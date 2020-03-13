Buying Guide: Best Oppo Smartphones With Pop-Up Camera In India

The Oppo F11 Pro features a motorized pop-up camera technology with a 16MP selfie shooter, making it one of the best Oppo pop-up camera smartphones to buy in India. The camera is capable of quickly locking with the face while taking a selfie.

Additionally, there is the Oppo F11 Pro Marvels Avenger limited edition series available in India. It is available with a 6.5-inch full HD+ display and features the same 16MP pop-up selfie camera with a slider mechanism.

There is also the Oppo Reno series with the pop-up selfie camera mechanism. The Oppo Reno 2Z and the Oppo Reno 2F pack the pop-up selfie camera feature. The Oppo Reno 2Z comes with a 16MP front shooter with a slider mechanism and packs a Mediatek MT6779 Helio P90 under the hood, making it one of the best Oppo pop-up camera smartphones available in India. The Oppo Reno 2F also features a 16MP pop-up selfie camera.

Additionally, there's the Oppo K3 which features a 16MP pop-up selfie camera. Priced at Rs. 16,990, the Oppo K3 is one of the highly demanded Oppo smartphones with the pop-up camera.

Other camera aspects of the smartphone include a 16MP primary camera followed by a 2MP shooter. The Oppo K3 draws its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor.

OPPO F11 Pro

MRP: Rs. 17,990

Key Specs



6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

OPPO Reno 2Z

MRP: Rs. 24,500

Key Specs



6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P90 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU (Reno 2Z) / Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU (Reno 2F)

8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (2F) / 256GB (2Z) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

OPPO Reno 2F

MRP: Rs. 20,900

Key Specs



6.53 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Touchscreen

2.1GHz Octa Core MediaTek P70 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera

16MP Selfie Camera

Face Unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

4000 MAh Battery With VOOC

OPPO K3

MRP: Rs. 16,990

Key Specs



6.5-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB UFS 2.1 storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.1 storage

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

16MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3765mAh (typical) / 3680mAh (Minimum) battery

OPPO F11 Pro Marvels Avengers

MRP: Rs. 17,900

