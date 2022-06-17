Just In
Father’s Day Gift Ideas: Best 6,000 And 7,000mAh Battery Smartphones Gift For Your Father
Smartphones are available in a wide range of specifications, price points, features, and more. Now with Father's Day right around the corner, you must be thinking of gift ideas for your dad. We have listed some of the coolest Father's Day Gift Ideas, which include smartphones. For instance, we have listed some of the best 7,000 mAh battery smartphones as part of the Father's Day Gift Ideas 2022.
Some of the best Father's Day Gift Ideas are smartphones. This includes top phone brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Motorola, Poco, Realme, and so on for 7,000 mAh battery phones. For instance, the Asus ROG Phone 5 and the ROG Phone 5s 5G. buyers can also check out phones from Tecno like the Pova 2 and the original Pova 5G.
The Father's Day Gift Ideas for 7,000 mAh battery also have many phones from Samsung. The Samsung Galaxy F62, Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, and the Samsung Galaxy M32 are top choices. For Father's Day, one can also check out Samsung Galaxy F12, Galaxy F41, and the Galaxy F22.
Apart from these, the 7,000 mAh battery for Father's Day Gift Ideas also includes Moto G40 Fusion and Moto G60. Redmi 10, Infinix Hot 12 Play, Redmi 10 Power, Narzo 50A, Poco X3, Realme C15, and Nokia C30 are some of the other options to check out for Father's Day 2022.
Asus ROG Phone 5
Price: Rs. 49,999
Key Specs
- 6.78-inch (2448 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 144Hz OLED 10-bit HDR 20.4:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage16GB (ROG Phone 5 Pro) / 18GB (ROG Phone 5
- Ultimate) LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with ROG UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000mAh (typical) / 5,800mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy F62
Price: Rs. 20,449
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus 20:9 display
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9825 7nm processor with Mali-G76 MP12 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 7,000 mAh battery
Tecno Pova 2
Price: Rs. 10,999
Key Specs
- 6.9-inch (1080 x 2460 pixels) HD+ Dot-in display with up to 480 nits brightness
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB internal storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB internal storage
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11
- 48MP (f/1.79 primary) + 2MP (4cm macro) + 2MP (depth) + 2MP (AI Lens), Quad LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 7,000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
Price: Rs. 17,999
Key Specs
- 6.9-inch (1080 x 2460 pixels) HD+ Dot-in display with up to 480 nits brightness
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB internal storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB internal storage
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11
- 48MP + 2MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 7,000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M32
Price: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 10
Price: Rs. 10,999
Key Specs
- 6.71-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display with 20.6:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh (typical) battery
Moto G40 Fusion
Price: Rs. 15,930
Key Specs
- 6.8 Inch FHD+ 120Hz Display
- 2.3GHz Snapdragon 732G Octa-Core Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera
- 16MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 5
- Bluetooth 5
- USB Type-C
- 20W Turbo Charging
- 6,000 mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy F12
Price: Rs. 10,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display
- Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52
- 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- Expandable memory (Up to 1TB) with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with OneUI 3.1
- 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh (typical) battery
Infinix Hot 12 Play
Price: Rs. 8,499
Key Specs
- 6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS LCD screen
- Octa-core 12nm UNISOC T610 processor - Dual Core Cortex A75 and Six Core Cortex A55 clocked up to 1.8GHz with Mali-G52 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 11 with XOS 10
- 13MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh battery
Moto G60
Price: Rs. 19,300
Key Specs
- 6.8 Inch FHD+ 120Hz Display
- 2.3GHz Snapdragon 732G Octa-Core Processor
- 6GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera
- 32MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 5
- Bluetooth 5
- USB Type-C
- 15W Turbo Charging
- 6,000 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power
Price: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.71-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy F22
Price: Rs. 12,499
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 Infinity-U HD+ Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with OneUI Core 3.1
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP depth and 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000mAh (typical) battery
Realme Narzo 50A
Price: Rs. 11,499
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ dewdrop display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- Expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11
- 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy F41 128GB
Price: Rs. 15,499
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- Expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh battery
POCO X3
Price: Rs. 19,999
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh battery
Tecno Pova 5G
Price: Rs. 19,999
Key Specs
- 6.9-inch (2460 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 11 with HIOS 8.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh (typical) battery
Realme C15
Price: Rs. 8,999
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh battery
Asus ROG Phone 5s 5G
Price: Rs. 49,999
Key Specs
- 6.78-inch (2448 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 144Hz OLED 10-bit HDR 20.4:9 aspect ratio display
- Up to 3GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 888+ 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 18GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with ROG UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh (typical) / 5,800 mAh (minimum) battery
Nokia C30 64GB
Price: Rs. 10,990
Key Specs
- 6.82-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ V-notch 20:9 aspect ratio LCD screen
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 11
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 6,000mAh battery
