera with LED flash
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 5000mAh built-in battery with 10W rapid charging

Lenovo K8 Plus

Lenovo K8 Plus

Buy At Price of Rs 10,999
Key Features

  • 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
  • 2.5GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 16nm processor with Mali-T880 GPU
  • 3GB / 4GB RAM
  • 32GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
  • Dual SIM
  • 13MP rear camera with Largan 5P lens with secondary 5MP camera
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4000mAh built-in battery

Motorola Moto G5S Plus

Motorola Moto G5S Plus

Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key Features

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
  • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
  • Android 7.1 (Nougat)
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
  • 13MP (RGB) + 13MP (monochrome) dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash
  • 8MP front-facing camera with flash
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging

Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt

Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt

Buy At Price of Rs 11,424
Key Features

  • 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
  • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
  • 2GB RAM
  • 16GB internal memory
  • expandable up to 256GB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • Dual SIM
  • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
  • 5MP front camera with LED flash
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3000mAh battery

 

Gionee A1

Gionee A1

Buy At Price of Rs 14,998
Key Features

  • 5.5-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell 2.5D curved glass display
  • 2GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with Mali T860 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB Internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
  • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
  • 16MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4010mAh battery with fast charging

Motorola Moto G5 Plus

Motorola Moto G5 Plus

Buy At Price of Rs 13,999
Key Features

  • 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
  • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
  • 3GB RAM with 16GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • Dual SIM
  • 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera with OmniVision OV5695 sensor
  • Water repellent nano-coating
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging

Micromax Canvas Infinity

Micromax Canvas Infinity

Buy At Price of Rs 9,999
Key Features

  • 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio
  • 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU
  • 3GB RAM
  • 32GB internal storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
  • Dual SIM
  • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
  • 16MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 2900mAh (minimum) / 2980mAh (typical)

Vivo Y69

Vivo Y69

Buy At Price of Rs 14,990
Key Features

  • 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
  • Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU
  • 3GB RAM
  • 32GB internal storage
  • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Funtouch OS 3.2
  • Dual SIM
  • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
  • 16MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3000mAh (non-removable) battery

Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie

Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie

Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key Features

  • 5.5 Inch HD IPS Display
  • 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 430 Processor
  • 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
  • Dual SIM
  • 16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
  • Dual 20MP + 8MP Front Camera With LED Flash
  • Fingerprint Sensor
  • MicroSD/VoLTE/NFC/WiFi
  • 3000mAh Battery

Motorola Moto G5S

Motorola Moto G5S

Buy At Price of Rs 13,999
Key Features

  • 5.2 Inch FHD Display
  • 1.4GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor
  • 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
  • 16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
  • 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
  • VoLTE/WiFi
  • Fingerprint Sensor
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • Water Repellent Coating
  • Turbo Charging
  • 3000 MAh Battery

Gionee A1 Lite

Gionee A1 Lite

Buy At Price of Rs 13,326
Key Features

  • 5.3-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
  • 1.3GHz Octa-Core Mediatek MT6753 Processor with Mali T-720 GPU
  • 3GB RAM
  • 32GB Internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 256GB with micro SD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS 4.0
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
  • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
  • 20MP front-facing camera with soft LED selfie flash
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4000mAh battery

Lava Z90

Lava Z90

Buy At Price of Rs 10,749
Key Features

  • 5.2 Inch HD TFT Touchscreen Display
  • 1.3GHz Quad Core Processor
  • 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
  • Dual SIM
  • 8MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera LED Flash
  • 8MP Front Camera With Flash
  • 4G VoLTE /WiFi/Bluetooth 4.0/FM Radio
  • Fingerprint Sensor
  • 2750 MAh Battery

Gionee X1s

Gionee X1s

Buy At Price of Rs 13,500
Key Features

  • 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
  • 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737T 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
  • 3GB RAM
  • 16GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
  • Dual SIM
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo 4.0 UI
  • 13MP auto-focus rear camera with LED Flash
  • 16MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4000mAh battery

Nokia 6

Nokia 6

Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key Features

  • a 5.5 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display
  • Android,7.1.1 Nougat
  • a Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Qualcomm MSM8937 Snapdragon 430 processor paired
  • 32GB native storage capacity.
  • 16MP main snapper at its rear 
  • 8MP front-facing selfie shooter
  • Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery

Coolpad Cool Play 6

Coolpad Cool Play 6

Buy at Price of Rs 14,999
Key Features

  • 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
  • Octa Core Snapdragon 653 with Mobile Platform with Adreno 510 GPU
  • 6GB RAM
  • 64GB Internal Storage
  • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Journey UI, upgradable to Android 8.0
  • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
  • 13MP dual rear camera cameras with dual-tone LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF
  • 8MP front camera, f/2.2 aperture
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4000mAh (minimum) / 4060mAh (typical) battery

Story first published: Tuesday, November 7, 2017, 4:00 [IST]
