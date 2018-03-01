Cheapest smartphones with 4GB RAM to buy under Rs 10,000 in India

Smartphones have become a necessity for people today. With the need of staying connected with the world and even with the family members we all need a mobile phone. Today's generation is widely dependent on the smartphones as it helps them with various tasks like finding a route on map or any kind of information using the internet.
The smartphones available today comes in all price range starting from approximately Rs 1000 to 1 lac there is a wide range of smartphones available in the market.
In this article we will help you with the budget smartphones and will primarily focus on the cheapest handsets available for sale in India.
Billion Capture Plus
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS 2.5D display with Dragontrail glass protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 Oreo
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP (RGB) + 13MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras with Dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture, 1.12micron pixel size
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,500mAh battery with Quick Charge
InFocus Snap 4
Key Features
- 5.2 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display
- 1.5GHz MT6750N Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- 13MP + 8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- Dual 8 MP Front Camera For Background Blur
- Dual SIM
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.1
- FM Radio
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3000 MAh Battery
Yu Yureka Black
Key Features
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 ( 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex A53) 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual LED Flash, PDAF, Sony IMX258 sensor
- 8MP front-facing camera with flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery
Smartron srt.phone 64GB
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor (Quad 1.8GHz ARM Cortex A72 + Quad 1.44GHz A53 CPUs) with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM, 32GB / 64GB (EMMC5.1) internal memory
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), Upgradable to Android O
- Dual SIM (micro+micro)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.0 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera with wide-angle lens
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0
Lenovo K6 Power 4GB RAM
Key Features
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display, 450 nits brightness, 178-degree viewing angle
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 ( 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex A53) 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, Sony IMX258 sensor
- 8MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX219 sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Coolpad Cool1 Dual
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell display with 450nits brightness, 72% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM, 32GB (eMMC5.1) internal storage
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4,060mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
Asus Zenfone 3 Laser ZC551KL
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3 display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 2.0
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
