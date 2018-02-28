Best Holi offers on mid-range smartphones in India

If you are planning to buy a new smartphone without shelling out a lot of money, this is the right time. With Holi around the corner, many e-commerce websites are currently hosting Holi special sale. As such, Amazon India is offering attractive discounts on a slew of mid-range smartphones. In fact, a couple of smartphones are selling at a discount of over Rs. 15,000.
The smartphones that are under the Amazon sale include the Motorola Moto G5S, Moto G5S Plus, Lenovo K8 Note, Xiaomi Redmi Y1, Mi Max 2, Honor 8 Lite and many more.
To save you time and effort both, we have listed out all the smartphones that you can buy on discount. The list also has the specifications and features of the smartphones in detail.
18% off on Motorola Moto G5s Plus (Lunar Grey, 64GB)
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP (RGB) + 13MP (monochrome) dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
8% off on Redmi Y1 (Gold, 64GB)
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display, 450 nits brightness, 1000: 1 Contrast ratio, 70% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 8, upgradable to MIUI 9
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
16% off on Lenovo K8 Note (Venom Black, 4GB) with New System Update
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D Curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X23 with 64-bit processor with Mali T880 MP4 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with S5K5E2 sensor
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery with Turbo Charging
14% off on Honor 6X (Grey, 64GB)
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display
- Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2
- 3GB / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+ nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash and 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh (typical) / 3270mAh (minium) battery with support for fast charging
7% off on Mi Max 2 (Black, 32GB)
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 450nits brightness, 1000 : 1 contrast ratio, 72% NTSC color gamut
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5300mAh (typical) / 5200mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0
45% off on Honor 8 Lite 4GB (Black,64GB)
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED flash, 1.25um pixel size, BSI CMOS sensor
- 8MP front-facing camera, 77° wide-angle lens
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
21% off on 10.or G (Go Grey, 4GB)
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch FHD Touchscreen Display
- 2.2GHz Snapdragon 626 Octa-Core Processor
- 3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- Dual 13MP Camera With LED Flash
- 16 MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- Dual SIM
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.2/GPS
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4000mAh Battery
47% off on Honor 8 (Pearl White, 4GB RAM + 32 GB Memory)
Key Specs
- 5.2 Inch FHD IPS Display
- 2.3 GHz Octa-Core Kirin 950 Processor
- 3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
- 12 MP Dual Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 8 MP Front Facing Camera Hybrid SIM
- 4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.2
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3000 MAh Battery
28% off on Moto G5s (Lunar Grey, 32GB)
Key Specs
- 5.2 Inch FHD Display
- 1.4GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- 16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- VoLTE/WiFi
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Water Repellent Coating
- Turbo Charging
- 3000 MAh Battery
22% off on Sony Xperia R1 Plus Dual (Black)
Key Specs
- 5.2 Inch HD Touchscreen Display
- 1.4 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 430 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 13MP Auto Focus Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- WiFi/GPS
- Bluetooth 4.2
- FM Radio
- USB Type-C
- 2620 MAh Battery
45% off on Gionee A1 (Black, 64GB)
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch FHD IPS Display
- 1.8 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P10 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Facing Camera With Led Flash
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 4010mAh Battery
