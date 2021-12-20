Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Discount Offers On Best Premium Smartphones

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale

Apart from these, the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is offering the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Mini at a 17 percent and a 26 percent discount, respectively. Also, the iPhone SE premium smartphone is now available for just Rs. 30,199.

Joining the list are the Oppo Reno6 5G and the Reno6 Pro 5G premium smartphones. The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is offering these phones for just Rs. 29,990 and Rs. 39,990, respectively. One can also check out the Motorola Edge 20 and the Edge 20 Pro, which are now priced at Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 34,999, respectively.

The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is also offering the Realme GT Neo2, Google Pixel 4a, and the Asus ROG Phone 5 at a huge discount.

Apple iPhone 12 (Black, 64 GB)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 54,199 ; MRP: Rs. 65,900 (17% off)

Apple iPhone 12 is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 54,199 onwards during the sale.

vivo X70 Pro (Cosmic Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 46,990 ; MRP: Rs. 51,990 (9% off)

vivo X70 Pro is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 46,990 onwards during the sale.

OPPO Reno6 5G (Aurora, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 29,990 ; MRP: Rs. 35,990 (16% off)

OPPO Reno6 5G is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.

POCO F3 GT (Gunmetal Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 28,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (17% off)

POCO F3 GT is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 28,999 onwards during the sale.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini (Black, 64 GB)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 44,199 ; MRP: Rs. 59,900 (26% off)

Apple iPhone 12 Mini is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 44,199 onwards during the sale.

Apple iPhone SE (Black, 64 GB)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 30,199 ; MRP: Rs. 39,900 (24% off)

Apple iPhone SE is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 30,199 onwards during the sale.

Realme GT NEO 2 (NEO Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 31,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (8% off)

Realme GT NEO 2 is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 31,999 onwards during the sale.

vivo V21 5G (Sunset Dazzle, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 29,990 ; MRP: Rs. 32,990 (9% off)

vivo V21 5G is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.

Motorola Edge 20 (Frosted Onyx, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (20% off)

Motorola Edge 20 is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G (Stellar Black, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 39,990 ; MRP: Rs. 46,990 (14% off)

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,990 onwards during the sale.

Google Pixel 4a (Just Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; MRP: Rs. 31,999 (12% off)

Google Pixel 4a is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.

ASUS ROG Phone 5 (Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 49,999 ; MRP: Rs. 55,999 (10% off)

ASUS ROG Phone 5 is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,999 onwards during the sale.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro (Iridescent Cloud, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 34,999 ; MRP: Rs. 45,999 (23% off)

Motorola Edge 20 Pro is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,999 onwards during the sale.

vivo X60 (Midnight Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 34,990 ; MRP: Rs. 42,990 (18% off)

vivo X60 is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,990 onwards during the sale.