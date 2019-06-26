Flipkart Qualcomm Snapdragon Days Sale Is Here – Buy Powerful Smartphones At Huge Discounts Features oi-Harish Kumar

Flipkart's Qualcomm Snapdragon Days( 26th - 30th June) is certainly going to give goosebumps all over your body with never before deals and discounts. Using these offers, you can obtain some of the best powerful smartphones whose most trending part is the installation of the advanced chipset. Check out the list below.

The users can acquire these best Qualcomm Snapdragon-based devices with many offers. You can seek no cost EMI option, a bigger margin of price as an exchange and cashback offers, extra Rs. 4,500 off, 5% instant discount on EMI with ICICI Bank Credit and Debit cards, extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card, and flat discount.

Also, you can buy from mobiles and seek extra 15% off on some gadgets on your forthcoming purchase at Flipkart. Keeping aside all these glittering offers, the processor of these devices is another part to acknowledge. The enlisted devices packed with different Qualcomm's SoC will offer the best user experience at their well-suited price variant.

