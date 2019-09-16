Just In
Best Oppo Smartphones With 8GB RAM To Buy In India Now
Users these days heavily depend on smartphones for most of the activities. And, gaming is another aspect that keeps them further attached with their devices. For such applications, users expect devices to offer longer battery backups. These expectations now meet with reality. As users can buy some Oppo handsets in India which are backed with up to 8GB RAM configuration.
These listed Oppo phones are powered by powerful processors, that works in perfect synchronization with their 8GB RAM setup. These processors block the useless accumulation of data which can slow down the RAM, eventually offering you a flawless multitasking experience.
Due to such a configuration, you can also download as many apps as you want on your devices, without having a fear of a sluggish performance.
OPPO Reno 2
Best Price of OPPO Reno 2
Key Specs
- 6.55 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Touchscreen
- 2.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 730G Processor
- 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 13MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Selfie Camera
- Face Unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- 4000 MAh Battery With VOOC
OPPO A9 2020 8GB RAM
Best Price Of OPPO A9 2020 8GB RAM
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GBGB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.0.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typcial) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
OPPO Reno 2Z
Best Price Of OPPO Reno 2Z
Key Specs
- 6.53 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Touchscreen
- 2.2GHz Octa Core MediaTek P90 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Selfie Camera
- Face Unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- 4000 MAh Battery With VOOC
OPPO K3
Best Price Of OPPO K3
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB UFS 2.1 storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.1 storage
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- 16MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3765mAh (typical) / 3680mAh (Minimum) battery
OPPO Reno
Best Price of OPPO Reno
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Touchscreen
- 2.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 710 Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 128GB/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Selfie Camera
- Face Unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- 3765 MAh Battery With VOOC 3.0
OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition
Best Price Of OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 13MP + 8MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4065mAh (typical) battery
OPPO R17
Best Price Of OPPO R17
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with 91.5% screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 670 with 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 615 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
OPPO R17 Pro
Best Price Of OPPO R17 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP rear camera + 20MP secondary rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery with (10V/5A) SuperVOOC fast charging
OPPO Find X
Best Price Of OPPO Find X
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Touch Screen Display
- 2.5GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 16MP + 20MP Dual Rear Camera
- 25MP Selfie Camera
- Face Unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- 3730 MAh Battery With VOOC Fast Charging
