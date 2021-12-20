Just In
- 47 min ago 10 Most Popular Apps In 2021: From Money Earning To Instant Messaging Apps
- 1 hr ago Realme GT Neo 3 Might Pack Unannounced Dimensity 8000 Processor: All You Need To Know
- 2 hrs ago OnePlus Nord 2 CE Gets BIS Nod; Triple Cameras, 65W Fast Charging Tipped
- 3 hrs ago BSNL To Revise Rs. 2,399 Prepaid Plan To Provide 365 Days Validity
Don't Miss
- News EU should invest in chip design and packaging
- Sports Rafael Nadal tests positive for Covid-19; to decide on tournament participation later
- Movies Rashmika Mandanna Did Not Realise She Was Being Slut-Shamed Until Her Friend Told The Meaning Of Nasty Words
- Finance Banks To Remain Closed For 6 Days In The Last 11 Days of December
- Lifestyle Alia Bhatt Exudes Regal Vibes With Her Golden Lehenga By This Designer; Take A Look At Her Makeup Too!
- Education HTET Answer Key 2021 Released For PRT, PGT And TGT On bseh.org.in. Submit Objections Till December 24
- Automobiles Toyota Hilux Spotted Undisguised: Launch In January
- Travel Omicron And COVID-19 Travel Update: Germany Has New Restrictions For UK Travellers
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Discount Offers On Best Premium Smartphones
Smartphones are an essential gadget today. If you're looking for a new smartphone, you can check out premium models from top brands like Vivo, Samsung, Apple, and so on. When we say premium smartphones, the price tag is also something to be considered. Worry not! The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is giving away premium smartphones at a huge discount. You can get several top-rated, premium smartphones at a huge discount.
For instance, you can get the Vivo X70 Pro with a 9 percent discount, costing just Rs. 46,990. Similarly, the Vivo X60 and the Vivo V21 premium smartphones have a huge discount at the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. Additionally, the Poco F3 GT is now priced at just Rs. 28,999 on Flipkart.
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale
Apart from these, the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is offering the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Mini at a 17 percent and a 26 percent discount, respectively. Also, the iPhone SE premium smartphone is now available for just Rs. 30,199.
Joining the list are the Oppo Reno6 5G and the Reno6 Pro 5G premium smartphones. The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is offering these phones for just Rs. 29,990 and Rs. 39,990, respectively. One can also check out the Motorola Edge 20 and the Edge 20 Pro, which are now priced at Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 34,999, respectively.
The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is also offering the Realme GT Neo2, Google Pixel 4a, and the Asus ROG Phone 5 at a huge discount.
Apple iPhone 12 (Black, 64 GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 54,199 ; MRP: Rs. 65,900 (17% off)
Apple iPhone 12 is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 54,199 onwards during the sale.
vivo X70 Pro (Cosmic Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 46,990 ; MRP: Rs. 51,990 (9% off)
vivo X70 Pro is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 46,990 onwards during the sale.
OPPO Reno6 5G (Aurora, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 29,990 ; MRP: Rs. 35,990 (16% off)
OPPO Reno6 5G is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.
POCO F3 GT (Gunmetal Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 28,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (17% off)
POCO F3 GT is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 28,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO F3 GT (Gunmetal Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 28,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (17% off)
POCO F3 GT is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 28,999 onwards during the sale.
Apple iPhone 12 Mini (Black, 64 GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 44,199 ; MRP: Rs. 59,900 (26% off)
Apple iPhone 12 Mini is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 44,199 onwards during the sale.
Apple iPhone SE (Black, 64 GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 30,199 ; MRP: Rs. 39,900 (24% off)
Apple iPhone SE is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 30,199 onwards during the sale.
Realme GT NEO 2 (NEO Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 31,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (8% off)
Realme GT NEO 2 is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 31,999 onwards during the sale.
vivo V21 5G (Sunset Dazzle, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 29,990 ; MRP: Rs. 32,990 (9% off)
vivo V21 5G is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.
Motorola Edge 20 (Frosted Onyx, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (20% off)
Motorola Edge 20 is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.
OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G (Stellar Black, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 39,990 ; MRP: Rs. 46,990 (14% off)
OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,990 onwards during the sale.
Google Pixel 4a (Just Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; MRP: Rs. 31,999 (12% off)
Google Pixel 4a is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.
ASUS ROG Phone 5 (Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 49,999 ; MRP: Rs. 55,999 (10% off)
ASUS ROG Phone 5 is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,999 onwards during the sale.
Motorola Edge 20 Pro (Iridescent Cloud, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 34,999 ; MRP: Rs. 45,999 (23% off)
Motorola Edge 20 Pro is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,999 onwards during the sale.
vivo X60 (Midnight Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 34,990 ; MRP: Rs. 42,990 (18% off)
vivo X60 is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,990 onwards during the sale.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
17,095
-
13,130
-
17,910
-
13,768
-
92,249
-
13,695
-
23,715
-
7,999
-
21,229
-
11,945