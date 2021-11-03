Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Redmi And Mi Mobiles

Amongst the available Redmi phones during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale are the Mi 11 Lite, Redmi 9 Power, and the Redmi 9 Prime. The Redmi 9i Sport and the Redmi 9i are also up for grabs at cheaper rates on Flipkart as a part of the sale. Tale a look at the list of the Redmi and Mi smartphones along with the special offers and discounts:

Mi 11 Lite

Offer:

MRP: Rs. 24,999 ; Deal Price: Rs . 20,749

Mi 11 Lite is available at discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,749 onwards during the sale.

Redmi 9 Power

Offer:

MRP: Rs. 13,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 9,899



Redmi 9 Power is available at discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs . 9,899 onwards during the sale.

Redmi 9i Sport

Offer:

MRP: Rs. 8,799 ; Deal Price: Rs . 7,649

Redmi 9i Sport is available at discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs . 7,649 onwards during the sale.

Redmi 9i

Offer:

MRP: Rs. 9,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 8,799 ( 12% off)

Redmi 9i is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs . 8,799 onwards during the sale.

Redmi Note 10S (Frost White, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

MRP: Rs. 16,300 ; Deal Price: Rs . 15,470 (5% off)

Redmi Note 10S is available at 5% discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs . 15,470 onwards during the sale.