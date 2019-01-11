Buying guide: Best Nokia smartphones to buy in India in 2019

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Nokia smartphones have been garnering positive word of mouth from users due to their reinvention in terms of smart and suave features. The HMD Global has been coming up with smartphones that support 'bothie', meaning you can operate front and rear snapper at the same time on a single screen.
This special function makes Nokia be the first unit to postulate such a thing. Ever since a few other devices have been coming up with this concept. Hopefully, in 2019 also you can expect some latest attributes by Nokia phones which will leave you more pleased.
The index mentioned below comprises some best Nokia devices not only of 2018 but also includes some new entries of 2019. Going with enlisted smartphones, the list acts as a perfect buying guide.
These devices have a great configuration that can operate any task and perform smoothly. Their display quality will also delight users while watching movies and playing games.
Few of them come with POLED panels which can be thinner, lighter and are priced less than OLED panels. While some sport a capable HDR screen, and come with 18W fast charging, ensuring your device to be replenished in a much quicker time. There are even more features which you can get to know by referring our list.
Nokia 6.1 Plus (Nokia X6)
Best Price of Nokia 6.1 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio with 96% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P
- 16MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camer
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3060mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Nokia 8.1
Best Price of Nokia 8.1
Key Specs
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Puredisplay with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, 500 nits brightness, 96% NTSC Color gamut, DCI-P3, 1500:1 Contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera and 13MP secondary rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh (typical) / 3400mAh (minimum) battery
Nokia 5.1 Plus (Nokia X5)
Best Price of Nokia 5.1 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 5-megapixel rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3060mAh (typcial) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Nokia 2.1
Best Price of Nokia 2.1
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display, anti-fingerprint coating
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 1GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition), upgradable to Android P
- Dual SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4100mAh battery
Nokia 7.1
Best Price of Nokia 7.1
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch (2244 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ HDR 10 display with 19:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 3GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage / 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3060mAh battery with fast charging
Nokia 7 Plus
Best Price of Nokia 7 Plus
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Single / Dual SIM
- Android 8.0 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 8.1
- 12MP rear camera and 13 MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with ZEISS optics
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3800mAh battery with fast charging
Nokia 8
Best Price of Nokia 8
Key Specs
- 5.3-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD LCD display at 554ppi pixel density, sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 700 nits brightness
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android O
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP (Colour) primary camera with OIS + 13MP (Mono) camera
- 13MP auto focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3090mAh battery
Nokia 3.1 Plus 32GB
Best Price of Nokia 3.1 Plus 32GB
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass for protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB LPPDDR3 RAM with 16GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- 3GB LPPDDR3 RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Nokia 3.1 (Nokia 3 2018)
Best Price of Nokia 3.1
Key Specs
- 5.2 Inch HD+ IPS Display
- 1.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750N Processor
- 2/3GB RAM With 16/32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- 2990mAh Battery
Nokia 8 Sirocco
Best Price of Nokia 8 Sirocco
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) pOLED display, sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 700 nits brightness
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB DDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12 MP primary rear camera + 13 MP secondary camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery with fast charging, Qi Wireless Charging
Nokia 6.1 (Nokia 6 2018) 64GB
Best Price of Nokia 6.1
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch FHD IPS Display
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3000mAh Battery
Nokia 5.1 32GB
Best Price of Nokia 5.1
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch ( 1080×2160 pixels) FHD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P18 (MT6755S) processor
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery