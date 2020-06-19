ENGLISH

    Father's Day 2020: Best Smartphones For Your Father Under Rs. 10,000

    By
    |

    Father's Day is just around the corner and we bet you all must have started looking out for gifts to celebrate this day. And what better to buy than a smartphone. These pocket- sized gadgets will help your father not just stay connected with the world, but also be a source of entertainment. All thanks to the concept of big display and fast internet connectivity.

    Best Smartphones For Your Father Under Rs. 10,000
     

    There are a whole lot of options available in the market which you can gift to your father. And the budget segment has plethora of devices to offer. You can buy devices from popular brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, and Vivo as a gift.

    Not only you will get it at reasonable pricing, but also capable hardware. We have listed some of the best budget smartphones which you can give as a present to your father.

    Realme 5i

    Realme 5i

    MRP: Rs. 9,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 6.1 realme edition based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi 8A

    Xiaomi Redmi 8A

    MRP: Rs. 7,397
    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 2GB / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) battery
    Realme Narzo 10A
     

    Realme Narzo 10A

    MRP: Rs. 8,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • realme UI based on Android 10
    • 12MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Realme C3

    Realme C3

    MRP: Rs. 7,900
    Key Specs

    • 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • realme UI based on Android 10
    • 12MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Infinix Hot 9

    Infinix Hot 9

    MRP: Rs. 8,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.6 Inch HD+ Display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Helio P22 Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint
    • VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth 5
    • Micro USB
    • 5000mAh Battery
    Realme 5

    Realme 5

    MRP: Rs. 9,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 6.0 realme edition based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP rear camera with Sony IMX386 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, LED flash, EIS, 8MP 118° ultra-wide angle lens with 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.25 aperture, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP camera for 4cm macro with 1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, Micro USB
    • 5000mAh battery

    Story first published: Saturday, June 20, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
