Best Oppo Smartphones With 8GB RAM To Buy In India Now

These listed Oppo phones are powered by powerful processors, that works in perfect synchronization with their 8GB RAM setup. These processors block the useless accumulation of data which can slow down the RAM, eventually offering you a flawless multitasking experience.

Due to such a configuration, you can also download as many apps as you want on your devices, without having a fear of a sluggish performance.

OPPO Reno 2

Key Specs

6.55 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Touchscreen

2.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 730G Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 13MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Selfie Camera

Face Unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

4000 MAh Battery With VOOC

OPPO A9 2020 8GB RAM

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU

4GBGB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.0.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typcial) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

OPPO Reno 2Z

Key Specs

6.53 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Touchscreen

2.2GHz Octa Core MediaTek P90 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Selfie Camera

Face Unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

4000 MAh Battery With VOOC

OPPO K3

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB UFS 2.1 storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.1 storage

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

16MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3765mAh (typical) / 3680mAh (Minimum) battery

OPPO Reno

Key Specs

6.4 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Touchscreen

2.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 710 Processor

6/8GB RAM With 128GB/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Selfie Camera

Face Unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

3765 MAh Battery With VOOC 3.0

OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 13MP + 8MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4065mAh (typical) battery

OPPO R17

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with 91.5% screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 670 with 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 615 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory

Dual SIM

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery

OPPO R17 Pro

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory

Dual SIM

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP rear camera + 20MP secondary rear camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery with (10V/5A) SuperVOOC fast charging

OPPO Find X

Key Specs