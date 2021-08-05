Just In
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021: Discount Offers On POCO M3, POCO F3 GT, POCO X3 Pro, POCO C3, And More
Poco has emerged as one of the most trending mobile brands. Its well-built hardware and top-notch software make Poco smartphones a trending unit. If you're looking to buy a new Poco smartphone, the Flipkart Big Saving days Sale 2021 could be the best place to shop. Several smartphones like the Poco M3, Poco F3 GT, Poco X3 Pro, and others are available at a discount.
The Flipkart Big Saving days Sale 2021 is offering a massive price cut on several Poco smartphones. Here, the Poco M3 is priced at Rs. 10,499, giving the smartphone a 12 percent discount. One can also check out the Poco M3 Pro 5G for just Rs. 13,999. Plus, the Poco M2 Reloaded and the Poco M2 Pro is also at a discount, costing just Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 13,999, respectively.
Poco has several other options to choose from. For instance, the Poco X3 and the Poco X3 Pro are available at a huge discount at the Flipkart Big Saving days Sale 2021. These smartphones are now priced at Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 18,999, respectively.
That's not all. The Flipkart Big Saving days Sale 2021 is also extending a discount on Poco F3 GT and the Poco C3 smartphones. Buyers can get these devices for just Rs. 26,499 and Rs. 7,499, respectively. Now, aren't these some exciting offers to check out at the Flipkart Big Saving days Sale 2021?
POCO M3 (Cool Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 10,499 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999 (12% off)
POCO M3 (Cool Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Big Saving days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,499 onwards during the sale
POCO F3 GT (Gunmetal Silver, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 26,499 ; MRP: Rs. 32,999 (19% off)
POCO F3 GT (Gunmetal Silver, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 19% discount during Flipkart Big Saving days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,499 onwards during the sale.
POCO X3 Pro (Steel Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (20% off)
POCO X3 Pro (Steel Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Big Saving days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale
POCO C3 (Arctic Blue, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (25% off)
POCO C3 (Arctic Blue, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM) is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Big Saving days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale
POCO M3 Pro 5G (Power Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999 (12% off)
POCO M3 Pro 5G (Power Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Big Saving days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO M2 Reloaded (Mostly Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999 (16% off)
POCO M2 Reloaded (Mostly Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Big Saving days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale
POCO X3 (Cobalt Blue, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (20% off)
POCO X3 (Cobalt Blue, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Big Saving days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale
POCO M2 Pro (Two Shades of Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (17% off)
POCO M2 Pro (Two Shades of Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Big Saving days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale
