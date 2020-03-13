Just In
Buying Guide: Best Oppo Smartphones With Pop-Up Camera In India
Oppo is one of the popular Chinese smartphone brands in India, especially for its camera capabilities. Oppo was dubbed as one of the best selfie camera phones and was even popularized for selfie-takers. Oppo has some of the best pop-up camera smartphones available in India to buy like the Oppo F11 Pro, Oppo K3, and more.
The Oppo F11 Pro features a motorized pop-up camera technology with a 16MP selfie shooter, making it one of the best Oppo pop-up camera smartphones to buy in India. The camera is capable of quickly locking with the face while taking a selfie.
Additionally, there is the Oppo F11 Pro Marvels Avenger limited edition series available in India. It is available with a 6.5-inch full HD+ display and features the same 16MP pop-up selfie camera with a slider mechanism.
There is also the Oppo Reno series with the pop-up selfie camera mechanism. The Oppo Reno 2Z and the Oppo Reno 2F pack the pop-up selfie camera feature. The Oppo Reno 2Z comes with a 16MP front shooter with a slider mechanism and packs a Mediatek MT6779 Helio P90 under the hood, making it one of the best Oppo pop-up camera smartphones available in India. The Oppo Reno 2F also features a 16MP pop-up selfie camera.
Additionally, there's the Oppo K3 which features a 16MP pop-up selfie camera. Priced at Rs. 16,990, the Oppo K3 is one of the highly demanded Oppo smartphones with the pop-up camera.
Other camera aspects of the smartphone include a 16MP primary camera followed by a 2MP shooter. The Oppo K3 draws its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor.
OPPO F11 Pro
MRP: Rs. 17,990
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
OPPO Reno 2Z
MRP: Rs. 24,500
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P90 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU (Reno 2Z) / Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU (Reno 2F)
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (2F) / 256GB (2Z) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
OPPO Reno 2F
MRP: Rs. 20,900
Key Specs
- 6.53 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Touchscreen
- 2.1GHz Octa Core MediaTek P70 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera
- 16MP Selfie Camera
- Face Unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- 4000 MAh Battery With VOOC
OPPO K3
MRP: Rs. 16,990
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB UFS 2.1 storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.1 storage
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- 16MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3765mAh (typical) / 3680mAh (Minimum) battery
OPPO F11 Pro Marvels Avengers
MRP: Rs. 17,900
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
