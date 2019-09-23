Just In
Don't Miss
- News Trump meets Imran Khan, says "Ready, willing and able to mediate Kashmir issue"
- Movies Oththa Seruppu Size 7 Movie Review: This Parthiban Movie Is A Brave Attempt
- Sports PKL 2019: Bengaluru Bulls secure thrilling tie against Dabang Delhi
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Second Teaser Video Released: Launch Slated For 30th Of September
- Travel Places To Celebrate Dusshera In India
- Lifestyle Want A Toned Back Like Disha Patani's? Try These 8 Exercises That Target Your Back Muscles
- Finance An App That Helps Women To Take Control Of Their Finances
- Education Top 10 Indian Universities In QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2020
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Irresistible Discounts On Premium Smartphones
It's always challenging to purchase a premium smartphone. Even though you buy it, you always have a fear of getting it damaged. And, therefore you would have to pay extra money to get the device repaired. Having said that, these expensive devices now look accessible to some concerned users. Thanks to the Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale. The sale comes with several discounts and EMI plans that will make your purchasing a relief.
Offers by Flipkart include 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, and 5% instant discount on EMI with ICICI bank credit cards. Besides, you will get 5% cashback on HDFC debit cards, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, Complete Mobile Protection plan, warranty services, and 10% off on flight bookings on Flipkart during the sale.
Besides, if you are a Plus member then you will get early access of four hours before the sale starts. During this extra time, you can lock all your favorite deals.
Google Pixel 3A
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.6inch FHD+ OLED Display
- 2GHz Snapdragon 670 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
- 12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
- 3000mAh Battery
Google Pixel 3A XL
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6 inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
- 2GHz Snapdragon 670 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
- 12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
- 3700mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S9
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3000 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3500 MAh Battery
Google Pixel 3
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.5inch FHD+ OLED Display
- 2.5GHz Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
- 12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash
- Dual 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
- 2915mAh Battery
Google Pixel 3 XL
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.3inch QHD+ OLED Display
- 2.5GHz Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
- 12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash
- Dual 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
- 3430mAh Battery
Asus 6Z
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ NanoEdge IPS LCD display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ZenUI 6
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP flip camera + 13MP secondary camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Honor 20
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.26-Inch FHD+ OLED Display
- 2.6GHz Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 980 Processor
- 8GB RAM 256GB ROM
- 48MP + 16MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Facing Camera
- Dual SIM
- 4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 5
- USB Type-C
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4000 MAh Battery
Asus 5Z
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE
- 12MP rear camera + secondary 8MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
LG V40 ThinQ
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision OLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with LG UX, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 16MP + 12MP telephoto camera
- 8MP front camera + secondary 5MP camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,300mAh battery
-
15,999
-
29,450
-
36,990
-
33,999
-
79,999
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
48,999
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
17,990
-
13,648
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
12,988
-
9,935
-
13,990
-
5,990
-
19,990
-
11,258
-
18,999
-
32,990
-
1,64,769
-
86,590
-
62,980
-
7,000
-
50,600
-
1,43,000
-
29,900
-
25,000