Buying guide: Best Nokia smartphones to buy in India in 2019

Nokia smartphones have been garnering positive word of mouth from users due to their reinvention in terms of smart and suave features. The HMD Global has been coming up with smartphones that support 'bothie', meaning you can operate front and rear snapper at the same time on a single screen.

This special function makes Nokia be the first unit to postulate such a thing. Ever since a few other devices have been coming up with this concept. Hopefully, in 2019 also you can expect some latest attributes by Nokia phones which will leave you more pleased.

The index mentioned below comprises some best Nokia devices not only of 2018 but also includes some new entries of 2019. Going with enlisted smartphones, the list acts as a perfect buying guide.

These devices have a great configuration that can operate any task and perform smoothly. Their display quality will also delight users while watching movies and playing games.

Few of them come with POLED panels which can be thinner, lighter and are priced less than OLED panels. While some sport a capable HDR screen, and come with 18W fast charging, ensuring your device to be replenished in a much quicker time. There are even more features which you can get to know by referring our list.