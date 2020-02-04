Just In
Flipkart Apple Days Sale: Offers On iPhone 11, iPhone XS, iPhone 8 And More
Flipkart is back with an extensive range of offers on Apple iPhones, starting from the Apple iPhone 11 Pro to the Apple iPhone 6s. Most of the iPhones will be available under a discounted price from February 5 to February 8 and here is the detail about the same.
The Apple iPhone XS, which was originally costed almost a lakh is now available for just Rs. 54,999, which makes it a great smartphone. If you are planning to buy a new iPhone and do not want to spend around a lakh, the iPhone XS at the asking price seems like a good bargain.
The Apple iPhone Xr, with a price tag of Rs. 49,999 is the most affordable iPhone with Apple's Face ID system, which is much secure compared to fingerprint sensors and photo-based face ID system.
The Apple iPhone 8 is now available for Rs. 34,999. With this pricing, the iPhone 8 is the most affordable iPhone which supports wireless charging. Similarly, the iPhone 7 Plus also received a price cut, which is now available for Rs. 33,999 and the iPhone 7 is available for Rs. 24,999.
Lastly, there is the iPhone 6s, which retails for Rs. 23,999 and this is a great phone for those, who want to own an iPhone with a 3.5mm headphone jack.
33% Off On Apple iPhone XS (MRP: Rs. 89,900, After Discount Price Rs. 59,999)
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
- Hex-Core Apple A12 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
Apple iPhone 11
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1792×828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 13
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera + 12MP 120° Ultra Wide (f/2.4) secondary camera
- 12MP front camera
- Gigabit-class LTE up to 1.6Gbps, 802.11ax Wi‑Fi 6 with 2×2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Apple iPhone 11 PRO (Get upto Rs 14,050 Off On Exchange)
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3046 mAh battery
7% Off On Apple iPhone 7 Plus (MRP: Rs. 37,900, After Discount Price: Rs. 34,999)
Offers Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance With
- Non-removable Li-Ion 2900 mAh battery
6% Off On Apple iPhone 7 (MRP: Rs. 29,900, After Discount Price Rs. 27,999)
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
7% Off On Apple iPhone 8 (MRP: Rs. 39,900, After Discount Price Rs. 36,999)
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- 3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
- 2691mAh Battery
30% Off On Apple iPhone XR (MRP: Rs. 56,799, After Discount Price Rs. 81,900)
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 12
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Apple iPhone 6s (MRP: Rs. 23,999, After Discount Price Rs. 29,900)
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- Force Touch Technology
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 5MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- 1715 mAh Battery
