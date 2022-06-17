Father’s Day Gift Ideas: Best 6,000 And 7,000mAh Battery Smartphones Gift For Your Father Features oi-Harish Kumar

Smartphones are available in a wide range of specifications, price points, features, and more. Now with Father's Day right around the corner, you must be thinking of gift ideas for your dad. We have listed some of the coolest Father's Day Gift Ideas, which include smartphones. For instance, we have listed some of the best 7,000 mAh battery smartphones as part of the Father's Day Gift Ideas 2022.

Some of the best Father's Day Gift Ideas are smartphones. This includes top phone brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Motorola, Poco, Realme, and so on for 7,000 mAh battery phones. For instance, the Asus ROG Phone 5 and the ROG Phone 5s 5G. buyers can also check out phones from Tecno like the Pova 2 and the original Pova 5G.

The Father's Day Gift Ideas for 7,000 mAh battery also have many phones from Samsung. The Samsung Galaxy F62, Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, and the Samsung Galaxy M32 are top choices. For Father's Day, one can also check out Samsung Galaxy F12, Galaxy F41, and the Galaxy F22.

Apart from these, the 7,000 mAh battery for Father's Day Gift Ideas also includes Moto G40 Fusion and Moto G60. Redmi 10, Infinix Hot 12 Play, Redmi 10 Power, Narzo 50A, Poco X3, Realme C15, and Nokia C30 are some of the other options to check out for Father's Day 2022.

Asus ROG Phone 5 Price: Rs. 49,999

Key Specs

6.78-inch (2448 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 144Hz OLED 10-bit HDR 20.4:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage16GB (ROG Phone 5 Pro) / 18GB (ROG Phone 5

Ultimate) LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with ROG UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera

24MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000mAh (typical) / 5,800mAh (minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy F62 Price: Rs. 20,449

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus 20:9 display

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9825 7nm processor with Mali-G76 MP12 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

7,000 mAh battery Tecno Pova 2 Price: Rs. 10,999

Key Specs

6.9-inch (1080 x 2460 pixels) HD+ Dot-in display with up to 480 nits brightness

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB internal storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB internal storage

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11

48MP (f/1.79 primary) + 2MP (4cm macro) + 2MP (depth) + 2MP (AI Lens), Quad LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

7,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Price: Rs. 17,999

Key Specs

48MP + 2MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

7,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy M32 Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi 10 Price: Rs. 10,999

Key Specs 6.71-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display with 20.6:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh (typical) battery Moto G40 Fusion Price: Rs. 15,930

Key Specs

6.8 Inch FHD+ 120Hz Display

2.3GHz Snapdragon 732G Octa-Core Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera

16MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5

USB Type-C

20W Turbo Charging

6,000 mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy F12 Price: Rs. 10,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display

Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

Expandable memory (Up to 1TB) with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with OneUI 3.1

48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh (typical) battery Infinix Hot 12 Play Price: Rs. 8,499

Key Specs 6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS LCD screen

Octa-core 12nm UNISOC T610 processor - Dual Core Cortex A75 and Six Core Cortex A55 clocked up to 1.8GHz with Mali-G52 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 11 with XOS 10

13MP rear camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery Moto G60 Price: Rs. 19,300

Key Specs

6.8 Inch FHD+ 120Hz Display

2.3GHz Snapdragon 732G Octa-Core Processor

6GB RAM With 128GB ROM

108MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera

32MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5

USB Type-C

15W Turbo Charging

6,000 MAh Battery Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.71-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy F22 Price: Rs. 12,499

Key Specs

6.4-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 Infinity-U HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with OneUI Core 3.1

48MP + 8MP + 2MP depth and 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000mAh (typical) battery Realme Narzo 50A Price: Rs. 11,499

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ dewdrop display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

Expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy F41 128GB Price: Rs. 15,499

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

Expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery POCO X3 Price: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs

6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core with Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB

Android 10 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery Tecno Pova 5G Price: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs

6.9-inch (2460 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 11 with HIOS 8.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh (typical) battery Realme C15 Price: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery Asus ROG Phone 5s 5G Price: Rs. 49,999

Key Specs

6.78-inch (2448 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 144Hz OLED 10-bit HDR 20.4:9 aspect ratio display

Up to 3GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 888+ 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 18GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with ROG UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera

24MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh (typical) / 5,800 mAh (minimum) battery Nokia C30 64GB Price: Rs. 10,990

Key Specs

6.82-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ V-notch 20:9 aspect ratio LCD screen

1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

6,000mAh battery

