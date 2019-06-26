ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Flipkart Qualcomm Snapdragon Days Sale Is Here – Buy Powerful Smartphones At Huge Discounts

    By
    |

    Flipkart's Qualcomm Snapdragon Days( 26th - 30th June) is certainly going to give goosebumps all over your body with never before deals and discounts. Using these offers, you can obtain some of the best powerful smartphones whose most trending part is the installation of the advanced chipset. Check out the list below.

    Flipkart Qualcomm Snapdragon Days Sale Is Here – Buy Powerful Phones

     

    The users can acquire these best Qualcomm Snapdragon-based devices with many offers. You can seek no cost EMI option, a bigger margin of price as an exchange and cashback offers, extra Rs. 4,500 off, 5% instant discount on EMI with ICICI Bank Credit and Debit cards, extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card, and flat discount.

    Also, you can buy from mobiles and seek extra 15% off on some gadgets on your forthcoming purchase at Flipkart. Keeping aside all these glittering offers, the processor of these devices is another part to acknowledge. The enlisted devices packed with different Qualcomm's SoC will offer the best user experience at their well-suited price variant.

    34% off on Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 16MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery

    18% off on Poco F1

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.18 Inch FHD+ IPS LCD Touchscreen Display
    • 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 Processor
    • 6GB RAM With 64GB ROM
    • Hybride Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP Front Camera
    • IR Face Unlock
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5 LE
    • 4000 MAh Battery

    Google Pixel 3A (Get upto Rs 17,900 off on exchange) and ( No cost EMI Rs 6,667/month)
     

    Google Pixel 3A (Get upto Rs 17,900 off on exchange) and ( No cost EMI Rs 6,667/month)

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 5.6 inch FHD+ Display
    • 4 GB RAM
    • 64 GB ROM
    • 12.2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 Processor
    • eSIM Compatible
    • 3000 mAh Battery

    31% off on Motorola One Power

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.2 inch FHD+ Display
    • 4 GB RAM
    • 64 GB ROM
    • Expandable Upto 256 GB
    • 16MP + 5MP | 12MP Front Camera
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Processor
    • 5000 mAh Battery

    11% off on Asus 6Z

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.39 inch FHD+ Display
    • 6 GB RAM
    • 64 GB ROM
    • Expandable Upto 2 TB
    • 48MP + 13MP Rear camera
    • 48MP + 13MP Dual Front Camera
    • Qualcomm SM855 Processor
    • Flip Camera
    • 5000 mAh Battery

    21% off on Oppo K1

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.41 inch Display
    • 4 GB RAM
    • 64 GB ROM
    • Expandable Upto 256 GB
    • 16MP + 2MP
    • 25MP Front Camera
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Octa Core 1.95 GHz Processor
    • AMOLED Display
    • In-display Fingerprint Sensor
    • 3600 mAh Battery

    14% off on Vivo V15 Pro

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.39 inch FHD+ Display
    • 6 GB RAM
    • 128 GB ROM
    • Expandable Upto 256 GB
    • 48 MP + 8MP + 5MP
    • 32MP Front Camera
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 675AIE Octa Core 2.0GHz Processor
    • In-display Fingerprint Scanning
    • Dual-Engine Fast Charging
    • 3700 mAh Li-ion Battery

    28% off on Google Pixel 3XL

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 16.0 cm (6.3 inch) QHD+ Display
    • 4 GB RAM
    • 128 GB ROM
    • 12.2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 64-bit Processor
    • 3430 mAh Battery

    40% off on Oppo R17 Pro

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 16.26 cm (6.4 inch) Display
    • 8 GB RAM
    • 128 GB ROM
    • 12MP + 20MP rear camera
    • 25MP Front Camera
    • SDM710 Processor
    • 3700 mAh Battery

    10% off on Motorola Moto G7

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.24Inch FHD+ Display
    • 1.8GHz Snapdragon 632 Octa-Core Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
    • 12MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • VoLTE/WiFi
    • Fingerprint
    • Bluetooth 5
    • Water-Repellent
    • 15W Turbo Charging
    • Dolby Audio
    • 3000 MAh Battery

    33% off on Asus Zenfone 5Z

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE
    • 12MP rear camera + secondary 8MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh battery

    40% off on LG G7 ThinQ

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.1 inch QHD+ Display
    • 4 GB RAM
    • 64 GB ROM
    • Expandable Upto 2 TB
    • 16MP + 16MP | 8MP Front Camera
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Processor
    • 3000 mAh Li-ion Battery

    17% off on Vivo V11 Pro

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.41 inch FHD+ Display
    • 6 GB RAM
    • 64 GB ROM
    • Expandable Upto 256 GB
    • 12MP + 5MP camera
    • 25MP Front Camera
    • 2.0 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE Processor
    • 3400 mAh Li-ion Battery

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 15:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 26, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue