Blackerry KEY2 vs other smartphones Under Rs 50,000

Blackberry mobile is about to launch the Blackberry Key 2 in India. Priced at Rs. 42,990, the Blackberry KEY2 brings the iconic QWERTY keypad along with a dual camera set up and Android 8.1(Oreo), among other things. At this price point, the KEY2 will be going up against the likes of the Oneplus 6, which is one of the most premium affordable Android flagship in the market right now.

BlackBerry has, of course, evolved a little by adopting Android since 2015, but its philosophy is still the same as before - to offer a physical keyboard along with an emphasis on a safe and secure software.

That's what the BlackBerry KEY2 offers in addition to certain features like a dual camera system that makes it feel like it belongs in 2018. However, the smartphone is evolving too fast for Blackberry to catch up. There are phones that are pushing the limits to offer more screen that fits in the palm of your hands, and premium design at an affordable price point.

But talking about the competition, you can check out the smartphones below which are equally good and does rival with the Blackberry KEY2.

Honor V10 (View 10) Best Price of Honor V10 (View 10)

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 FullView display

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor + i7 co-processor, Mali-G72 MP12 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM

64GB /128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

16MP (RGB) + 20MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras

13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery OnePlus 6 Best Price of OnePlus 6

Key Specs

6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A) Vivo X21 Best Price of Vivo X21

Key Specs

6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 AIE 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

12MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3200mAh (typical) battery with fast charging Honor 8 Pro Best Price of Honor 8 Pro

Key Specs

5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display, 515 PPI

Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS (2.4GHz) Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU

6GB RAM

64GB internal storage storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture

4G LTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging