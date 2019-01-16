Best camera smartphones with 20MP camera and above launched in 2018

The year 2018 has been proved to be way more innovative in terms of camera configuration. There are some devices which either incorporate triple rear sensors, or even are bestowed with quad rear camera lens. The selfie snappers too don't leave any stone unturned.

As users can get to see some coolest features which can give your selfies a rekindling effect you are looking for. Talking about their resolution, these high end cameras come with powerful ones. It is out of the sheer craft by our makers that you can get to see devices sporting at least 20MP camera with other varying sensors.

Considering the unsettling demand by the users, we have mentioned the detailed specs of some devices at the bottom. These handsets dwell best 20MP plus camera setup with much better camera features.

The list opens with Huawei Honor 8X which comes with dual rear 20MP/2MP and a single 16MP front cameras. The camera has features like AI-assisted photography with specialist Night mode, which results in producing punchier pictures. You can have Samsung Galaxy A9 which is the world's first phone to sport four rear cameras. Its camera configuration offers you 4X fun while using.

These cameras are also supported by Samsung's own Artificial Intelligence(AI) camera software. So, give your images whatever shape you want to. The latest entry in our list is Oppo R17 Pro which is the first device to sport TOF 3D camera which captures high-precision 3D depth information by emitting infrared light rays onto targeted objects. The camera can also be used for a variety of real-world applications in photography, automotive, 3D printing, gaming, etc.

There are some more fascinating camera attributes which you can see in few more devices mentioned in our list.