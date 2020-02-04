Flipkart Apple Days Sale: Offers On iPhone 11, iPhone XS, iPhone 8 And More

The Apple iPhone XS, which was originally costed almost a lakh is now available for just Rs. 54,999, which makes it a great smartphone. If you are planning to buy a new iPhone and do not want to spend around a lakh, the iPhone XS at the asking price seems like a good bargain.

The Apple iPhone Xr, with a price tag of Rs. 49,999 is the most affordable iPhone with Apple's Face ID system, which is much secure compared to fingerprint sensors and photo-based face ID system.

The Apple iPhone 8 is now available for Rs. 34,999. With this pricing, the iPhone 8 is the most affordable iPhone which supports wireless charging. Similarly, the iPhone 7 Plus also received a price cut, which is now available for Rs. 33,999 and the iPhone 7 is available for Rs. 24,999.

Lastly, there is the iPhone 6s, which retails for Rs. 23,999 and this is a great phone for those, who want to own an iPhone with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

33% Off On Apple iPhone XS (MRP: Rs. 89,900, After Discount Price Rs. 59,999)

Key Specs

5.8 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch

Hex-Core Apple A12 Processor

4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Apple iPhone 11

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1792×828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

iOS 13

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera + 12MP 120° Ultra Wide (f/2.4) secondary camera

12MP front camera

Gigabit-class LTE up to 1.6Gbps, 802.11ax Wi‑Fi 6 with 2×2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Apple iPhone 11 PRO (Get upto Rs 14,050 Off On Exchange)

Key Specs

5.8 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Non-removable Li-Ion 3046 mAh battery

7% Off On Apple iPhone 7 Plus (MRP: Rs. 37,900, After Discount Price: Rs. 34,999)

Key Specs

5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor

2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance With

Non-removable Li-Ion 2900 mAh battery

6% Off On Apple iPhone 7 (MRP: Rs. 29,900, After Discount Price Rs. 27,999)

Key Specs

4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor

Force Touch Technology

2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance

7% Off On Apple iPhone 8 (MRP: Rs. 39,900, After Discount Price Rs. 36,999)

Key Specs

5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance

2691mAh Battery

30% Off On Apple iPhone XR (MRP: Rs. 56,799, After Discount Price Rs. 81,900)

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

iOS 12

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Apple iPhone 6s (MRP: Rs. 23,999, After Discount Price Rs. 29,900)

Key Specs