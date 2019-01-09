List of smartphones slated to receive Android Pie update in 2019

The trend of running Pie OS has been greatly adopted by smartphone manufacturers, leaving iPhones. Its better features have enabled even entry-level devices to use Android Pie. Whereas, some devices which were stuck with Oreo, also have an update option- which are now getting upgraded to Pie. Here's is a list of some of the best smartphones coming with the latest OS update in 2019.

There are so many amazing features of this latest version of OS. It comes with the adaptive battery feature which is an improvement and it is enabled by default. You have a dark mode with which you can change the theme to dark, and hence save enough battery.

This OS comes with plenty of app shortcuts. Thus saving your lot of time. There is an app timer feature which sets a time limit on applications and after you have used them for the specified period, Android will automatically grey out the app's icon, indicating you should spend your time doing something other than using the app.

With more attributes like the accessibility menu, adaptive brightness, easier text selection, and many more- Android Pie will never let your expectation down.

There are few cons as well on which our manufacturers have greatly been working to fix the issues. However, the primary one is- there are certain devices whose apps don't seem to be compatible with Pie.