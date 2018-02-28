Best Holi offers on mid-range smartphones in India

If you are planning to buy a new smartphone without shelling out a lot of money, this is the right time. With Holi around the corner, many e-commerce websites are currently hosting Holi special sale. As such, Amazon India is offering attractive discounts on a slew of mid-range smartphones. In fact, a couple of smartphones are selling at a discount of over Rs. 15,000.

The smartphones that are under the Amazon sale include the Motorola Moto G5S, Moto G5S Plus, Lenovo K8 Note, Xiaomi Redmi Y1, Mi Max 2, Honor 8 Lite and many more.

To save you time and effort both, we have listed out all the smartphones that you can buy on discount. The list also has the specifications and features of the smartphones in detail.

18% off on Motorola Moto G5s Plus (Lunar Grey, 64GB) Buy This offers on Amazon

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

13MP (RGB) + 13MP (monochrome) dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging 8% off on Redmi Y1 (Gold, 64GB) Buy This offers on Amazon

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display, 450 nits brightness, 1000: 1 Contrast ratio, 70% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 8, upgradable to MIUI 9

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery 16% off on Lenovo K8 Note (Venom Black, 4GB) with New System Update Buy This offers on Amazon

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D Curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X23 with 64-bit processor with Mali T880 MP4 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with S5K5E2 sensor

13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh built-in battery with Turbo Charging 14% off on Honor 6X (Grey, 64GB) Buy This offers on Amazon

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display

Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2

3GB / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+ nano/microSD)

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1

12MP rear camera with LED Flash and 2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3340mAh (typical) / 3270mAh (minium) battery with support for fast charging 7% off on Mi Max 2 (Black, 32GB) Buy This offers on Amazon

Key Specs

6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 450nits brightness, 1000 : 1 contrast ratio, 72% NTSC color gamut

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5300mAh (typical) / 5200mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0 45% off on Honor 8 Lite 4GB (Black,64GB) Buy This offers on Amazon

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED flash, 1.25um pixel size, BSI CMOS sensor

8MP front-facing camera, 77° wide-angle lens

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery 21% off on 10.or G (Go Grey, 4GB) Buy This offers on Amazon

Key Specs

5.5 Inch FHD Touchscreen Display

2.2GHz Snapdragon 626 Octa-Core Processor

3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

Dual 13MP Camera With LED Flash

16 MP Front Camera With LED Flash

4G VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.2/GPS

Fingerprint Sensor

4000mAh Battery 10.or G unboxed: A dual rear camera smartphone with a decent price tag 47% off on Honor 8 (Pearl White, 4GB RAM + 32 GB Memory) Buy This offers on Amazon

Key Specs

5.2 Inch FHD IPS Display

2.3 GHz Octa-Core Kirin 950 Processor

3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

12 MP Dual Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

8 MP Front Facing Camera Hybrid SIM

4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.2

Fingerprint Sensor

3000 MAh Battery 28% off on Moto G5s (Lunar Grey, 32GB) Buy This offers on Amazon

Key Specs

5.2 Inch FHD Display

1.4GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 32GB ROM

16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

5MP Front Camera With LED Flash

VoLTE/WiFi

Fingerprint Sensor

Bluetooth 4.2

Water Repellent Coating

Turbo Charging

3000 MAh Battery 22% off on Sony Xperia R1 Plus Dual (Black) Buy This offers on Amazon

Key Specs

5.2 Inch HD Touchscreen Display

1.4 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 430 Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

13MP Auto Focus Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

WiFi/GPS

Bluetooth 4.2

FM Radio

USB Type-C

2620 MAh Battery 45% off on Gionee A1 (Black, 64GB) Buy This offers on Amazon

Key Specs

5.5 Inch FHD IPS Display

1.8 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P10 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Front Facing Camera With Led Flash

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE

WiFi

Bluetooth 4.1

4010mAh Battery

