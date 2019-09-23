Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Irresistible Discounts On Premium Smartphones

Offers by Flipkart include 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, and 5% instant discount on EMI with ICICI bank credit cards. Besides, you will get 5% cashback on HDFC debit cards, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, Complete Mobile Protection plan, warranty services, and 10% off on flight bookings on Flipkart during the sale.

Besides, if you are a Plus member then you will get early access of four hours before the sale starts. During this extra time, you can lock all your favorite deals.

Google Pixel 3A

Key Specs

5.6inch FHD+ OLED Display

2GHz Snapdragon 670 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM

12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Single Nano Sim

USB Type-C

4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0

3000mAh Battery

Google Pixel 3A XL

Key Specs

6 inch FHD+ AMOLED Display

2GHz Snapdragon 670 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM

12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Single Nano Sim

USB Type-C

4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0

3700mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy S9

Key Specs

5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3000 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

Key Specs

6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3500 MAh Battery

Google Pixel 3

Key Specs

5.5inch FHD+ OLED Display

2.5GHz Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM

12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash

Dual 8MP Front Camera

Single Nano Sim

USB Type-C

4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0

2915mAh Battery

Google Pixel 3 XL

Key Specs

6.3inch QHD+ OLED Display

2.5GHz Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM

12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash

Dual 8MP Front Camera

Single Nano Sim

USB Type-C

4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0

3430mAh Battery

Asus 6Z

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ NanoEdge IPS LCD display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ZenUI 6

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP flip camera + 13MP secondary camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Honor 20

Key Specs

6.26-Inch FHD+ OLED Display

2.6GHz Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 980 Processor

8GB RAM 256GB ROM

48MP + 16MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash

32MP Front Facing Camera

Dual SIM

4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 5

USB Type-C

Fingerprint Sensor

4000 MAh Battery

Asus 5Z

Key Specs

6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE

12MP rear camera + secondary 8MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery

LG V40 ThinQ

Key Specs