Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Redmi And Mi Mobiles
With Diwali just a few days away, the shopping spree is in its full swing amongst the Indian masses. The special festive sale hosted by online retailing giants such as Amazon and Flipkart is what driving most of the crowd. Both these online platforms have offered numerous deals on smartphones and other digital accessories. And the offers aren't yet over yet. The latest deals being offered on Redmi smartphones that you should check out on Flipkart are mentioned in this article.
Amongst the available Redmi phones during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale are the Mi 11 Lite, Redmi 9 Power, and the Redmi 9 Prime. The Redmi 9i Sport and the Redmi 9i are also up for grabs at cheaper rates on Flipkart as a part of the sale. Tale a look at the list of the Redmi and Mi smartphones along with the special offers and discounts:
Mi 11 Lite
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 24,999 ; Deal Price: Rs . 20,749
Mi 11 Lite is available at discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,749 onwards during the sale.
Redmi 9 Power
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 13,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 9,899
Redmi 9 Power is available at discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs . 9,899 onwards during the sale.
Redmi 9i Sport
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 8,799 ; Deal Price: Rs . 7,649
Redmi 9i Sport is available at discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs . 7,649 onwards during the sale.
Redmi 9i
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 9,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 8,799 ( 12% off)
Redmi 9i is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs . 8,799 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 10S (Frost White, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 16,300 ; Deal Price: Rs . 15,470 (5% off)
Redmi Note 10S is available at 5% discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs . 15,470 onwards during the sale.
