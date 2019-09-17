Buying Guide: Best Lenovo Android Smartphones In India Right Now

The Lenovo Z6 Pro is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. It offers the proprietary fast charging, Bluetooth 5, and USB Type-C. The Lenovo K10 Note comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ screen with dewdrop (waterdrop-style) notch. The handset comes with Dolby Atmos audio, Android 9 Pie with ZUI 11, 3.5mm audio port, and rear fingerprint sensor.

Besides, all these enlisted devices can be obtained via a couple of online portals at a great exchange and cashback offers. Other offers include extra discounts, no-cost EMI options on major credit and debit cards, and more.

Lenovo A6 Note

MRP: Rs. 7,999

Key Specs

6.09-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 5MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Lenovo Z6 Pro

MRP: Rs. 33,999

Key Specs



6.09-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 5MP camera for portrait shots

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Lenovo K10 Note

MRP: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs

6.39-inch (1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio LTPS display

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x with 64GB internal memory / 6GB RAM with 128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4050mAh battery

Lenovo K9

MRP: Rs. 6,299

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary 5MP camera

13MP front camera with soft LED Flash, secondary 5MP camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,000mAh battery

Lenovo A5

MRP: Rs. 5,799

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Lenovo K9 Note

MRP: Rs. 7,481

Key Specs