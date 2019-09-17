Buying Guide: Best Lenovo Android Smartphones In India Right Now

ENGLISH

    Lenovo smartphones have been popular in the Indian market. By now, the users have seen quite many Lenovo handsets. Some of these have been listed below. The list has the Lenovo A6 Note that comes with a 6.09-inch touchscreen display, runs Android, and is powered by a 4,000mAh battery.

    Best Lenovo Android Smartphones
     

    The Lenovo Z6 Pro is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. It offers the proprietary fast charging, Bluetooth 5, and USB Type-C. The Lenovo K10 Note comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ screen with dewdrop (waterdrop-style) notch. The handset comes with Dolby Atmos audio, Android 9 Pie with ZUI 11, 3.5mm audio port, and rear fingerprint sensor.

    Besides, all these enlisted devices can be obtained via a couple of online portals at a great exchange and cashback offers. Other offers include extra discounts, no-cost EMI options on major credit and debit cards, and more.

    Lenovo A6 Note

    Lenovo A6 Note

    MRP: Rs. 7,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.09-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera + 5MP camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Lenovo Z6 Pro

    Lenovo Z6 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 33,999
    Key Specs

    Lenovo K10 Note
     

    Lenovo K10 Note

    MRP: Rs. 13,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio LTPS display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x with 64GB internal memory / 6GB RAM with 128GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 16MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4050mAh battery
    Lenovo K9

    Lenovo K9

    MRP: Rs. 6,299
    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary 5MP camera
    • 13MP front camera with soft LED Flash, secondary 5MP camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3,000mAh battery
    Lenovo A5

    Lenovo A5

    MRP: Rs. 5,799
    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Lenovo K9 Note

    Lenovo K9 Note

    MRP: Rs. 7,481
    Key Specs

    • 5.99 inch HD+ Display
    • 4 GB RAM
    • 64 GB ROM
    • Expandable Upto 256 GB
    • 16MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon SDM450 Processor
    • 3760 mAh Battery

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
