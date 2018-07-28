ENGLISH

Blackerry KEY2 vs other smartphones Under Rs 50,000

    Blackberry mobile is about to launch the Blackberry Key 2 in India. Priced at Rs. 42,990, the Blackberry KEY2 brings the iconic QWERTY keypad along with a dual camera set up and Android 8.1(Oreo), among other things. At this price point, the KEY2 will be going up against the likes of the Oneplus 6, which is one of the most premium affordable Android flagship in the market right now.

    BlackBerry has, of course, evolved a little by adopting Android since 2015, but its philosophy is still the same as before - to offer a physical keyboard along with an emphasis on a safe and secure software.

    That's what the BlackBerry KEY2 offers in addition to certain features like a dual camera system that makes it feel like it belongs in 2018. However, the smartphone is evolving too fast for Blackberry to catch up. There are phones that are pushing the limits to offer more screen that fits in the palm of your hands, and premium design at an affordable price point.

    But talking about the competition, you can check out the smartphones below which are equally good and does rival with the Blackberry KEY2.

    Honor V10 (View 10)

    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 FullView display
    • Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor + i7 co-processor, Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM
    • 64GB /128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
    • 16MP (RGB) + 20MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras
    • 13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery

    OnePlus 6

    Key Specs

    • 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A)

    Vivo X21

    Key Specs

    • 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 AIE 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 128GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 12MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3200mAh (typical) battery with fast charging

    Honor 8 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display, 515 PPI
    • Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS (2.4GHz) Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1
    • Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
    • 12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras
    • 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
    • 4G LTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging

    Story first published: Saturday, July 28, 2018, 15:04 [IST]
