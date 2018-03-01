Cheapest smartphones with 4GB RAM to buy under Rs 10,000 in India

Smartphones have become a necessity for people today. With the need of staying connected with the world and even with the family members we all need a mobile phone. Today's generation is widely dependent on the smartphones as it helps them with various tasks like finding a route on map or any kind of information using the internet.

The smartphones available today comes in all price range starting from approximately Rs 1000 to 1 lac there is a wide range of smartphones available in the market.

SEE ALSO: Best Holi offers on mid-range smartphones in India

In this article we will help you with the budget smartphones and will primarily focus on the cheapest handsets available for sale in India.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Billion Capture Plus Best Price of Billion Capture Plus

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS 2.5D display with Dragontrail glass protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 Oreo

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP (RGB) + 13MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras with Dual-tone LED flash

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture, 1.12micron pixel size

4G VoLTE

3,500mAh battery with Quick Charge InFocus Snap 4 Best Price of InFocus Snap 4

Key Features

5.2 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display

1.5GHz MT6750N Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

13MP + 8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

Dual 8 MP Front Camera For Background Blur

Dual SIM

4G VoLTE

WiFi

Bluetooth 4.1

FM Radio

Fingerprint Sensor

3000 MAh Battery Yu Yureka Black Best Price of Yu Yureka Black

Key Features

5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 ( 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex A53) 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with dual LED Flash, PDAF, Sony IMX258 sensor

8MP front-facing camera with flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh built-in battery Smartron srt.phone 64GB Best Price of Smartron srt.phone

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor (Quad 1.8GHz ARM Cortex A72 + Quad 1.44GHz A53 CPUs) with Adreno 510 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM, 32GB / 64GB (EMMC5.1) internal memory

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), Upgradable to Android O

Dual SIM (micro+micro)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.0 aperture

5MP front-facing camera with wide-angle lens

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0 Lenovo K6 Power 4GB RAM Best Price of Lenovo K6 Power 4GB RAM

Key Features

5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display, 450 nits brightness, 178-degree viewing angle

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 ( 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex A53) 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, Sony IMX258 sensor

8MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX219 sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh built-in battery Coolpad Cool1 Dual Best Price of Coolpad Cool1 Dual

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell display with 450nits brightness, 72% NTSC color gamut

Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM, 32GB (eMMC5.1) internal storage

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (minimum) / 4,060mAh (typical) battery with fast charging Asus Zenfone 3 Laser ZC551KL Best Price of Asus Zenfone 3 Laser ZC551KL

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3 display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 2.0

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!