Best camera smartphones with 20MP camera and above launched in 2018

The year 2018 has been proved to be way more innovative in terms of camera configuration. There are some devices which either incorporate triple rear sensors, or even are bestowed with quad rear camera lens. The selfie snappers too don't leave any stone unturned.
As users can get to see some coolest features which can give your selfies a rekindling effect you are looking for. Talking about their resolution, these high end cameras come with powerful ones. It is out of the sheer craft by our makers that you can get to see devices sporting at least 20MP camera with other varying sensors.
Considering the unsettling demand by the users, we have mentioned the detailed specs of some devices at the bottom. These handsets dwell best 20MP plus camera setup with much better camera features.
The list opens with Huawei Honor 8X which comes with dual rear 20MP/2MP and a single 16MP front cameras. The camera has features like AI-assisted photography with specialist Night mode, which results in producing punchier pictures. You can have Samsung Galaxy A9 which is the world's first phone to sport four rear cameras. Its camera configuration offers you 4X fun while using.
These cameras are also supported by Samsung's own Artificial Intelligence(AI) camera software. So, give your images whatever shape you want to. The latest entry in our list is Oppo R17 Pro which is the first device to sport TOF 3D camera which captures high-precision 3D depth information by emitting infrared light rays onto targeted objects. The camera can also be used for a variety of real-world applications in photography, automotive, 3D printing, gaming, etc.
There are some more fascinating camera attributes which you can see in few more devices mentioned in our list.
Huawei Honor 8X
Best Price of Huawei Honor 8X
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 20MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 128GB
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A7 2018
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core processor
- 4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 24MP rear camera and 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera and 5MP f/2.2 depth camera
- 24MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
Huawei P20 Pro
Best Price of Huawei P20 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Single / Dual SIM
- 40 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Huawei Mate 20 Pro
Best Price of Huawei Mate 20 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED 19.5:9 DCI-P3 HDR Display with 820 nits brightness
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage/ 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- 40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP rear camera
- 24MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200 mAh (typical) battery
Oneplus 6T
Best Price of Oneplus 6T
Key Specs
- 6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A9 2018 128GB
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A9 2018 128GB
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128 GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)
- 24MP rear camera and 10MP and 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera and 5MP f/2.2 depth camera
- 24MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3800mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
Huawei Honor Magic 2
Best Price of Huawei Honor Magic 2
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) FHD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 display with 108% DCI-P3 Color Gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- 16MP rear camera + 24MP secondary + 16MP rear camera
- 16MP front camera + 2MP + 2MP cameras
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with 40W SuperCharge
ZTE Nubia X
Best Price of ZTE Nubia X
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (1080 × 2280 pixels) 19:9 FHD+ In-Cell 2.5D curved glass display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 5.1-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) 19:9 AMOLED 2.5D curved glass secondary display with 96% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1)internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with nubia UI 6.0
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and 24MP secondary rear camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3800mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging
Huawei Nova 3
Best Price of Huawei Nova 3
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 3D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo
- 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 24MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2-megapixel camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery
Lenovo Z5 Pro
Best Price of Lenovo Z5 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch ( 1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB internal memory
- Dual SIM
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ZUI 10
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 24MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera and secondary 8MP IR Camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- USB Type-C audio, Dolby Atmos
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3350mAh battery
Huawei Mate 20 lite
Best Price of Huawei Mate 20 lite
Key Specs
- 6.3 Inch FHD+ Touchscreen Display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Kirin 710 Processor
- 4GB/6GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 20MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 24MP + 2MP Dual Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2 LE
- 3650 MAh Battery
Huawei Honor 10
Best Price of Huawei Honor 10
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC Color gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP (RGB) primary camera and secondary 24MP (Monochrome) rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) batter
Huawei P20
Best Price of Huawei P20
Key Specs
- 5.8-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU
- 4GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12MP + 20MP dual rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh battery with fast charging
Oppo RX17 Pro
Best Price of Oppo RX17 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch FHD+ IPS Display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 710 Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 20MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 25MP Front Camera
- In-Display Fingerprint
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- 3700mAh Battery With VOOC Flash Charge.
Samsung Galaxy A8 Star (A9 Star)
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A8 Star
Key Specs
- 6.28-inch FHD+ (1080×2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP primary rear camera and 24MP secondary rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
Xiaomi Black Shark Helo
Best Price of Xiaomi Black Shark Helo
Key Specs
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 10GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Joy UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 20MP rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Sony Xperia XA2 Plus
Best Price of Sony Xperia XA2 Plus
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Image Enhance Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 32GB storage / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB via microSD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 23MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,580 mAh battery
Sony Xperia XA2
Best Price of Sony Xperia XA2
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Image Enhance Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GBGB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM
- 23MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra
Best Price of Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with Image Enhance Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 23MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera and secondary 8MP camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3580mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Qnovo Adaptive Charging