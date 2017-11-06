Best budget smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy this November in India

In the last couple of months, many companies launched high-end smartphones including flagships. We saw the release of Google Pixel 2/Pixel 2XL, Apple's iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X, and Huawei's Mate 10 duo.
However, not all of us can afford to buy those phones thanks to their ridiculously high price tag. I mean, the starting price of iPhone X is twice the price of an average person's salary in India.
As painful it is to not have the enough money to buy the premium phones, there are a quite a few feature-rich smartphones available in the country that fall into the budget segment.
Starting from Xiaomi to home-grown brands like iVoomi and Karbonn Mobiles, the options are far too many. This is why we have made a list containing the best budget smartphones that you can buy in November. Scroll down to check.
Motorola Moto E4 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 9,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.3 GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with 650MHz Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 2GB / 3GBRAM
- 16GB /32GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- 13MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP fixed focus front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh built-in battery with 10W rapid charging
Lenovo K8 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 10,999
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.5GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 16nm processor with Mali-T880 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with Largan 5P lens with secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Motorola Moto G5S Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP (RGB) + 13MP (monochrome) dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt
Buy At Price of Rs 11,424
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Gionee A1
Buy At Price of Rs 14,998
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4010mAh battery with fast charging
Motorola Moto G5 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 13,999
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 16GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with OmniVision OV5695 sensor
- Water repellent nano-coating
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
Micromax Canvas Infinity
Buy At Price of Rs 9,999
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2900mAh (minimum) / 2980mAh (typical)
Vivo Y69
Buy At Price of Rs 14,990
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Funtouch OS 3.2
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (non-removable) battery
Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie
Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch HD IPS Display
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 430 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- Dual 20MP + 8MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- Fingerprint Sensor
- MicroSD/VoLTE/NFC/WiFi
- 3000mAh Battery
Motorola Moto G5S
Buy At Price of Rs 13,999
Key Features
- 5.2 Inch FHD Display
- 1.4GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- 16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- VoLTE/WiFi
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Water Repellent Coating
- Turbo Charging
- 3000 MAh Battery
Gionee A1 Lite
Buy At Price of Rs 13,326
Key Features
- 5.3-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.3GHz Octa-Core Mediatek MT6753 Processor with Mali T-720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with micro SD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS 4.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 20MP front-facing camera with soft LED selfie flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Lava Z90
Buy At Price of Rs 10,749
Key Features
- 5.2 Inch HD TFT Touchscreen Display
- 1.3GHz Quad Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 8MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera With Flash
- 4G VoLTE /WiFi/Bluetooth 4.0/FM Radio
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 2750 MAh Battery
Gionee X1s
Buy At Price of Rs 13,500
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737T 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo 4.0 UI
- 13MP auto-focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Nokia 6
Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key Features
- a 5.5 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display
- Android,7.1.1 Nougat
- a Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Qualcomm MSM8937 Snapdragon 430 processor paired
- 32GB native storage capacity.
- 16MP main snapper at its rear
- 8MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery
Coolpad Cool Play 6
Buy at Price of Rs 14,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 with Mobile Platform with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Journey UI, upgradable to Android 8.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP dual rear camera cameras with dual-tone LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF
- 8MP front camera, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4060mAh (typical) battery